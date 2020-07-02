Like pretty much everything else this year, Saturday’s Fourth of July promises to be something different.
No fireworks, at least of the planned extravaganza kind. No day on the beach, at least of the legal kind. No Major League Baseball double header, or baseball games of any kind, for that matter.
I get to have one Fourth of July constant in my personal life. One of my granddaughters, Korie Ainsworth, is a firecracker born on the Fourth of July, and we will have some sort of party for her. Doing anything less for someone turning 6 years old would be a sin.
There’s a lot of grumbling going on about all of the event cancelations and the sudden closure of our beaches, just days before the Fourth. It does seem to fly in the face of everything Independence Day stands for, doesn’t it?
After all, we are The Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave, right?
The freedom to do what we want, go where we want has been one of our defining traits as a country for more than 200 years. I think the real reason behind all the complaints about imposition of restrictions to fight the coronavirus can be traced to this.
It’s in our DNA, right?
Only …
There’s this little thing about freedom and the responsible use of said right. It’s a caveat that while you do what you want, you don’t harm anyone else.
For example, you might like to drink, and you might like to drive, even like to drive fast.
You’re free to do all that, as long as you don’t combine them. But if you drink and drive, you become a threat to me, and more importantly, to my 6-year-old grandchild.
That’s why there’s a law, and one people should follow.
Do you see the parallel? If you’re determined to go to the store without wearing a mask, that’s your right. Except you might be infected with the virus, and you might pass it on to the woman in front of you in the line, or the cashier, who happens to be caring for his or her elderly parents.
So if you don’t think COVID-19 is going to kill you and you’re determined to do what you want to do, more power to you. The problem is, it might kill me, and the person you talk to might talk to me.
Can we celebrate our freedom while we curtail our freedom?
I’d like to think so. It comes down to a little consideration for our neighbors.
Which brings us back to fireworks, doesn’t it?
It’s my theory that fireworks have been worse this year because of the coronavirus restrictions we are living under. That means:
1. People are bored.
2. People want to rebel.
3. People know there’s very little real chance that they’re going to get caught.
4. People are not thinking about anyone but themselves.
You’ll hear a lot this weekend about how people have fought and died — are fighting and dying — so we can live in freedom. You might even hear me say it, because I believe it.
I rely on our right to free speech. That freedom is key to this extraordinary time we live in. We wouldn’t have a chance to rectify wrongs that have been with us for centuries without that right.
It takes the freedom to talk about injustice to make that injustice go away. And we — all of we — still can do that in America.
That alone is a great reason to celebrate Independence Day.
Express your freedom. Let’s just remember to be respectful of others while we’re doing it.
Happy Fourth, neighbor.