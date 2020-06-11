Defund the police force.
It has become nearly as popular a sign slogan as Black Lives Matter over the last week in protests across the country. It is intended, I think, as the only path to limiting police power — a power officers sometimes use improperly to suppress and harass African Americans and other minorities.
Given the gross and clearly racist abuse that resulted in George Floyd's death Memorial Day weekend, the desire to hamstring the police is understandable. Looking at the pattern of systemic racism that has led to the continuing uncalled-for deaths of African Americans at the hands of police across the country, and it would seem to be justifiable.
But it's not that simple.
I urge you to read the other two columns on this page — one by Ninth District Councilman Rex Richardson and the other by Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna. Neither column directly addresses the concept of defunding police departments. Yet both columns rely on different outcomes of that debate.
Richardson has been working on many of his programs promoting equity and inclusiveness for months, sometimes years. They address issues that go far beyond police misconduct, attempting to deal with more basic issues of equality.
If those goals are reached, a more even-handed justice system would be one of the results. But each of those programs cost money, and the police budget seems like a good source, particularly when social justice is the goal.
Luna's column addresses the actions of the Long Beach Police Department during the unrest. He contends that his officers did a good job with the resources at hand, particularly with the logistics and planning that kept the rest of last week's protests peaceful. The discussion of Sunday night's looting and destruction is more generic, with the implication that more resources were required to stop the violence before damage was done.
More resources means more money. And right now, the Long Beach Police Department receives almost exactly half of the city's general fund.
Luna concludes by saying his department already has been hard at work on reforms that will result in better accountability and less violence. That includes training in de-escalation techniques (calming situations down instead of ratcheting the emotions up), recognizing implicit bias and better use of body-worn cameras.
But reducing the number of cops? That runs contrary to his definition of protecting public safety.
Minds much better than mine all over the country are in the process of defining what defunding the police actually means, and how it would work. So far, I haven't seen any consensus.
In Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed, it means literally dismantling the police department and rebuilding a public safety department from scratch. In other scenarios, it means relieving police of many public interactions (I haven't figured out how that jibes with the big emphasis on community policing) and turning them over to others. One example is dealing with homeless people — let the better trained social workers handle that.
These debates are fascinating to watch and participate in. They are important, and the cries that "this time will be different," with substantive change the result, are sincere. It is indeed critical that we address and fix this disease of racism that has eaten away at our civilization for centuries.
How that plays out in the real world will be the key. The coronavirus pandemic and government response to it has resulted in an economic recession and a budget deficit of tens of millions of dollars. Many programs will be defunded in Fiscal 2021, whether we like it or not.
Now it's time to debate priorities. What's yours?