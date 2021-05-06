Freedom of speech and newspapers have gone hand in hand for a couple of centuries now.
I've lived by the concept through my professional life. For nearly 30 years, I've tried to provide a platform to others to exercise that freedom through the Grunion's letters to the editor.
Even after 44 years, we, at the Grunion, continue to run most, if not all, letters to the editor we receive. They take up increasingly precious space, especially when we get a lot of them — typically, when there are hot topics in the city.
But running the letters is a priority. It is part of the community dialogue and it helps make us a truly community newspaper.
Nine out of 10 letters are complaints, and they often express minority views. People who are happy with the way things are don't often write letters to the editor. (Are you old enough to remember the phrase "silent majority?")
I have to admit, though, that I've been struggling the last few years. I'm having a harder time running letters that include blatant errors — letters that use "alternative facts" to make their points.
I've tried to call out the worst offenders, figuring I was allowing them to express their views while not letting falsehoods stand unchallenged. Almost every time, that approach has spawned more complaints of bias, or worse.
So why keep printing them?
I think it is important to know that those thoughts are out there — you can't correct a problem until you admit a problem exists. You can't fight what you don't know about, either.
And there's a small — very small — chance I might be wrong, too.
I know all about being skeptical. I know well that a good statistician can prove just about anything, especially if you allow them to choose the numbers they start with. Allow me to set the basic premise of an argument — one illness in a million is one too many, for example — and I'll win the argument every time.
I do believe that one of the most important roles a free press plays is to question motives and to check facts. I'm a big proponent of providing balance to stories. And you'll always know who said what in Grunion stories, especially when unproven claims are made. That's why all letters to the editor must be signed.
Letters to the editor are, almost by definition, opinions. Even letters that are trying to do no more than praise someone for a good deed are framed by the authors' perspectives — and are subject to attack from someone with a different point of view. (Exhibit 1: help for unaccompanied minors staying at the Long Beach Convention Center.)
Bottom line, the Grunion's mailbox will continue to be a platform for community discussion. When something is called a fact without justification or attribution, it may be questioned.
But you have a job in this too. Remember that what you read on our Commentary page, be it a column or a letter, is an opinion. Agree with that opinion? Check the facts. Disagree? Check the facts.
And don't be afraid to say what you think. That's freedom of speech, you know.