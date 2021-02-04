Keep Trying
Dear Editor,
This is the response to the person that wrote, “Little Patience.” It sounds like she is frustrated with trying to get the vaccination with several attempts to making an appointment without success.
The only thing I can suggest is to continue trying to secure an appointment; you will eventually be successful. I know this because I have several friends who are over 65 years old who have scheduled their appointment or are on a waiting list. It will happen and yes, be patient.
As for the city of Long Beach, we are really fortunate that our Mayor and his team are well organized to accommodate the demand so long as the vaccine is available. Compared to other cities, we are pretty lucky.
In the meantime, continue to keep 6 feet apart, wear masks (double if you can), wash your hands, and avoid groups.
Stephen E. Arias
Long Beach
Working Well
Dear Editor,
We just got back from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at the (Long Beach) health department. I was so impressed with the organization, professionalism and caring attitude of the nurses and assistants who guided our car through the process.
We waited only 10 minutes before being assigned to a numbered lane with a kiosk that administered our vaccines. We then drove to a labeled parking space to wait for 15 minutes in the event of any side effects. Just honk your car horn if you need help, they said.
We are so appreciative of the Long Beach public health department and Mayor Robert Garcia who led these efforts even when he was grieving for his own parents.
We are a diverse, inclusive city that cares about everyone's needs. Thank you.
Susan Sato-Tenorio
Long Beach
Remember Reasons
Dear Editor,
As the California Coastal Commission will be ruling on coastal permits for the Belmont Aquatic Center on Feb. 11, please remember why many appealed the City Council approval of the multi-million dollar previous plan.
1. The excessive height and other problems with the ETFE plastic roof.
2. No traffic study after Ocean Boulevard was reduced to two lanes.
3. Location, Location, Location. The site is in an earthquake/liquefaction zone, on the beach, with expected sea-level rise, which will flood the lower levels of the building and the parking lots in an estimated 40 years. Chapter 3 of the Coastal Act states new development should not be located in hazardous areas subject to sea level rise and shoreline erosion if there are feasible locations.
We suggested the Elephant Lot/Convention Center parking lot as a feasible location, which would provide better equity for children from other sections of the city.
In response, the city designed a new pool plan, taking off the roof, reducing the size by retaining the current “temporary” outdoor pool, and moving the site north of the previous location, which will destroy Olympic Plaza Park and eliminate the public street, East Olympic Plaza.
Instead of improving the plan, this creates many more problems. A topless pool will add to the current noise and light levels; cleaning costs will increase with blowing sand; heating costs will increase, especially in the winter; the shore bird nesting and roosting trees will be totally removed; street parking will be lost; a 7-foot sea wall will still be created; disadvantaged children from other parts of the city will still have difficulty accessing the pool.
The City’s response to putting the pool at the Elephant Lot is, “There are other plans for development of that property.” This is not an acceptable response for a feasible, publicly-owned location, especially when this is the planned location for water polo during the 2028 Olympics.
The only solution to is to build a covered pool next to the Convention Center. It could contain the diving tower, not require an expensive 7-foot plinth, have adequate seating for events and save on heating and maintenance costs. Quit being selfish, Long Beach. This facility belongs downtown.
Ann Cantrell, appellant
Citizens About Responsible Planning
Accessible Pools
Dear Editor,
Long Beach needs more ADA accessible pool facilities – a fact I learned while volunteering for MS (Multiple Sclerosis).
As much as I am nostalgic about the former Belmont Pool location, having grown up swimming there; an “equity” solution would be to build several pools, in environmentally sound locations, in multiple districts, to serve the vast under-served majority who would benefit from a pool close by.
Renee Lawler, appellant
Long Beach
Bad Idea
Dear Editor,
The BBAC is a bad idea, for a long list of reasons.
The Coastal Commission staff analysis states the arguments against it as clearly as any of the opponents have done. It would be so much smarter of the city to build this pool, or even multiple pools, other places in the city where they will draw enthusiastic support from the community and meet the needs of all citizens of Long Beach, not just the commercial swimming and diving interests.
In the end, that would be no more costly than the BBAC, and the scarce tidelands funds could instead be used to renovate the pier for the upcoming Olympics and other coastal needs.
Jeff Miller, appellant
Belmont Shore
Too Extravagant
Dear Editor,
Don’t get played! Nostalgia for the old Belmont Pool and hype for 2028 Olympics are being used to promote the extravagant $85 Million Belmont Beach and Aquatics Center. Speak up for common sense and community. It's time to prioritize public safety, health, and environmental justice. No BBAC in the LBC!
