The guy at the paint counter said the store is slammed with people "doing projects."
Of course, I wouldn't have heard that if I wasn't getting material for our own little project. Our presence had very little to do with this being a chance to actually see real-live people. Honest.
I'm one of the fortunate ones. I have a job deemed essential (send jokes here), and it is one that has kept me moderately busy since the arrival of the coronavirus and attendant Safer At Home, Social Distancing, Cancel Everything rules.
I've even got a letter saying I'm allowed to be out and about when necessary. And I have my nonprofits to check on.
That's not the case for Maria. As I've said here before, her primary job is being a grandmother — and she's a darned good one. But you can only do so much Facetime, especially when some of the grandkids are toddlers.
So when she said Saturday that she really wished we could go somewhere and do something, I knew she was asking me to come up with a solution.
I have to admit, my solution was brilliant. We'd do a project — and it would be something she's been after me to do for at least five years.
It's this plywood tableau with penguins playing that's supposed to be a Christmas yard decoration. The finished product looks pretty cool, but it clearly takes a lot of work and I had been avoiding it.
The one thing the stay home rule has provided is plenty of time. And you should have seen Maria's eyes light up when I said "let's do it."
She dug up the plans and we went through the materials list. Paints could be, and were, ordered online. Maria even sourced something called transfer paper and ordered that online as well.
But the plywood was a different matter. It wasn't a big enough order for the store to consider delivery.
That makes it an essential trip, right? Right.
When we got to the store — okay, the Home Depot — there was a line outside. Everyone was standing on a mark, six feet apart, and about half had face masks on. They were letting five shoppers at a time inside.
We managed to stretch our visit to almost 30 minutes by wandering around, looking for the perfect what-cha-ma-call-it. After a second trip in to buy rope (plywood sheet wouldn't fit inside the Jeep), we headed home.
Maria happily cut the patterns out while I checked email. Then we went to the garage and traced the shapes onto the plywood. I got to break out my jigsaw, change blades and made a lot of noise for the next 90 minutes. Meanwhile, Maria tried to match paints with the paint-by-number guide.
I still have the biggest piece of all to cut out, and the amount of painting is staggering. But that's exactly what we were looking for — there's at least two more weekends of work on this thing, maybe three.
Stay at home order? Not a problem at the Saltzgaver house.
At least until we get bored/tired of painting plywood.