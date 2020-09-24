I was reminded again this morning just how dependent we have become on internet access and all that provides.
Like many of you, I’m working from home — have been for five months or so. Most of the Grunioneers are doing the same.
Thanks to the miracles of the electronic age, we’re able to produce a newspaper without ever seeing each other, and only rarely actually talking to each other. Sharing a few amazing computer programs, sending a few documents here or there, and voila, a Grunion is on its way to the printer.
Okay, it’s not quite that simple. But almost.
When all this reliance on internet connections and electronic document storage first became standard operating procedure a decade or so ago, I wondered aloud what would happen if our connection failed or some program became irretrievably corrupted. And there were a few times when email went down, or there was a regional outage on our network.
But that was rare, and reliability has steadily gotten better over the years.
I have to note, though, that when the gremlins came out and something failed, it always — and I mean every single time — happened on our deadline day. That’s Tuesday, when we’re supposed to bring all the diverse components together and create a newspaper.
It happened again this week.
I’m writing this column on a word processing program on my computer. At the moment, I’m hoping against hope that our tech gurus, Jesse Lopez and Jose Solis, can find and fix the issue quickly.
Past experience tells me that’s exactly what will happen, I’ll get my programs back, and we’ll get a paper out so you can read this deathless prose.
Update: It's fixed, and surprise, surprise, it was all about my internet connection. I won't bore you with the details.
But this experience did get me thinking about how our education system is suddenly totally dependent on reliable internet access. Today’s definition of remote learning isn’t a matter of our children doing their homework with our help.
No, it means working with a teacher through a computer screen. And that can only happen when the student has a computer of some sort and a reliable internet connection.
It should come as no surprise that a fair chunk of households in Long Beach don't have internet at all, let alone a computer. Despite some small and fairly ineffective efforts, many students find themselves spending more time figuring out how to get online then they do on schoolwork.
I am aware that the Long Beach Unified School District (and almost every school district in the country) has spent big bucks on Chromebooks or other tablets, and some hotspots have been distributed. I also know internet providers are trying to sell the most basic of internet connections at "affordable" prices.
That's not good enough.
This last six months has shown that many things need to change in our society. No doubt some are more important, or more urgent, than universal internet access. But I do believe that a more equitable future has to include that access.
And I have an idea. We need to redefine the internet as a utility.
Access should be governed, just like electricity, natural gas, water and sewer are governed. Providers can still charge for providing access, but it has to be available to everyone.
Yes, you can survive without the internet. But you can't function well in today's world without it. We're proving that, our schools are proving that, every day.
It's time to do something about it.