Vietnam Benches
Dear Editor,
Read a nice article you wrote in February about some of the problems our pier has been having to get ready for the 2028 LA Olympics.
But my problem is when I walk down to the pier and I see all those nice benches at the foot of the pier and they commemorate great battles in U.S. military history, I don't see anything engraved on the benches about Vietnam.
I'm a Vietnam veteran and a native Long Beach guy. I don't know who to ask about this. I wrote an email to the city at one point, but never got an answer. Hoping that youf might be able to put a bug in the ear of somebody who could include Vietnam in the military history of our boys in Long Beach going to war.
Thank you for any help you can provide.
Richard Feller
Long Beach
ID For Voting
Dear Editor,
A vaccine passport makes good common sense and I believe the CDC card that is provided when the shots are administered fulfills that purpose.
Your words, "no documentation means being blocked from doing things we want to do" ring true and that sentence followed an extensive list of activities that fall in the category of requiring a driver's license or other forms of ID.
However, I find it very interesting that you omitted ID to vote from your list. Are you not going there? Is it too contradictory to the current political narrative on Voter IDs at the risk of being deemed a white supremacist and subject to Cancel Culture?
ID to Vote makes good common sense too, yes? Based on voter laws in Denver, the new host of the MLB 2021 All Star game (taking over for Atlanta) seems to think so too, by the way.
Kurt Neuroth
Long Beach
No Forcing Vaccine
Dear Editor,
This is in response to the "Vaccine Passport Makes Sense" column on April 8. The very idea of forcing or blackmailing everyone to be injected with an experimental, unproven substance in order for them to be able to function in society — all for something which has a 99.9% survival rate for most population groups without getting injected — is completely absurd in my opinion.
The author of the article also attempted to equate the “vaccine passports" to getting a high school diploma and membership cards. Except getting things like a high school diploma don't have death listed as a side effect, but it is listed as a side effect (and a long list of others) of the experimental shots they are calling vaccines. Over 2300 people have died and hundreds of thousands of people injured as a result of the vaccines, which is listed on the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) website. It's further been reported that at best, less than 10% of all adverse reactions are even listed on the VAERS website, so you do the math.
Also noticeably absent from the author's article were things that actually strengthen one's immune system, such as exercising, getting rest, taking vitamins, eating a well balanced diet, using HCQ and Ivermectin, etc. — as if vaccines are the end-all-be-all of human health in getting past COVID-19.
Bottom line, if people want to get the vaccines, great, but it should be up to each individual to make that choice instead of by coercion, bribery, or blackmail.
David Schlute
Belmont Shore
Nature, Not Vaccine
Dear Editor,
In response to our editor's recent column on the hope of vaccination passports coming soon so as to gratefully resume attending public gatherings:
I wish to propose that discrimination on the basis of vaccination status is inherently wrong and morally repugnant.
Wrong and repugnant because the requirement of vaccine documentation in order to “safely” participate in communal activities implies that humans are born in a defective, harmful state that needs genetic alteration by pharmacology for the restoration of good health.
Hogwash.
Our bodies are elegantly, expertly designed for self-correction, repair and rejuvenation.
And we each have the exclusive ownership of, and responsibility for, these innate biological characteristics.
Furthermore, body autonomy is a fundamental condition of the right to human agency.
Therefore, requiring proof of vaccination to move about freely negates the value of human agency, our body's magnificent healing capacities, and the right to care for one's own biology.
So for those who choose to be vaccinated, you are safe from those who choose not to be, as well as the threat of dreaded nature.
That is, unless the promise of protection by this new messenger RNA vaccine is in question.
Priscilla Munson
Long Beach
Fix Shore Parking
Dear Editor,
Upon my most recent visit to Second Street and the Belmont Shore area, I was taken aback on the complete lack of parking available.
I was planning to meet a client for lunch at one of the local restaurants but neither of us could find an open meter. While many of the eateries are now open and able to provide indoor seating, why do their external outdoor areas still exist?
We had decided to meet up at 11 a.m. to avoid the lunch rush, but if it was this crowded at 11 a.m., what is it like in the evenings and weekends? Also, the access to Bayshore was closed?
Not everyone who visits this area lives in Belmont Shore and as the weather becomes warmer and families are wanting to eat out, they will give up and go elsewhere. We went to Seal Beach and found parking and a place to eat.
The parking situation needs to be evaluated as more businesses open and increase capacity. No one will want to park blocks away or risk parking somewhere illegally to visit one of the local eateries.
I hope that the city will take some action before Memorial weekend. I am not planning on returning until the parking improves.
Larry Diaz
Long Beach
How Dare You
Dear Editor,
An open letter to the Mayor and City Council:
How dare you! Allocating only $5 million to restaurants, breweries and bars while squandering the rest on your pet projects. That’s including $12 million for homelessness, while small business are the lifeblood of our economy.
Homeless, while unfortunate, and a problem, contribute little to the economy; nay, are actually a sinkhole into which the economy pours countless dollars. How dare you!
I have understanding for money to replenish the shortfall, but couldn't you look at eliminating some pet programs that do not generate revenue? We are in a crisis here. What does it take to wake you people up?
But my gosh, a mere pittance for our businesses? How dare you!
Curt Hudelson
Long Beach