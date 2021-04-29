No Vision
Dear Editor,
The vision of our Mayor and City Council is usually limited in scope, lacks forethought and when it comes to migrants they want to express to their citizens that "feel good" moment we all need to share.
Temporary housing of the children and teens in the convention center is obviously a short-term idea to a soon-to-be long-term problem.
The real issue is where does our city, county, state house these several thousand young people after they leave the convention center.
Currently there are 70,000 unhoused people in Los Angeles County, hundreds of unhoused spend their days within a short walk to the convention center.
No plans for these young migrants futures have even been discussed, nor will this discussion happen.
Everyone feel good for the moment and then move on to our ever increasing housing problem.
Michael Hite
Naples
No More Parklets
Dear Editor,
While we’ve been in this pandemic, I gladly participated in the effort to keep our neighborhood restaurants open. This was accomplished by increased take-out and establishment of the temporary parklets.
Now that we are making progress towards herd immunity and the governor is re-opening indoor dining, it’s time to phase out the parklets.
The residents directly north and south of Second Street have borne the brunt of the parking congestion. To say it has been an incredible imposition is an understatement. We can no longer park on our own block to unload groceries, or find a safe and close spot to park when coming home in the late evening.
Then there are the interruptions to traffic, both pedestrian and automotive. Several restaurants have taken over the sidewalks adjacent to their storefronts, limiting the pathway for pedestrians. Vehicular traffic is beginning to return to pre-pandemic levels and will continue to do for the remainder of the year.
The parklets occlude oncoming cars when making a right turn onto Second Street, making this a potentially dangerous move.
No matter how you fortify the structures, they are no match for a vehicle driving at the speed limit. We have already seen a car hit the barrier. Luckily, no one was in the parklet, but it’s a matter of time before it happens again.
The parklets detract from the charm of the Shore. The tables and chairs on the street don’t bring any European charm. In my opinion, the parklets bring a trashy look to Second Street.
In the many years that I have owned my home in the Shore, the restaurants have improved with more interesting concepts and upscale offerings. The parklets are a big step in the wrong direction.
Estela Tejidor
Belmont Shore
Vaccine Passports
Dear Editor,
This is a response to the authors of Vaccine Passports and their complaint that this is discrimination against folks who don’t get vaccinated. I am sorry they feel this way, but let’s take closer look at this for a moment.
Travel, for example. Countries already require mandatory vaccination before you travel to their country. Also, if you have children who go to public or private school, they require vaccinations (i.e., measles, mumps, rubella) before they are admitted.
Now if and when we require vaccination passports, please keep in mind that the motivation for this is to keep the public healthy so we won’t have to shut down our economy over and over. The argument against this does not make sense but I do suspect that it is just another ploy to grandstand and get their 15 minutes of fame.
The bottom line is let’s all be adults, get vaccinated, wear a mask, continue to socially distance and be considerate of others.
Stephen Arias
Long Beach
Mental Power
Dear Editor,
I would like to respond to Priscilla Munson’s letter in the April 15 issue of the Grunion Gazette.
Priscilla, you say that “Our bodies are elegantly, expertly designed for self-correction, repair and rejuvenation.” I agree with that whole-heartedly! But the flaw in your logic is that you seem to assume that the human mind — which invented vaccines and every other bit of technology that has helped ensure our survival — is not a part of our nature, not a part of that elegant design which you so eloquently endorse. Why arbitrarily exclude the mind from our "elegantly designed" nature?
You also say that, “the requirement of vaccination documentation … implies that humans are born in a defective, harmful state that needs genetic alteration … for the restoration of good health.” I would respectfully submit to you that it is your segregation of the mind from the rest of our nature — from our bodies in fact — which implies something defective about us.
As we invent and use vaccines, we are doing exactly what our elegantly designed nature was elegantly designed to do!
With sincere appreciation for your thoughts,
Lee Offenhauer
Signal Hill
Great Vaccine Team
Dear Editor,
I write now to express my deep respect and thankfulness for the diverse team delivering vaccines at the Long Beach Convention Center.
My husband and I drove to Shoreline Drive yesterday and were greeted by a well-organized fleet of National Guard members, police and site staff who directed us and made the entire experience very easy. The nurse who spoke with me was friendly and thorough and took time to answer my questions.
Every single person coordinating the vaccination effort made me proud of Long Beach. To those workers, thank you for your commitment to protecting the health of our community.
Jane Sprague
Long Beach
Migrant Problems
Dear Editor,
I wish to thank Ken Weiss for bringing to our attention the migrant children who will be kept in the Long Beach Convention Center for several months. This is a very bad political move on the part of our mayor because he has invited the Federal government into our community where there is already too much violent crime.
These “children” are fueling the human trafficking trade by coming here unaccompanied by their parents. There is a reason they are here unaccompanied by their parents, and one only has to guess where the money came from to deliver them to the USA.
Human trafficking is one of the most insidious crimes ever committed in Long Beach.
Mayor Garcia should be made aware of the multiple stresses that he will be putting on our city services. Services which have already been stretched by our police, fire and city services. He should be made aware of the needs of our already existing community’s children who truly deserve our attention because they are U.S. citizens.
May Pace
Long Beach
Senator's Service
Dear Editor,
Diane Paull's recent letter in the Grunion Gazette of April 15 does a disservice to State Senator Lena Gonzalez, claiming the good senator "forgot who she was representing in Sacramento." There is a real difference between differing with a particular constituent versus not properly representing constituents in general, Ms. Paull.
From my own experience dealing with unresponsive state agencies, I have found Lena Gonzales to be both caring and competent at handling my concerns. That is more than I can say for our present Governor, whose ignoring of email communications is deplorable.
Eugene Elander, PhD
Belmont Shore
Dine Out LB
Dear Editor,
This year it seemed like the timing for Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant & Cocktail Week could not have been better scripted with the restaurants just reopening for indoor dining.
I loved that it took place over two weeks instead of just seven days and that there were so many great restaurants and bars participating.
It’s also nice to know that our hometown paper is behind this event and continues to be an advocate for our restaurant and small business community.
Gitanjali Poonia
Long Beach