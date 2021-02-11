Help Fountain
Dear Editor,
In celebration of the golden anniversary of La Bella Fontana di Napoli Park, it is timely to share some history of the iconic “heart” of Naples.
La Bella Fontana Park was originally built as “Circle Park” in 1906 with a 30-foot obelisk stack to vent a septic tank! In 1969 the towering vent and tank were removed and replaced in 1971 with the current three-tiered, Neapolitan-style fountain.
Surrounded by Italian ceramic tile and eight ornate benches, the beautiful park was christened “La Bella Fontana di Napoli.” The Naples Islands Garden Club adopted the park and assumed responsibility for maintaining its health and beauty.
Their many projects have included not only gardening but also fundraising to remove the dead olive trees. Working in conjunction with the city and the Naples Improvement Association, the club planted eight beautiful California pepper trees that flourish there today. La Bella Fontana has served our community as the backdrop for innumerable weddings, graduations, birthdays and many other celebrations.
Unfortunately, the fountain has been only intermittently operational since October 2020. To date, it is permanently turned off due to persistent vandalism by local youth. Besides the detergents that clog and damage the delicate pump system, parking cones and bags of garbage are being thrown into the tiers of the fountain. Thus far, repairs have cost tens of thousands of dollars.
In addition to these problems, the rest of the park’s landscape is being damaged. We all know that kids need to get out to play and have places to skateboard, but the fountain area cannot be that place. The damaged tiles were replaced by NIGC two years ago and these have already been cracked and destroyed. In the end, all of us are paying for the repairs with our tax dollars.
Please respect our park. We all need to take responsibility for preserving the beauty and integrity of La Bella Fontana. If you witness young people skateboarding around the fountain, please stop and say something to them. The Garden Club is currently looking into upgrading and reactivating the surveillance cameras that were previously installed.
This beautiful landmark deserves better treatment. It is time to step up to preserve and protect La Bella Fontana di Napoli for future generations before it deteriorates beyond repair.
Marianne Huntley, Ann Devlin
Naples Islands Garden Club
Job Well Done
Dear Editor,
I have been a Long Beach resident for 30 years and have seen much in that time. I have to say I’ve been impressed with the way the city and the mayor have responded to COVID-19, from the early days of testing to now vaccinations.
It seems almost every other day I see something on the news highlighting our city’s excellent work to get the vaccine out to our residents and workers. Before the vaccine was available, our city made the news on how we were doing unique things with our COVID testing, like offering flu tests at the same time as COVID tests and the many popups across Long Beach.
I see so much criticism of this process in other places but not here. When compared to what’s happening in other parts of the country, Long Beach seems to have set the bar for ease and efficiency.
I am proud to be a resident of this great city for so long and I thank Mayor Garcia, the City Council, city staff and the volunteers who have done a good job of guiding us through this pandemic, administering the vaccine and making Long Beach an example for the rest of our nation.
Jeff Price
Long Beach
No Communication
Dear Editor,
Listserve (email notification) software was invented three decades ago. Having online forms link to a listserve is common-place.
Well, on the Long Beach site I applied for COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 21. I have yet to get any response (this includes Android text) on my application.
It would be nice to know that I am actually registered to receive my first vaccination. It might be too much to ask where I stand on the waiting list queue.
Andy Pesich
Bluff Park
Makes Us Proud
Dear Editor,
There’s been a lot of news coverage regarding Long Beach’s vaccination efforts the past few weeks. I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder to be a resident of Long Beach. Mayor Garcia has been sounding the alarm on the importance of vaccinating as many people as possible. My own 69-year-old mom signed up using the city’s system, received an email link, and has received her first dose. It gives me great hope.
Even though I signed up with VaxLB, I know my own turn for the vaccine will not be soon. Seeing each prioritized group get their turn makes me feel good about waiting for my turn and what that means for ending this pandemic.
The Gazette’s column on Mayor Robert Garcia’s poll numbers and our city’s response to the pandemic didn’t surprise me. We know there are huge social and economic hurdles behind us, and more to come. Seeing how our city has tackled this crisis makes me confident there is a light at the end of this tunnel. I believe our city leadership is doing a good job focusing on data, people, and leading us through this unbelievably difficult time.
Maricela de Rivera, CLEC,
Director, Co-Founder
Long Beach Breastfeeds
Need Home Visits
Dear Editor,
I keep thinking of older Americans still in their own homes, who no longer drive, may not be technically comfortable, and who do not have community support.
It’s cringe-worthy that so many don’t. Long Beach is a city for the young.
How will elders obtain the vaccine? It seems as though home visits by medical professionals is the most sensible answer.
Barbara Bransford
Long Beach
Pool Pluses
Dear Editor,
There were several letters in the Feb. 4 Gazette that cited arguments against building the BBAC (Belmont Beach Aquatics Center) on its former site next to the Belmont Pier. They played all the cards: race, equity, expense, and fear (that it will be underwater in 50 years).
