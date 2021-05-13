It's Mental Health Month, and I can't think of a better time for mental health to come up.
No jokes now. I realize you've been questioning my mental health for years — probably justifiably — but 2021 is a special case.
For more than 13 months, we've all been handling a dose of stress not experienced in our lifetimes. It wasn't just the serious nature of the coronavirus pandemic or the horrific impacts of the economic shutdown.
It was the unrelenting nature of the situation. For more than a year, the health news seemed to be more depressing every day — and we didn't have our usual escapes to fall back on. No live sports, no live music, no nights out — it was tough.
That sounds petty when you compare it to people dying behind ICU walls with no relatives to comfort them or say goodbye. A night out isn't going to do you any good if you have to experience that.
It's bad enough as a news guy to write about these tragedies. I cannot imagine what it must be like to be a health care provider, required to live this and watch this day after day, worried all the while that the disease will come for you or your family.
And I haven't even touched on the gauntlet of racial equity and justice we've all struggled through for the last 11 months. I'm thrilled the conversation continues — I can't say I was optimistic the events of Memorial Day 2020 and beyond would result in lasting change. There is a glimmer of hope for a better world coming out the other side.
The point is, however, that we've all stressed and strained our emotional well-being to the brink and sometimes beyond. And it may not be over: The pent-up demand I'm watching so many of us express as we come out of the pandemic — including me — feels an awful lot like pushing the emotional pendulum hard to the other side.
So it's a good thing May is Mental Health Month. Agencies all around us are reaching out, offering help. No matter your personal struggles, support is available.
I got a press release recently from the city saying there's now a webpage designed specifically to point people in the right direction. Take a minute to peruse the options at longbeach.gov/mentalhealthmatters — you likely will find something helpful.
Don't trust government sources? Nonprofits, from The Guidance Center to the Black Health Equity Fund to Mental Health America, all have open doors. If they can't help you, they'll know where to point you.
Here's a dark little secret for you: I've suffered from depression for years, at least according to the docs I consult. They've helped me handle it for the most part, and I'm very grateful.
One of the things I'm constantly told is you're not alone. Others are facing the same issues, the same fears, the same pains that you are.
Naturally, I resent that. I'm special, unique and have unique problems. At least until I realize I'm not.
The "you're not alone" thing is important. Others do know what you're going through and are ready to walk by your side.
If you're hurting, reach out. This is the month to do it, for more reasons than one.