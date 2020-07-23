I don’t often take on the falderol that takes place in the nation’s capitol in this column, but it’s hard to ignore this week.
Put your pens away — I’m not going to talk about a certain guy’s sudden conversion to mask-wearing. He does play a bit of a role in the outcome of my topic — coronavirus relief — but doesn’t come on stage until the second act.
I want to talk today about the next relief act being debated now in Congress. The biggest question seems to be whether the bill will include a renewal of the $600 a week additional unemployment payment.
A good argument is being made that the additional unemployment money has allowed our national economy to survive for the last four months. (Interesting that the national economy takes precedence over the survival of individual families, but that seems to be the fact these days.)
That support is scheduled to end next Friday, July 31. If it does, the millions of people still unemployed will see the money they receive cut in half, if not more.
That matters because then bills — rent in particular — will go unpaid. I could talk about how children will be forced to go without, but hey, we’re talking the economy here, right?
An argument is being made that the $600 addition means unemployment pays people more than they could make by going back to work. That assumes they would be going back to jobs paying minimum wage.
But if you’ve looked around, there aren’t many, if any, jobs going unfilled. The last time I checked, the millions of jobs that melted away with the pandemic shutdown haven’t suddenly reappeared, either.
Bottom line, some sort of unemployment payment enhancement must be in the next assistance bill, and the legislators know it. That just adds to the other types of help for businesses (where the jobs are created), childcare, help for local governments and maybe even another round of cash payments to pretty much everyone. The last figure I saw for the total was more than a trillion dollars.
And that’s without our fearless leader’s recent demand to cut or eliminate payroll taxes — one of the few real sources of revenue for the federal government.
I think the help is needed, and the bill should pass. I just have one question.
Where’s the money coming from?
The same question pertains to help being provided by the aforementioned local governments — state, county and city. Each level of government is facing significant deficits this year, along with ongoing and increasing cries for help.
This week, the Long Beach City Council extended a ban on home evictions for nonpayment of rent to the end of September. To be fair, the city also has a rental assistance program to help people get their landlords at least some money.
That’s right, landlords need money — to pay mortgages, and sometimes to survive.
There is a laundry list of other ways the city is trying to help residents survive this unprecedented catastrophe. It all costs money.
That money is as hard to come by for the city as it is for you and me. Sales tax requires sales — and not much of that is happening. Bed tax requires travelers in beds — and almost none of that is happening. Oil revenue? There’s a reason gasoline is less than $3 a gallon.
So where’s the money coming from?
Right now, the city administration is busy spending $40 million or so of federal money. We also look to the state, and the county — who get their money the same way Long Beach does.
Somewhere in D.C., a printing press is running overtime, producing $100 ($100,000?) bills. That’s where the money is coming from. The question is, how long is that going to work?
I don’t have the answer. Do you?