Unless there's another glitch, I'll get my second dose of Moderna tomorrow, Friday.
The appointment has been pushed back a couple of times for this and that, but I think this one's going to happen. Kaiser doesn't like to reschedule appointments.
Now before you start berating me about jumping the line, remember who you're talking to. I'm really, really old, I've had a couple of doctors' hands inside my chest and I do have to see people in person for my job, at least once in a while.
Besides, it's cheaper for Kaiser to give me a shot than have to actually take care of me again.
So I'll soon be impervious to COVID-19 infection. I should be able to do anything I want, right?
As I see it, the problem is no one knows I'm safe now. After all, anyone can claim to be immune, right?
I have a solution. I think everyone who has had both shots should get a sticker; something like the "I Voted" stickers people love to wear on and after Election Day.
I'd be happy to wear a VIP — Vaccination In Place — sticker. It could be distributed at the vaccination sites. Those folks have nothing better to do, right?
If we want to keep this legit, the distribution thing is important. "I Voted" stickers only come after a ballot is cast.
Surely no one would wear an "I Voted" sticker unless they had voted. Or would they?
I may have stumbled upon the fatal flaw in my plan. Considering how tired I am of wearing a mask in public, social distancing and forgoing a handshake, let alone a hug, I might be willing to forge a VIP sticker myself.
Heck, just being able to walk outside without my glasses fogging up might be enough incentive to try to cheat.
Still, Dr. Fauci told me just the other day that I should still wear a mask and keep my distance even if I have total immunity. It seems they don't know whether the vaccination actually kills the virus, or just keeps me from getting sick.
The last thing I want to do it to make someone else sick, especially since I've apparently managed to dodge the bullet myself. So, at least for the time being, I'll keep wearing a mask. And I'm pretty used to keeping my distance — people never did get too close to me.
But get that vaccine as soon as you get a chance. The more VIPs we have around, the better off we'll be. And soon, we'll get to critical mask, I mean critical mass.
Then we can all take these things off.