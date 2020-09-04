I was a bad boy last week — I didn’t stay home.
Instead, I took three days off (a long vacation) to get out of Dodge. The stated excuse was our 20th wedding anniversary — the real reason was a desperate attempt to maintain my sanity.
And it worked. Let me tell you about it.
I’ve been planning this for awhile. I was told it takes at least six months to get a room in Yosemite, so I snagged a night in February. In a small bit of irony, the pandemic worked in my favor — I was able to tack on another night in April, after people started cancelling travel plans.
Oh yeah, the pandemic. This coronavirus is the reason I needed to get out — nearly six months of working by myself at home is a health hazard all its own.
We tried to do everything “COVID safe.” This was a road trip — I actually like to drive long distances (Maria not so much). Maria and I both had multiple Maria-made masks.
As vacation time neared, the outbreak of massive wildfires threatened our plans. I had added a night at Monterey Bay to our itinerary, and the worst fires were in Monterey County.
The fires resulted in some terrible losses, particularly in Big Sur. A historic grove of Sequoias, the Big Basin State Park on the coast, was hard hit, as well.
But the biggest impact on our trip was just a change in route. The plan had been to take Pacific Coast Highway; we ended up on the Ventura Highway instead.
Enough minutiae. This is about the experience.
First, a confession. In my more than 29 years in California, I had never visited either Monterey Bay or Yosemite. I know, I know. At least I can say I’ve rectified that error.
This was a trip about nature, not people. I will report, though, that the people we met were great — friendly and very cognizant of the whole coronavirus protocol.
Did you know there is a $100 fine in Monterey Bay for not wearing a mask?
I had planned to compare the Monterey Bay Aquarium with our amazing Aquarium of the Pacific, but it was closed, another pandemic victim. You can’t close the amazing and rocky coastline there, though, and that’s what I’ll remember.
Put simply, that coast is a work of art — God’s art, if you will. The weather was chilly and overcast (honest), and the vistas still were awe-inspiring.
The next day was a trek east through the Central Valley — America’s breadbasket. Fields and orchards as far as I could see predominated. It’s agriculture as big business — a subject that deserves a book, not a column.
But again, the people were great. Lots of signs thanking firefighters and first responders.
Then we were there. Yosemite.
The drive to the park entrance was pretty spectacular. I grew up on mountain roads, and love driving them (Maria not so much). This one did not disappoint.
I don’t have the writing talent to put Yosemite into words. The scale — of pretty much everything — is overwhelming.
Chunks of granite thousands of feet high — those are the walls of Yosemite. I’m sure they all have names, although I only know El Capitan and Half Dome.
We were staying in Yosemite Valley — a paradise of soaring trees, amazing trails and a surprisingly gentle touch from human hands. There are several thousand beds in Yosemite Valley, but it’s hard to know it until you are in a campsite or “village.”
We spent three days in awe —a sort of Biblical awe. I found myself without words to describe how I was feeling — that doesn’t happen much, as you know.
Maria had one for me, though. Insignificant.
Our time in Yosemite, and on the drive through Sequoia and Kings Canyon national forests, brought home just how insignificant I am in God’s scheme of things.
It puts our struggles in perspective, too. What I do, troubles I face, are important — to me. Societal problems are important — to us.
But there’s more, much more, to this world. Places like Yosemite bring that home.
I pray I’ll remember that now I’m back in the “real world.”