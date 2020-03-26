Plastic Solution
Dear Editor,
Perhaps it is worth taking a temporary rethink about the plastic one-use shopping bags for groceries that were banned a few years ago.
There are presently so many personal motley bags being handled by cashiers and baggers. Many of the public's soft fabric bags appear unsanitary.
If we could have access to a fresh thin, plastic bag, it might help prevent the corona virus spreading through this contact. The policy need not be used forever but could be implemented for a short time to get us through the worst.
If shoppers reject the plastic bags, the paper ones offered could be handed out minus the imposed fee so more people would take them. Cleanliness surely must be imperative now, and hopefully the employees might be safer with un-used bags offered to shoppers.
Peggy Anderson
Long Beach
One-Way Walks
Dear Editor,
Here's an idea: why not make sidewalks one way during this?
Seems the only time I get too close to anyone is on a walk — one ways sidewalks could fix that, and easy to implement (signs at the ends or a general "even side streets go North or West, odd goes South or East."
Bob Winberry
Long Beach
Winds Of Change
Dear Editor,
This virus is in a way replicating the financialization virus that has taken us over. Now bold measures are being taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus and me thinks bold measures will be taken now to reorganize the massive financial bubble that the coronavirus has pricked and can be used as a scapegoat by the ones who created it.
But on a more positive note, (in a moral sense), maybe people can demand a well-ordered financial reorganization like the Bretton Woods one of FDR. This was a system of fixed but flexible international exchange rates, backed by gold, where investments in production, technology and things which increase the value of labor are promoted over the slime of Hollywood and the like.
Winds of change and you don't need to be a climate specialist to see it.
Tom Brown
Long Beach
Terrible Measures
Dear Editor,
Long Beach Assemblyman Patrick O'Donnell wants to prohibit using the number 13 in Propositions because it's misleading and resulted in 2020's school improvement bond failing.
That's BS!
Where's his outrage when the CA Attorney General constantly lies to voters on allegedly conservative ballot measures titles and descriptions like 2018's Prop 6 wherein the AG falsely titled/described it, in the very beginning, as "Eliminates certain road repair and transportation funding..." instead of the true title "Repeal the gas tax" that the creators and backers of Prop 6 titled it?
The new Prop 13 was a terrible measure: $15 billion bond that we pay more than $26 billion back, preference to local contractors/unions on jobs to increase costs more and encourage union formation, some new developers are exempt, and districts can double the tax they charge properties, which is then passed on to tenants or customers.
Besides, we fell for the same line in 2016 when California passed the $9 billion school fund bond. I'm disgusted by the lies and actions our politicians take to support their own agenda; the Long Beach City Council are no better when they send emails and utility bills with one-sided, and misleading, information that clearly pushes voters to support their Propositions.
Matthew Salaben
Alamitos Heights
Vote Failure
Dear Editor,
On the Friday before election day, I went to my closest voting center at Rogers Middle School to cast my ballot.
It was mid-day and supposed to be open. The place was closed and the only person out front was a crossing guard who said that people had been coming all day and not able to vote. This is very discouraging. What went wrong?
My next step was to fill out and mail my vote by mail ballot. I hope that was counted. This is no way to encourage voting.
John Whitebread
Long Beach
Measure A Fiasco
Dear Editor,
Benjamin Franklin is reported to have said, "We are born ignorant, but one must work very hard to remain stupid!"
Congratulations are due to almost half of the voters in Long Beach. You must have worked overtime to avoid learning anything about the morals, ethics and honesty of those you have put into city hall. I was going to wait until the results of the March 3 voting were final, but almost three weeks after the election, Measure A is still not defined as passed or defeated. The "preliminary" results are that Measure A is "narrowly defeated." I believe that the results would have long since been certified final if the measure was "narrowly passed."
I cannot wait to comment because the actions of YOUR mayor and city council continue to be so lacking that I have to say something now. On March 18 they voted, with no dissent, to spend $1,500,000 of the Fiscal Year 2019 surplus funds from Measure A to install artificial turf on the soccer field in El Dorado Park West. Despite all the facts previously presented in opposition to this massive waste.
In their campaign to get Measure A made permanent, the mayor and council members stressed the funds were for public safety (Misrepresentation # 1); the extension is needed (regardless of the Fiscal Year 2019 surplus of $4,300,000) (Misrepresentation #2); the ordinance is written to send the income to the general fund because it has to be (Misrepresentation #3).
The truth is that imposing taxes that sends money to the general fund requires a simple majority vote (50% + 1), but raising taxes with funds earmarked for a specific purpose requires a two thirds majority to pass.
I have the following questions to those who voted to pass Measure A;
Do you vote without thinking?
Do you have so much money that you can throw it away?
Do you believe everything you are told?
Do you trust everyone who is elected to any public office?
Do you believe everyone benefits by paying higher taxes?
I hope I have offended a lot of people with these comments. If I have, maybe after the next election, you might be able to answer NO to at least some of questions listed above.
Of the mayor and city council of Long Beach, I ask you to change and in the future, be forthright, open and honest in your governance of our "used to be" fair city.
Robert Joines
Long Beach