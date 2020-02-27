Lent began Wednesday.
I could go into a long explanation about how Lent is the 40 days before Easter when Christians prepare for the resurrection and remember Christ's sacrifices by making (much smaller) sacrifices themselves. But I won't. (Unless you want me to — then just give me a holler).
Instead, let's talk about the more secular approach to Lent. Lots of people give something up for the 40 days without any religious motive. Just take a look at all those cleansing routines that seem so popular these days.
Many of us pride ourselves in the ability to multi-task, and to meet multiple challenges concurrently. For example, give up sweets for Lent and lose 15 pounds at the same time — that's my 2020 plan.
I have an idea how we can make Lent even more effective. I call it mass Lent — not to be confused with a Lenten Mass.
Here's what I'm thinking. Let's have a citywide pledge to give up mean spiritedness for the next 40 days. I'm not saying those among us who have a predilection to being mean spirited must change character forever. Let's just try to curb the tendency for a month or so.
Many people comment to me that they've never seen our country in a more divided state. The lack of civility, the unprovoked character assassinations from even the most powerful among us is staggering.
That's what I call mean spirited. People hurting others for no reason other than tearing someone down. Is that supposed to build the attacker up? Does it fulfill some deep-seated need?
I suspect it satisfies the mean spirit, and feeds it so the next time there's a chance to attack, it's just that much easier.
There will be some who read into this observation. They'll say, "There he goes again, attacking anyone who doesn't agree with the powers that be." Or, "Guess who he's protecting now. He's a jerk."
Of course I disagree — although I must admit to an occasional jerkiness. There are many people who disagree with me, or others, and still are able to avoid being mean spirited.
We can disagree without being disagreeable. (Clichés can still be true, even when they are clichéd.) We can point out perceived errors without condemning those making the error to eternal damnation.
I'm not saying it's going to be easy. On the contrary, it is very hard to go against an ingrained habit, an attitude set by long practice.
But that difficulty is pretty essential to the concept of Lent. I can give up eating liver for 40 days in a heartbeat — I hate everything about liver, from the texture to the concept of what a liver does before it becomes a meal. But sweets? That's another matter.
I digress. I'm no fool, despite what you might hear. I have no illusions that the people calling me names, or attacking others in public, are going to read this and suddenly reform. We've pushed the civility pendulum so far over to the negative side, it's going to take some serious work to get it back to center.
Still, that's why Lent is such an opportunity. It allows us to try to be a little nicer in moderation. In the back of your mind, you know you can always go back to mean spiritedness the day after Easter.
Let's support our neighbors in this quest to avoid mean spiritedness. Praise works. "Thank you for being so civil" works. Even "I understand your point of view, even if I disagree with it" works.
We might just be a bit of a better community for the effort.