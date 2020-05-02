I'm not telling you anything when I say we live in unprecedented times.
Oh, I've seen a couple of comments about how people were supposed to stay home during the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic. But hey, those people back then didn't stray all that far from home in normal times.
Communication was limited to letters, the occasional telephone call, a telegram in emergencies and newspapers. Mustn't forget newspapers. More on that later.
I feel blessed living in this high-tech information age. I know I've griped about how the internet has changed the communication landscape, and shortened humanity's attention span significantly. That's still true.
But I am extremely grateful to have these tools in the era of stay-at-home-social-distancing-while-wearing-masks. That's true both personally and professionally.
There are stories almost daily about people isolated and quarantined alone, with no personal contact even with family. There are the people in Intensive Care Units who are dying without the touch of even one family member's hand. Those are horrific, and I shudder to think of how poorly I would handle such situations.
I'm doubly blessed. I'm healthy so far, and live with a wife who I need not stay six feet away from (insert joke here). I get a little personal contact, both from her and my dogs.
But I don't get visits from my kids or grandkids. We stay in touch via email, old school phone calls, FaceTime and the like. I get pictures and videos of the grandkids, and could force them to talk to me, but that just seems cruel.
The point is, I have the technology to see them when I want. That wasn't true 100 years ago, or even 50 years ago.
Then there's my spiritual need. Some churches in other parts of the country have defiantly continued to conduct Sunday services — some in drive-ins, others in person.
I get to be safe and go to church too, thanks to technology. My pastors and church leaders have figured out how to live-stream a Sunday service, and my little band of brothers and I get together every week via that new hottest thing since sliced bread, Zoom. It's not handshakes and hugs, but it is community worship.
Finally, there's my job. I am privileged to be able to go out into the world if necessary to report on news stories, and I do that occasionally. But lots of news these days is being made remotely, with video conferences, virtual meetings and the like.
So much of the reporting side can be done with a telephone and a computer (with a big monitor). That's almost as easy at home as it is at the office.
Did I mention the office? That's where, literally for the last 28 years, I've collaborated with my cohorts to put a newspaper together.
There's nothing quite like two or three people hovering over a computer monitor to argue over a word, or an image choice. It's a lot easier to explain why I want a change if I can show it to the person who can make it happen.
And I don't care what you say, it's a lot easier to proofread a newspaper page in print than it is on a computer screen.
But that office is closed and dark right now. We are producing your weekly Grunion from at least six different physical sites —homes — as we comply with social distancing regulations.
That's thanks primarily to the computer expertise of our production and graphics pros, Jose Solis and Jesse Lopez. They have figured out how to use web-based tools to share what needs to be shared to produce the weekly miracle called a Grunion Gazette. All from the comfort of our homes. Pretty impressive.
And it's all because we live in the hi-tech information age. I have no doubt we would have figured out a way to get you a Grunion every week without the hi-tech, but it sure is a lot easier this way.
I want badly to be back in the office, back in society. But until then, thank you tech gurus for doing whaat you do so well.