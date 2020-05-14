Have something to say about your neighborhood? Email editor@gazettes.com.
Fantastic Friend
Dear Editor,
What times we live in. In my 67 years, I could never have envisioned such a calamity as COVID 19.
It seems we have all had more time to think about our lives a little differently since this threat descended upon us. I did a review of mine and came to the same conclusion every time — family and friends are the most important, plain and simple.
This story is about a friend, not just any friend, but a true friend. A friend who doesn’t just go that extra mile, but travels your journey with you, no matter how difficult.
I have witnessed my friend literally saving another friend's life. He drove him to the hospital against his friend’s wishes. Upon arrival, he was immediately admitted to the emergency room. He was very sick; so much so that he was on his way to meet his maker.
Our mutual friend had many ailments, one of which was going through a risky liver transplant. My friend never left his side, slept at the hospital every night, comforting him, and attempting every method possible to encourage him to fight for his life. I, like many others who know him, and even those who didn’t, were all praying for our friend.
That was 3 ½ months ago. Since then my friend has done everything in his power to make sure that our friend would be comfortable and well taken care of after his release. This included organizing his home with the necessary medical equipment, scheduling his care nurses, and making many necessary modifications to the home to make him as conformable as possible.
Even after picking our friend up from the hospital, he continued to be by his side by taking him to follow-up appointments, making sure he had meals delivered, and administering any necessary medication.
To say the least, my friend has shown me time and time again what it means to be a “true” friend. Of course, I knew that already because of how much he has been there for me, through the good and the bad. In fact, he is more than a friend, he’s my brother from a different mother.
Yes, I have witnessed a miracle — the miracle of friendship. During these uncertain times, let's all remember that family and friends like Frank Rossi will be there by our side through this unforgettable episode. Stay positive, have faith; we are all going to get through this!
Jim Chavez
Long Beach
Open It All
Dear Editor,
Mr. Mayor, please open our beaches, parks and golf courses.
I agree with you regarding following science and data in responding to this health crisis, as you noted in the April 30 edition of the Grunion Gazette. However, and with all due respect; in some cases, Long Beach is following too far behind science.
The city continues to enforce restrictions from March and early April that were appropriate when we knew very little about this virus. But science is learning more about the virus daily, and government must be mindful and reactive to new data. Following science at a distance is a false hope.
Each of the unprecedented restrictions government has placed upon the liberty of the people must be questioned continuously and must be removed or modified as soon as they each are no longer supported by science. Failure to do so undermines the trust of the people in the integrity of their government. By maintaining even one restriction in the absence of scientific rational endangers all restrictions that would otherwise be appropriately supported.
With that in mind, new data indicates the virus does not do well in sunlight, suggesting that we may be safer outside during the day. Yet Long Beach continues to maintain restrictions originally designed to keep residents “safe” at home.
Certainly, many of the actions taken will need to remain in place until a very successful therapeutic, and/or an effective vaccine is available. But right now, we all need the spirit of hope so well communicated by the lyrics of the old song “Keep On The Sunny Side of Life.” You have an opportunity to raise that spirit of hope in Long Beach without compromise to science.
Please immediately open the wonderful outdoor recreation facilities of our city. Thank you for your consideration.
Bob Lambros
Downtown
Editor's Note: This letter was received before the partial openings last weekend.
Save The Birds
Dear Editor,
On May 6, West Coast Arborists trimmed trees in the median of Ocean Boulevard between 76th Place and Glendora Avenue. As residents pleaded for them to stop, the crew destroyed active nests and killed fledglings. Under California Fish and Wildlife codes, it is illegal to destroy active nests, nesting birds, eggs or young.
The City Council has approved a $500,000 tree maintenance contract extension with WCA ($794 million since 2007). Last July, WCA and Public Works scheduled the Peninsula (District 14) for trimming beginning May 6. (Editor’s Note: This could not be confirmed.) Due to the recent outcry, the trimming of trees along Peninsula parkways and side streets has now been rescheduled for this July (still during nesting season). In 2007, Public Works stated that their policy was “to trim trees in cooperation with biologists and local environmental groups, and outside of the nesting season.” Not the case today!
The Alamitos Bay Great Blue Heron Colony, shorebirds, and other birds are in decline due to loss of habitat. The City Council can prohibit the trimming of street trees, other than for public safety reasons, during nesting season to ensure that nesting sites, active nests and young are not harmed by city staff, contractors, or residents. We can improve existing policies so that trimming is not done as often nor as severely.
The Coastal Commission can also expand current protections of Tidelands areas to cover neighborhoods near the beach, bay, wetlands, and rivers within the Coastal Zone. Finally, the City and the Coastal Commission must investigate the pattern of development/maintenance activities by private and public parties that is making Long Beach a war zone for the birds.
Anna Christensen, Conservation Chair
Long Beach Area Sierra Club
Exceptional Beverly O'Neill
Dear Editor,
I agree with Her Honor Mayor Beverly O'Neill that Long Beach is "a place with exceptional people." And perhaps the most exceptional of them all is Beverly herself.
The pandemic has given us pause for reflection; we can more clearly see the virtues and resiliency of the International City, which she was largely responsible for creating through her world view. She inspired those of us who shared her vision and found ways to contribute to the growth of this extraordinary city on the south-facing shores of the Pacific.
Yes, we lost the U.S. Navy after 60 years, but we found new paths to follow. And, most importantly, Beverly O'Neill found new ways to give back to the city that gave her life.
Out of ill can come good, and this is the inspiration that she has given us. Her column in the May 7 Grunion is yet another gift from Her Honor the Mayor. (It was no accident that she served three consecutive terms as Mayor, the last of these as a write-in!)
I would be remiss, too, if I did not thank her for inspiring me to serve as chair of the Airport Advisory Commission during my eight years on the AAC and to play a role in the modernization of our jewel of an airport, working side by side with Airport Manager Chris Kunze (he of many talents), and the other commissioners.
Yes, Beverly, Long Beach is still a city with a big heart, and you gave it a beat that resonated in your leadership of the U.S. Council of Mayors, the enticement of JetBlue and other airlines to join our cause, and the building of valuable trade relationships for the Port of Long Beach worldwide.
Her Honor will celebrate her 90th birthday (all spent in Long Beach) in September — about the time this city will once again, we hope, be ready to party again. Thank you, Bev, for all you have given us.
Ron Salk
Long Beach