Tidelands Funds can only be used to build a pool where the previous pool existed, not downtown, uptown, or the Sears parking lot. Let's look at the project from a more positive view. The BBAC will serve all Long Beach, revenue from participating teams will help all of Long Beach, and increased business activity brings tax dollars to all of the city.
In addition, many resident and business associations support the project. While the opponents to the pool project may be sincere and have good intentions, their costly appeals and lawsuits keep us from achievements that support the greater good.
I think a better acronym for them might be CAVE: "Citizens Against Virtually Everything." If the pool is indeed underwater in 50 years, then we really do need to promote swimming.
In 1887, some Parisians thought the Eiffel Tower was a terrible waste of money and metal and lobbied hard to kill the project. I think it worked out quite well.
David "Coach" Newell
Belmont Shore
Pool Experience
Dear Editor,
I worked at three different Long Beach public pools in the 1970s, Millikan High School, Silverado and the Belmont Plaza. The Belmont Plaza was the only pool that regularly attracted users from all over the city, primarily because it had more recreational swim hours per week and because it was a safer and more desirable destination. That’s including those from the North and Westside, who were often regulars in the summer and on weekends.
I suspect that those against the pool rebuild (which is much reduced in height and girth than the original pool) object to it on selfish residential real estate values (slightly reduced ocean and sunset views). They do not welcome all citizens to share in their exclusive area and are totally unaware of the positive influence of greater safe swim instruction. The benefits to our neighborhood and city from the regional Aquatic Center aspect are large, and the local employment for youth, which the Belmont can again provide with tideland funds is important.
Christopher Reid
Naples
Shame On Kroger
Dear Editor,
Shame on the Kroger Co., owner of the Ralph's and Food 4 Less grocery store chains, for closing two stores in retaliation for the Long Beach Council's recent vote mandating extra "hero pay" for grocery store workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. That modest temporary pay increase for those workers who risk their lives for us every day is more than justified. The company's statement about reasons for those closings is both inaccurate and offensive.
In referring to City Council's compassionate and well-justified action as "overstepping the traditional bargaining process,” Kroger ignores the valid option in labor-management relations to do "better than what the contract requires" and is thus inaccurate. By calling that same Council-mandated pay raise "misguided,” Kroger offends all of us who support this well-deserved "hero pay."
While Kroger and Ralph's execs sit well-protected from COVID-19 in their safe-and-secure offices, store staff are exposed to serious health risks on a daily basis. Castigating City Council for taking that small step towards decency and fairness, while then closing two of their stores in clear retaliation, is a shameful abuse of trust which should haunt Kroger and its local affiliates for a long time.
While a boycott is not the best remedy, as it would hurt our local workers, the public can show their displeasure in a host of ways, hoping Kroger will try decency and show compassion for a change, as workers deserve.
Dr. Eugene Elander
Belmont Shore
Not Your Job
Dear Editor,
I’m not surprised that the The Kroger Co. decided to close two stores after the LB City Council in their never-ending string of brilliant ideas decided to pass an ordinance mandating extra pay for grocery workers.
There are several questions I would like answered by these brilliant economists we call the City Council. Why are you governing how much a market pays its employees — any business for that matter? Did you speak to management of Kroger Co. or a local store manager about your brilliant idea?
It may look like super markets are doing more business during COVID but what about extra costs to implement COVID precautions? Did you ask how much higher distribution costs are since COVID? What about “free delivery” or “curbside pick-up?” Did you ask about these costs? Did you ask about the cost of shoplifting, which is on the rise, or the costs of replacing a broken or stolen shopping cart? Did think about the downstream effects of your decision?
What about the hundreds of employees who will lose their jobs, and the businesses in these shopping centers that are losing their anchor tenant? There will be less traffic to their shopping center. These businesses were already struggling to survive during COVID. Did you think about them or the ancillary companies like janitors, maintenance and repair workers?
Long Beach is not known for being business friendly. You’ve lost Gulfstream and now two markets. How many more businesses need to leave before you wake up?
Start focusing on bringing business to the city, lowering the cost of doing business, relaxing barriers to entry. This is how cities prosper, how they pay for vocation training, mental health centers to get people off the streets, to repair alleys and maintain public areas. This is how you make a city great!
Kevin Notrica
Long Beach
Climate Timing
Dear Editor,
Recently, you printed a letter from a reader calling climate change "natural." In one sense, everything is natural, as humans are a part of nature. The rate of change is the key, and how fast it's changing is due to humanity.
At its natural pace, climate change allows life to move and adjust over time. The disastrous rate now battering us is just too fast. In a sense, we are being served with nature's "eviction notice." However, we're being forced to move today, not over the normal span of centuries. Nature says, "adjust or die," and dying is what a lot of humanity will do unless we slow down climate change.
As another letter you printed pointed out, we need a national effort to lead an international effort to slow climate change. I agree that we need a market-based solution that is fair, and effective, and support the carbon dividend plans now before Congress.
E.J. Parker
Long Beach