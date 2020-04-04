I attended church last Sunday. I plan to attend this Sunday, too.
No, I am not a member of Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne's congregation in Tampa, Fla. That pastor was arrested Monday for flagrantly violating the no groups of 10 or more restriction imposed there and most of the rest of the country — including here.
Sorry, pastor, but that wasn't such a good move. Belief in God and taking proper precautions are not mutually exclusive.
Instead, I went to church virtually. That's right, I watched the service on my computer — and ultimately on my television once I figured out how to connect the two.
Grace Community Church of Seal Beach is far from the only church to go this route. Instead, it appears to be the way virtually everyone (see what I did there?) is conducting services in these coronavirus days.
We're blessed that we have the technology to pull this off. As recently as 10 years ago, there wasn't a realistic way to provide live streaming to a specific audience.
What's that? Of course I've heard of televangelists. One of my grandmothers, who was a housebound invalid, got hooked on one when I was a kid. Fortunately, she couldn't figure out how to send him buckets of money.
For a long time, television was the only option for many who wanted to participate in a Sunday worship service. And not all of those who made their services available on TV were sleazy con men. Not all, but there were a lot.
The use of religion for personal gain is a column for another day, though.
I want to talk about the way so many of our churches pivoted so quickly to technology to keep in touch with their congregations. It doesn't take much these days to put a video up on the internet, as proven by the billions of stupid human tricks, cat videos and vanity posts out there.
It's a little trickier to do something live. The potential for disaster is high — a slip of the tongue, or the random photo-bombing, can't be erased.
But the risk is worth the reward with something like a church service. If I can't sit in the same room as my fellow worshipers, it at least helps to know Pastor Bob is making those comments in real time.
I'm even more in awe of our minister of music and praise band. It was only five folks, and they were nicely spaced, but their was passion in their songs. It has to be hard to get excited when you're singing to a camera — and really hard to urge participation with no one there to participate — but they pulled it off.
I admit, I didn't sing along. My dogs would have been scared to death.
But I did pray. And I'll bet there were people praying along to dozens of live Facebook feeds all over the city, Southern California and even the country.
In 10 days or so, we'll be celebrating Easter — the single biggest day in Christianity. It is going to be very hard to muster the passion that an Easter service almost always delivers. But we're blessed to be able to even virtually be together.
Should I say thank God for Facebook? That's a little tough for me. But I do thank God for all those faithful clergy and their helpers in all the churches for the grace they are spreading in these troubled times. Bless you, and bless us all.