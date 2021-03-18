Don't you just love it when a plan comes together?
As a result, I'm getting more sleep, which I desperately need (it's that beauty sleep thing, you know). That's right — I got more sleep at the start of Daylight Saving Time.
For 99% of the population, that spring forward thing means losing an hour of sleep. We literally set our clocks ahead by an hour, taking that sleep away from ourselves.
I set my clocks ahead too. So how can I claim to have gotten more sleep?
Blame, or say thanks to, Khloe, our 3-year-old labrador mix. Or more accurately, Khloe's circadian rhythm.
You might recall that I've complained before about Khloe's habit of demanding a walk very early, as in 5 a.m. early. I am a morning person, but even I'm not crazy about a 5 a.m. wakeup call.
But Khloe doesn't know anything about springing forward, or clocks for that matter. She just knows when the sun's coming up, and that she has to be on her walk before it rises.
And yes, she has been waking me earlier and earlier as the sunrise gets earlier. More on that later.
So Saturday morning, Khloe started pounding on my head before 5 a.m. She thought she was doing the same thing Sunday. But it was 6 a.m.!
Admittedly, I had trouble going to sleep an hour earlier than normal on Saturday night. But I've made that adjustment already. Khloe's still waiting until 6 to start the morning routine.
Here's the glitch in the plan, though. Khloe will start waking up earlier as sunrise gets earlier. By July, August at the latest, we'll be back to at least 5:30 a.m. wakeup calls.
By the time Nov. 7 rolls around, we'll be close to 5 a.m. again. And here's the real kicker.
Khloe won't pay any attention when I fall back and get that extra hour. She'll be convinced it's time to get up at 4 a.m. that dreadful Sunday.
All of which is why I voted in favor of California going to permanent daylight saving time back in 2018. I'll bet you voted that way too — it passed pretty overwhelmingly.
Unfortunately, our beloved state legislature has seen fit to delay action on that particular ballot initiative. It might have something to do with the law that requires Congress to approve a move to permanent daylight saving time.
If you want to stay on standard time permanently, Congress is fine with that — no permission required. But try to save a little daylight, and all heck breaks loose.
Maybe we should just stop messing with time altogether and go back to setting our schedules on when the sun rises and sets. It seems a bit more natural, more in sync with God's — or at least Khloe's — plan.
Then again, she sleeps a good eight hours during the day. I don't think I'd get away with that.
So I'll just enjoy sleeping until 6 for a week or two. Take your wins where you find them, I say.