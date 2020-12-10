I'm going to try to keep this one short — I figure quick requests are more effective than long, drawn-out pitches.
You know I try to avoid asking for things or actions, especially these days. It feels like we're being asked to do a lot right now, and I'm hesitant to add to that.
I continue to be amazed at the generosity and care most of the Long Beach community has shown through this long and strange year. Every time the call has gone out for donations, Long Beach has stepped up.
That's even when so many are furloughed, laid off, forced to stay home to help their kids get through virtual classes, etc. And when many are faced with health — physical and emotional — issues.
Even in the best of years, December is a time when many well-meaning organizations make a year-end appeal for donations. It helps balance the books, and there still is some tax benefits to people opening their checkbooks. And it sure looks like Long Beach is stepping up again.
This year, the need is greater, and the resources fewer. I believe you recognize that and are trying to help.
That's been seen in the response to our Grunion Gazette Christmas Gift Card Drive benefiting WomenShelter of Long Beach and the victims of domestic violence they serve. Heck, the Grunion office isn't even open now (pretty much hasn't been since April), yet the gift cards and donations have continued to arrive.
For that, I thank you. It will make a difference, a big difference, in the Christmas experienced by women and children suffering severe trauma in their lives.
And — there's always an and — there's still a few days to make more of a difference.
Our gift card drive formally ends on Monday, Dec. 14. That's when we'll give the cards and money to Mary Ellen Mitchell, WomenShelter's executive director, so she and her staff can get them to where they'll do the most good.
I am asking you to consider one more donation. It can be a $25 gift card or a $1,000 check (we've received both this year). Every little bit helps.
I'll admit it, this one is personal. I've been involved with WomenShelter for a couple of decades now, and I've been blessed to see how much good the organization does. I've seen people literally turn their life and their children's lives around thanks to the services WomenShelter provides.
And I've seen eyes that so recently were filled with tears light up with the hope a little Christmas cheer brings.
I want to feel that warm fuzzy we get when we help someone again this year. And I need your help to do that.
Make a donation. Please. And thank you.