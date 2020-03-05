Let me put my crotchety old man hat on for a minute.
Who's idea was it to mess with time, anyway?
That's a rhetorical question. Please don't flood my inbox with the old Benjamin Franklin stories, or the energy crisis remembrances or all the rest. I've heard it all.
The fact remains I'm going to run around the house this coming Saturday night moving clocks ahead an hour so I won't be late to church Sunday morning.
True, it's not nearly as hard as it was 20 years ago. The interconnected electronic world has most of my devices automatically jumping ahead an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday. Truth be told, I'm not sure I even know how to change the time on my television.
It seems like I've written entire columns about saving daylight multiple times over the years. I completely understand the rationale. That doesn't make it easier when I drive to work in the dark and see youngsters standing at the bus stop, or walking down the street, toward school.
I've come to the conclusion that Daylight Saving Time is part of a larger cultural norm of change for change's sake. We humans, thanks in large part to our ever-shrinking attention span, get bored easily. So we change things up.
Why else would we have 578 television channels, with more surfacing almost weekly? We are constantly seeking that something new to give our minds a little stimulation.
We change jobs, we change houses, we change spouses with much greater frequency than our parents and grandparents. The concept of staying in one place, doing one thing for most of our lives sounds boring even to my generation. I've watched it scare "the younger generation" (there are two or three generations below me now) right into making changes they didn't need to make.
All of this rumination is sparked because I face a bit of an anniversary this week. It's not something where you are supposed to give me presents of gold or anything. And I don't have to get the big bouquet of flowers for the wife, either.
This Friday, March 6, marks the 28th anniversary of my becoming the executive editor of Gazette Newspapers. It's not the 25th anniversary, or the 30th anniversary, but for some reason, this one is weighing on my mind.
I've seen lots of changes over the years, both in our fair city and in my own industry. We've grown as a newspaper, we've shrunk as a newspaper. We do our jobs very differently now.
If you had told me even 15 years ago that people would be reading the Grunion on a computer, let alone a telephone, I would have thought you were nuts. The concept of taking as many digital photos as I want instead of worrying about each frame of film seems extravagant, to say the least.
Our city has transformed almost as much as my job. I am proud of our downtown, and our waterfront, and even Uptown, where I live. I couldn't say that with a straight face 20 years ago.
Maybe more importantly, we've changed how we treat one another — and not always for the good. There's always room for a little more charity.
Most of the changes I've seen have not been change for change's sake. They've been an evolution.
It's said people don't like change. I beg to differ. I think in these days, it is exciting to see what's around the next corner, and it's important to make the changes that will improve our community. That requires being a part of the change — isn't "be the change you want to see" the cliché?
So I'll be setting the clocks ahead this weekend — for an hour, and for another 28 years.