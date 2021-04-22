Are you a planner, or a reactor?
Are you quick to make a decision, or do you take time to look at all the ramifications?
Are you nimble, or solid?
It sounds like some kind of personality test, I know. Some of these questions have crept into the hiring process. There are lots of them in the self-help section of the library.
The question is, which one is better? Or perhaps more importantly, does one quality trait preclude the other?
This last year has, at least for me, shined a spotlight on these questions. We watched an entire world's worth of planning come crashing down when the pandemic arrived.
Entire seasons of theater, of music, of exhibits turned to dust. Carefully crafted marketing campaigns, expansion plans, teams built over years for one season — all gone.
A new mantra arose. Adjust, or fail. Make the best of the situation, or take your ball and go home.
We really did have to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em and know when to run.
Governments from Washington DC to 411 W. Ocean Blvd. have done their best (at least mostly) to react to the situation. Sometimes it was a matter of keeping heads above water — simple survival. Other times, there was at least an attempt to plan for what would happen as the pandemic faded, as vaccinations took hold — as the new normal arrived.
Another old saw — the best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry — was proven over and over again in the last year. No matter how important we thought it (whatever it was) was, life got in the way.
It felt like a tragedy when a long-planned vacation had to be scrapped. At least if felt that way until we heard of a long-loved father or mother who had fallen victim to COVID-19. A birthday spent alone paled in the face of an intensive care battle for life conducted alone.
Thanks be to God — and to scientists who came up with vaccines so quickly — we appear to be coming out the other side. It's time to start planning.
We have to have a plan to recover from this economic disaster, right? We have to have a plan to make up for that lost year of education, don't we? We have to have a plan to make up for everything we've missed, do we not?
Absolutely. Maria and I are planning visits to our favorite amusement parks — with children and grandchildren — as we speak.
But, and this is a big but, we're building in contingencies. We're planning with an eye towards being quick on our feet, ready to change should change be required.
I count that as one of the most important lessons learned over the last year. I'll plan carefully going forward — and be ready to scrap that plan for one more appropriate when circumstances dictate.
Can you say thanks to a pandemic? Nah. But you can learn from it.
I plan on doing just that.