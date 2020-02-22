I've watched it for almost a week.
I wasn't overly surprised to see the first daffodil leaves poking out of the ground — there are a lot of bulbs in my little side-of-sidewalk flower bed. Some of them seem to get in a hurry every year.
But they've typically waited until March to do the actual flower thing.
This year, one little guy (or is it gal?) started the budding process in mid-February, right next to a decent-sized bush. The tip filled out, showing a bit of yellow.
And one day last week, I walk out the front door and — boom — there's this brilliant yellow daffodil set against the dark green of the bush. If I had any talent, I would have painted it.
The blossom forced me to look at other parts of the flower bed. And sure enough, there were daffodil sprouts all over the place, some already showing signs of flowering.
There are other signs of early spring around the old homestead. I decided it was time to trim the apple tree. Maria's caution was less than subtle — "Don't you dare cut any branch with blossoms on it."
A few twigs later, I quit. All the branches have blossoms. Short of a hard freeze or a hailstorm, it looks like another bumper crop of little green apples.
What's a hard freeze, you ask? That's something other parts of the country experience. It is when the temperature drops below freezing (that's 32 degrees fahrenheit for you native Southern Californians) for a significant period of time. If fruit trees have blossomed, a hard freeze can destroy a year's crop.
But back to my early spring.
Next, I decided to deal with the various rose bushes, trees and scraggly miniature rose plants we have scattered around the front yard. Despite my sometimes serious neglect, these plants have offered some very pretty flowers over the years. I've learned that if you cut them back before spring, they come back healthier and with even more blooms.
But I faced the same restriction I had run up against with the apple tree — this time, don't cut anything with a rosebud on it. That meant leaving two bushes untrimmed.
One of those bud-burdened bushes is called a Jacob's Ladder. The thing was bred to grow up trellises. I already have stems four or five feet long, with buds on them, and I haven't even considered a new trellis.
I have no doubt all you experienced gardeners out there will tell me to cut the thing back, buds or no buds. I fully understand the concept.
But have mercy on me. I've struggled so hard to get a flower (or an apple) out of these plants that I'm loathe to sacrifice anything that looks like it might produce something.
Come to think of it, my writing suffers from the same sort of thought process. But that's a story for another day.
Last November, I was pleased to be able to turn my sprinklers off and have the yard stay green. But I had to turn them on again last weekend. I couldn't convince Maria that brown was a good look for our yard.
I guess what I'm trying to say is, ready or not, spring has sprung. Yes, it's early, and yes, there's no doubt we'll still have a cooler day or two.
I could go off about how climate change is to blame — and it is. But right now, I think I'll sit back and enjoy my single daffodil as it promises a brand new day.