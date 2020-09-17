I’m old enough to say without fear of contradiction that I’ve lived through some unusual times.
My coherent memories begin when I was around 10 — the year JFK was assassinated. You know the chronology from there — civil rights, Vietnam, the Summer of Love, AIDS, the collapse of the Soviet Union, apartheid, genocide, computers, etc., etc.
But I think what we’re going through now might be as bad as anything I’ve seen. That feeling might well be because we’re in it and I’ve forgotten the worst of other eras, but still.
I do seem to remember one thing common to all those previous bad times. Whenever I was able to tear my focus away from the national and international level, when I paid attention to the important stuff going on in my own community, I found a reason for hope.
Kindness.
It took, and takes, many forms. Some call it charity, others mention caring, a case could be made for calling it humanity.
But at its core, it comes down to kindness.
As today’s special section shows, there are many different kinds of kindness. There’s the anonymous kind of Vickie Romanio, the Rock Lady. There’s the organizational kind of Centro CHA’s Jessica Quintana and the NAACP’s Naomi Rainey-Pierson.
There’s the socially relavent kind of Max Viltz, Dr. Christina Lee, Julie Lie and Shirley Raines. And there’s the personal kind of Andrea Sulsona, Shane Young, Myesha Chaney and our youngest Kindness star, Nellie de la Cruz.
When you read the stories, I think you’ll notice that every story comes down to one-on-one interactions — one person caring for another person. That’s certainly what jumped out to me.
That’s important, because I believe ultimately that’s the only way we survive these difficult times. We take care of each other.
Yes, it is important to participate in what I’ll call institutional kindness — supporting groups that help people. That’s why you’re participating in Long Beach Gives, right?
But even there, it comes down to people helping people. It requires setting aside our own interests to deal with the needs of someone else.
I’ve long said Long Beach is an incredibly giving city, a compassionate city. And that’s how we will survive these current bad times. Trust me. We can do this.