I have watched, oh, say 40 or so municipal budgets be cobbled together in my 40 or so years in this business.
In all that time, I don’t think I’ve seen one so filled with pain and uncertainty than the one facing the Long Beach City Council this year. To compound the matter, I don’t think I’ve ever seen one so filled with competing, important and at times diametrically opposed needs.
There’s nothing perfect about this storm.
We face an unprecedented health emergency being dealt with through unprecedented, and economy-killing, responses. Add a long-overdue social awakening to racial inequity that requires action — now.
So how would you meet unprecedented need when your resources have suddenly disappeared?
That’s what City Manager Tom Modica and Mayor Robert Garcia have been wrestling with for the last month or so.
There was no choice but to respond to the health crisis of the coronavirus pandemic, no matter the cost. At least, no matter until the bills come due.
Pleas for help to state and federal governments made a difference, but didn’t fill the hole — they were trying to fill holes of their own. And the hardest part is there’s no telling when the emergency is going to end.
Early on, the decision was made to shut down in an attempt to slow the spread of the disease. Only that meant a large share of the population suddenly in need of support as jobs disappeared — the same jobs that helped keep government coffers filled.
That would be a Herculean challenge all by itself. But another important challenge surfaced around Memorial Day, when Long Beach and the rest of the country exploded with response to George Floyd’s death at the hands of police.
Sociologists will spend generations studying why this incident found traction where previous incidents did not. But the result is an honest effort now to deal with racial and social inequity — and solutions don’t come cheaply.
Solutions don’t come easily, either, with plenty of disagreement regarding what should be done.
That debate starts with the police — the phrase defund police is being used as frequently as Black Lives Matter. What defund police actually means is a tough question to answer, though, and there are plenty of people who argue police need to be strengthened, not weakened.
Budget hearings always pit competing interests against each other. That means things can and do get heated even when there is money to pay the bills.
Ironically, this type of budget might actually be easier to get through, because there are not a lot of resources to fight over.
From what I’ve seen so far, the approach taken has been fair and balanced. Here’s hoping the City Council manages to keep it that way.