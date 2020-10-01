You’ve undoubtedly heard the phrase “taking its own sweet time.”
Well, the Gerald Desmond Replacement Bridge has certainly managed to do that. (Yes, I know the pr folks are trying to get everyone to call it the Bridge to Everywhere. But I don’t want to influence the sure-to-be balanced and nonpartisan naming debate our state legislature plans to undertake.)
Depending on where you want to start counting, the bridge’s opening is anywhere from six months to two years behind schedule. Considering the size and complexity of this project, a delay — and cost overruns — is no great surprise. Add trying to complete a huge construction project in the middle of the largest port complex in the country — without stopping shipping work — and delays are virtually guaranteed.
But I’d like to argue that the opening now, in the first week of October, is actually pre-ordained.
That’s right. The Gerald Desmond Replacement Bridge was supposed to open in October 2020 from the very beginning.
Because we need it. And we need it now.
Of course, that also means we were supposed to be suffering through the seventh month of the coronavirus pandemic at the beginning of October 2020. And, despite a nifty keen color code coming from Sacramento, the shutdown seems poised to drag on indefinitely.
It’s not really fair to say that the multiple wildfires we’re suffering through now was preordained — it seems like we’re almost always suffering through multiple wildfires these days.
The mess that we’re calling the presidential election surely was preordained — at least preordained since 2016. Can anyone call that 90-minute debacle we witnessed Tuesday night anything but a disaster? There’s no reason to believe it will let up anytime before — or after — Nov. 3.
Which is why it’s so important that we open the soon-to-be-iconic Gerald Desmond Replacement Bridge this weekend. (Thought I’d never get back to that, didn’t you?)
This bridge is a testament to what our society, and the men and women who make up that society, can accomplish when we work together. It’s not only an engineering marvel, it’s a triumph of persistence and a recognition of need.
Americans long have made it a habit of celebrating completion of major projects. I learned in elementary school of the golden spike ceremony when train tracks first linked the East Coast with the West, and wished I could have been there.
There have been plenty of big milestones since. I feel like I can see William Mulholland say “There it is. Take it.” when water began flowing through the Los Angeles Aqueduct (A nod to my water obsession.)
I’ve had the pleasure of actually attending a few pretty big openings in Long Beach history. Perhaps the biggest was the ground-breaking, then the opening, of the Aquarium of the Pacific.
That icon, easily seen from the Replacement Bridge and vice versa, was designed specifically to turn the city’s fortunes around. It offered a beacon of hope in a hard time and, admittedly after a few years, delivered on that hope.
There were ceremonies to open parks, skate parks, playgrounds, museums and more, each promising a brighter day for a neighborhood, a region, our city.
More recently, we’ve opened the Billie Jean King Main Library, a new City Hall and a new Port Headquarters building. The coronavirus has tamped down the promise of those buildings, but the structures will win in the long term.
The Gerald Desmond Replacement Bridge towers, at least literally, above them all. We can celebrate the teamwork, innovation and simple hard work it has taken to build the thing.
But more important, at least to me, is to acknowledge the hope, the expectation for a better future that the bridge symbolizes. The Gerald Desmond Replacement Bridge says “we are going to be here, we are going to prosper and we are willing to invest in our future to make that happen.”
Thank you to the thousands of people who had a hand in this great accomplishment. Job well done.