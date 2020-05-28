What runs through your mind when you have a coughing fit these days?
For me, it's "did I catch it?"
What's the first thought when you wake up in the morning feeling hotter than normal, with maybe a few aches and pains?
How about, "I hope this isn't what it might be."
Yes, I'm talking about the all-consuming coronavirus. Is there any other topic of conversation these days? We try, but it always comes back to one aspect or another of the pandemic — how it is causing the economy to collapse, how it is ruining education as we know it, how it just isn't fair that I can't do what I want to do, just like I always have.
This week, the talk is all about how we're going to get back to life as normal. Businesses are going to open, restaurateurs will unstack their tables and chairs, churches will reopen their doors.
Some of the folks I know are undoubtedly congratulating themselves for bringing pressure to bear on the government decision-makers. I suspect they think that pressure has prompted the reopening — and it's a pretty good bet they're right.
But before we move on, I have to complain about the way some of them approached the topic. There were the statisticians, those who argued that it was only 0.001 or 0.00001 percent of the population who died.
Never mind that those numbers represent real people, with real families. So few, on average, are dieing that we shouldn't worry about it.
Then there were those who pointed out that most of the deaths were connected to assisted living centers, nursing homes and the like. Only a few actually came out and said "they're going to die anyway," but that was — and is — the point.
It reminds me of some of the debates I got into back in the 1970s. Our planet can't support the number of people here. Time for population control. Now let me be the one to choose how we're going to thin the herd, so to speak.
Look, I want to get back to living a life I enjoy again just as much as you do. I want to sit down at a restaurant and have someone bring me the food I didn't have to cook. I want to enjoy a play, a concert, even a rubber chicken dinner at a fundraiser.
Was the response to the coronavirus over-reaction? Would millions of people have died if we didn't pull the plug on life as we knew it? Maybe. We'll see.
But acting like the death or suffering of a few old people is worth it as long as the rest of us can do what we want to do is beyond unfeeling. It's cruel.
And whether you like it or not, it isn't over yet.
Even with the loosening of restrictions, our world isn't going to be the same — at least for those of us who believe in following the rules. I fear for all those restaurant owners who can't make it with a half or a third of the tables they had before, or the performing arts groups asked to figure out ways to keep crowds to a quarter of what they were before and sit six feet apart.
And last I heard, there was no vaccine ready to distribute to protect against the coronavirus, nor is there a treatment that works if you contract COVID-19. Soon, we hope, but not yet.
I sympathize with, and sort of agree with, those clamoring to get on with life. I just ask that we attempt to show a little compassion while we do it.
After all, you're going to one day be in that old folk, high risk part of the population — like me.