On Thursday, Feb. 11, the Coastal Commission will vote on the Belmont Beach and Aquatic Center. The Long Beach Area Peace Network opposes the BBAC — the city must ensure that all children are water safe and provide equitable recreational opportunity for all residents by building community pools.
The $85 million BBAC is a competitive water sports facility in the wealthiest, whitest corner of Long Beach. It will have five pools, including two 50-meter Olympic pools, a $10 million high dive, and stadium seating for 1,500+ . Most children and low-income residents of color live far from Belmont Shore in neighborhoods without community pools and they are not learning to swim.
The BBAC will eliminate a park and extend onto a beach that will be underwater in 50-75 years. To win Coastal Commission approval, the City must plan to truck in additional sand and eventually remove the entire structure due to sea-level rise — is this how our diminishing Tidelands Funds will be spent?
Written comments are due Friday, Feb. 5. To see the project, submit comment, and sign up to speak go to: https://www.coastal.ca.gov/meetings/agenda/#/2021/2. Item 14a. Application No. 5-18-0788 (City of Long Beach Belmont Beach and Aquatic Center, Long Beach).
Anna Christensen
Long Beach
Stop Storage Facility
Dear Editor,
Dear Mayor Garcia, Mr. Modica, Mr. Austin and Mr. Uranga:
As a resident of the Los Cerritos neighborhood, an architect licensed by the State of California and a LEED accredited professional, I am reaching out to you to voice my strong opposition to the proposed RV parking lot and storage facility at 3701 Pacific Place.
I am pleased to see the toxic remediation of the site with confidence of its benefit to the immediate and surrounding communities. I also believe that the zoning designation of light industrial use, located in the midst of a residential neighborhood, provides NO benefit to them.
This designation is in opposition to the RiverLink plan and can be characterized as nothing short of reckless and irresponsible. It furthers the ill-fated move to pave the banks of the LA River in concrete in the 1930s. The developer’s tepid response of providing river access and minimal green space at the perimeter of the proposed development is a weak attempt at placating its opponents. This development and use group remains ill-placed in the proximity of a residential community and the Los Angeles River watershed.
Responsible leadership needs to 1) support the restoration and revitalization of the river bank with publicly accessible and sustainable ecologically sensitive development promoting the proliferation of flora and fauna 2) thoughtfully consider the prevalent use group (residential and institutional) that currently exists around the site and 3) support developments that provide optimal measurable benefits to the communities in which they serve.
Long Beach leaders have an opportunity to set an example of what the LA watershed can be for not only our local communities but for all communities along the river.
It is time for our leadership to act responsibility and sensitively in consideration of our community and our environment.
Keith G. Tyschper, AIA
Los Cerritos
Mayor's Poll
Dear Editor,
I found the mayor's high marks in a recent poll predictable and head-scratching. Having the firefighters doing the poll is like the king asking court favorites to go out among his over-taxed and down-trodden subjects and find out how much they love me.
First, I have no faith in polls. Biden was a 10-point favorite and won by 5%. Hillary Clinton was polled to win by 6-8 points. She lost the election and received only 49% of all votes cast for president. Remember Harry Truman.
As for rating our mayor, let’s look past the day-to-day operations, which seem to function well. I give high marks to Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price and our city workers who pick up the trash, clean the streets and keep the gas flowing.
The true test of leadership occurs when there is a crisis. FDR had the Depression, Churchill WWll, and Reagan the Cold War.
Mayor Garcia had the May 31 riots. He was unprepared and responded weakly.
He lost Jet Blue — jobs, tax dollars and and flights. His handling of the COVID-19 pandemic can best be judged after we have solved the vaccine problem. On the plus side, he is really good at getting tax measures passed.
Since Mayor Garcia did not get the call from the White House or Gov Newsom, he can now focus on his city.
David "Coach" Newell
Belmont Shore
Better Outdoors
Dear Editor,
For Jane Close Conoley.
In your article INSIDE LONG BEACH STATE: A Sparkling Art Museum On Way, you mention that Paul Baker Prindle, has joked, “It may be the first time in history that a university athletics program has lost real estate to an art museum!”
Is this the best use of land for the university? In the article “How Nature Can Make You Kinder, Happier, and More Creative,” it says that being outdoors helps relieve stress.
Would it not be better for the students to have more nature around them to help relieve some of the school related stress?
Thomas Shirley
Long Beach