There's trouble, and more than a little angst, surrounding the Queen Mary.
Again.
I've watched the Queen Mary story unfold for right at 30 years now, and I have a ton of personal memories with the Queen as the centerpiece. I was married on the ship — by the ship's captain, no less — for crying out loud.
There was a time when I could say with near certainty that I knew the ship better than the people offering guided tours. We, the Grunion, raised a ton of money for heart programs in Long Beach with our Valentine's Date Night aboard the Queen, thanks to the generosity of the operator at the time, Joseph Prevratil.
I'd estimate I've written 50 stories or so about the many efforts to Save The Queen, and the attendant failures. I have what you call institutional knowledge.
When I first became the Grunion's executive editor, the Disney folk who were operating the ship at the time hosted me and tried to convince me they really cared about the historic ship. Less than a year later, they were gone.
Did you know that in the early 1990s, the ship and surrounding property were under the control of the Port of Long Beach (which also happens to be the city's Harbor Department)? True story. But the Harbor Commission back then had convinced the city they were running the port as a business, and should be given free rein to do the best for that business.
Which prompted a fascinating drama in 1994, after Disney had left and no one else came rushing in to take over the Queen. Essentially, the commission gave the city an ultimatum — take this money-losing albatross off the port's books or we'll sell it for scrap — even though the city owned the ship. So the port probably didn't have the right to destroy it.
You had to be in Long Beach at the time to realize what a big deal this was. Jeff Kellogg was on the City Council then, and we reminisced about it last week. The Navy had left, the aircraft industry was leaving, oil operations were in the tank. The Queen Mary was the recognized Eiffel Tower for Long Beach. Losing it might be the blow that would put the city down for the count.
So, after several nights of debate, the council agreed to take financial responsibility again. The grand plan was to develop the 50 or 60 acres around the Queen, and have that development support the historic ship (the reason Disney was there in the first place — and you saw how that worked out).
The problem was, who would do all of that work?
Joe Prevratil rode to the rescue. He had been a part of a previous operator (the Wrather Corp.), so he knew the ship and its problems. He had a plan to operate the Queen as a nonprofit — a pretty good thought considering it hadn't made a profit in Long Beach yet.
Long story short, Prevratil kept the Queen afloat for more than a decade as a decent hotel, a tourist attraction and a great special events venue. He did everything from leasing the Spruce Goose Dome as a soundstage to creating one of the best Halloween scare attractions in Southern California.
But he never could pull off the "develop the land around it" despite multiple proposals. And the ever-escalating maintenance and repair costs buried him. He fell behind, the city squeezed and a bankruptcy resulted.
That was in 2006. Since then, multiple operators have brought out shiny plans and stayed on the Queen for a year or three before defaulting on leases or, as is the case now, filing for bankruptcy again. And a small thing called the coronavirus helped let the ship sit and decay some more.
There still is plenty of Save The Queen sentiment out there. Just a couple of weeks ago, in a story by The Scotsman newspaper, Scottish government officials called the situation "an affront" and a "desecration of Scotland’s working class industrial heritage." The Queen was built in Scotland, launching in 1934.
There are plenty of locals, including me, who would like to see the ship saved in some fashion. The question is, after repeating the same story over and over again — admittedly with variations every time — are we ready for another Déjà vu all over again?