It's back.
Just in case you don't have enough to think about right now, what with pandemics, economic collapse, societal upheaval and some nasty climate change impacts, we have something else for you.
Election season.
Oh, you might have thought that the season had already begun, what with the national party conventions and all. It was a little harder to judge when things started and stopped this year, since primary season seemed to end awful early. Don't you just love the way "presumptive nominee" rolls off the tongue?
And the city primary this year was a ridiculous eight months before the general election. You can be excused if you can't name all the also-rans who had campaigns in March.
You know it has started now, though. How? The Grunion has started Letters to Election again.
This section is devoted specifically to those who have something to say about the various decisions we are being asked to make when we cast our ballots Nov. 3 or before. This is where we can have calm, reasoned discussion about the merits of our candidates and their opponents. Right?
Well, one can hope. It's no secret that nationally we're about as divided as we've been in a long, long time. It's not so much that we have two parties believing in seemingly diametric opposites. It's the fact that we seem to think it's suddenly alright to denigrate, call names, make accusations and simply just yell louder than the other side.
I am not convinced that just because you can out-scream me, your ideas have more merit than mine. Moreover, calling me and my dog dirty so-and-sos doesn't make me any more wrong or you any more right. Right?
Enough of that. I've called for decorum in political debates before, and I know how much good that's done. So let's get down to brass tacks, shall we?
In this little matter of what is allowable, what is printable, in the Letters to Election, I am the decider. (I will be forever grateful to President Bush for that word.) We're not going to call names there, and we're not going to make up our own facts.
You are more than welcome to think that it isn't fair the executive editor decides what the ground rules are going to be. It is, however, a fact.
One thing you can count on — the admittedly nebulous rules will be applied to all comers, no matter what side they're on, what candidate they're supporting. That's the way it's always been at the Grunion, and that's the way it's going to stay.
Another thing that remains true — it has to be local to be in the Grunion. There's plenty to talk about right here in Long Beach — we'll leave the national and international stuff to the national and international news organizations.
And yes, I decide what's local, too. For example, the letter today talks about presidential candidates, but it also talks about the Long Beach mayor. It was a pretty close call, but I think it made the cut.
Our type of democratic government doesn't work well if people aren't engaged, I want you to participate. I want you to vote even more. So what do you say?
Let's do this.