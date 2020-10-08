Protect From Riots
Dear Editor,
Dear Mayor Garcia,
In light of the anarchy across our nation and the daily call to riot, burn down, and threat to bodily harm on social media and network/cable news by news anchors, celebrities and Democratic politicians, I want to know how Mayor Garcia and Chief Luna plan to prepare and handle the expected violent and treasonous reaction to not just our upcoming presidential election but the filling of the Supreme Court seat?
At this sad and tragic point in our nation's history, we can no longer depend on a peaceful transfer of power, as we have witnessed these last four years. Regardless of who is chosen by the people, there will be violence on our streets and I want to know how the Mayor's office is preparing.
Does Mayor Garcia plan on having the National Guard present as a deterrent? Will Mayor Garcia hold a press conference well before Nov. 3 stating that he and Chief Luna will not tolerate unrest and/or outsiders coming to Long Beach to incite violence in our city?
I look forward to a prompt response.
Maria Feldman
Long Beach
Welcome Addition
Dear Editor,
Your article on Madison "Maddy" Cullen was outstanding as always, Jo (Murray, On The Water columnist). It was a pleasure learning about her passions, activities, giving to others, successes, and how she is helping out at the new marine fuel dock in Long Beach Alamitos Bay marina.
I had just met her and had no idea how talented this "Duck" from University of Oregon is.
What a dramatic remodel accomplished so quickly. Thank you Cullen family, city of Long Beach, and the state Coastal Commission. And they only took over in February of this year (7-8 months) while coinciding with the C19 epidemic.
The newly rebuilt blue-painted buildings including one for BOAT-US, upgrading fuel handling to latest specifications+, convenience store, and in-progress Bait and Tackle store with large capacity Ice cube machine, and CNG capabilities — Wow!
With the talented staff helping boaters fuel (I did again Sunday), it is certainly a welcome new owner. This is certainly a plus for all boaters, and a Navy Yacht Club Long Beach neighbor. I sure hope that we (NYCLB) have the same success and results.
Hap Wood
Long Beach
Bridge A Hit
Dear Editor,
I had the pleasure of crossing both ways the Ernie Kell Bridge (Editor's Note: The replacement bridge is not named yet) today. With its odd dips and curves, it's an aptly named bridge.
This is a vast improvement over the Pontoon Bridge, which used to cost 35¢. I was a bit surprised that the new bridge is free. But then again, Long Beach has the highest sales tax of any municipal entity in its region; so it should be "free."
A reporter on the radio said that the new bridge would help move cargo more efficiently in and out of the Port of Long Beach. I seem to remember that was the promise in the effort of building Freeway 103.
Anyway, it's a great day.
Andy Pesich
Bluff Park