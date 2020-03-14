It’s hard to talk to anyone these days without hearing their take on the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
You didn’t think I’d be any different, did you?
When the coronavirus first became a thing with the news out of China, I was skeptical. It’s described as a flu, then they quarantine an entire city. Which is it?
That “serious or not” question continues to nag at my brain as I watch more of the world respond with something a tad short of mass hysteria when a case is found. This morning, all of Italy was in quarantine.
Soon enough, I realized that fears were, if not totally accurate, at least understandable. We’re talking life or death, at least for one segment of the population — one I happen to belong to.
I’ll admit to taking a few liberties with the spread of the disease early on. After all, more people were dying of common influenza than those succumbing to complications caused by the coronavirus.
Side note: the coronavirus everyone’s talking about is a specific virus that causes the disease COVID-19. It’s name is SARS-CoV-2, and yes, it is related to the virus that caused SARS back in 2003.
I do understand that the coronavirus is extremely easy to pass on. Health officials are tracking past contacts of those diagnosed with COVID-19 as if they had a sexually-transmitted disease, just so they can try to keep track of who should be tested.
I guess that’s what you have to do when you don’t have any way to guard against or cure a disease. You try to limit its spread.
That’s a delaying tactic. Most of the experts say the virus will continue to spread, especially since we seem to have left the discrete transmission phase for a community-spreading model.
As I write this, organizers are cancelling or postponing major events to avoid people standing or sitting closer than three feet from one another. A few of my friends are tennis buffs, and they are less than pleased that the BNP Paribas Open — most of us call it Indian Wells — won’t take place this year.
There are plenty of others, and talk of more. Basketball fans are freaking out about the potential impact to March Madness. Can you imagine the Final Four played in an empty arena, with only television cameras watching? It’s happening in lots of conference tournaments right now, including our own Big West.
Have you seen the pictures of medical staff treating people who have COVID-19? The hazmat protective gear they wear is reminiscent of Dustin Hoffman in “Outbreak,” or those government scientists in “E.T.” It’s enough to make anyone afraid.
Schools and universities are talking about teaching classes remotely — which is fine if Jimmy and Sally have a computer, internet access and Skype or some other program. Working from home is an option many are taking — and I can’t blame them. But the same limitations apply.
Still, there is a part of me that says we’re over-reacting. As I understand it, and admittedly I am far from an expert, most people who get COVID-19 experience mild flu-like symptoms, then get better.
But it’s more complicated than that. People who are “positive” can transmit the disease, even if they don’t have any symptoms. And the real risk is to the people catch that transmission.
The people who die from COVID-19 are “at risk” folk — the elderly or immune-deficient, pregnant women, and those with a history of heart disease, lung disease or diabetes. I check several of those boxes.
I’ll admit to being depressed considering what our lives are going to be like for the next six months or year.
It seems inevitable that everything from sporting events to fundraisers are going to be canceled or postponed indefinitely. That could be devastating to nonprofit service providers, to mention just one consequence.
Thank God for Skype and other internet-based forms of communication. Otherwise nothing would get done.
Isolation is no fun. Being sick isn't any fun either.