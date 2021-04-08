Misses Preschool
Dear Editor,
As a parent of two and an active member of the community I needed to voice my sadness and disappointment in one of our local establishments; Belmont Heights United Methodist Church Preschool.
My kids and our family will always have wonderful memories from this magical place. I find myself avoiding driving by it as the empty playground that once was filled with little voices of laughter is now desolate. It makes me wonder why?
I know COVID-19 was a good reason to close a lot of doors, but for most churches hit with this unpredictable virus, the outcome was much different. If not in the time of despair, then when is a good time to rise to meet your community’s needs?
As I drive by I see hard earned fundraiser dollars sitting wasted on playground equipment not used and classrooms with doors shut and dark. New life is emerging in restaurants and stores on Second Street, downtown, on Fourth Street, in Bixby Knolls and all around us, which has been long overdue and well welcome.
Yet here sits a preschool empty. If children are our future, then why would their needs be ignored? We all questioned the decision of the church to close our sweet preschool that became family to so many of us. But now it makes me question the church’s scapegoat of COVID-19.
Laurel Colonna Lucas
Long Beach
Build Bandstand
Dear Editor,
In the early days (meaning 1907 or so) of the Pike, a bandstand, facing north, existed that hosted a number of musical groups. In 1928 a bandshell was constructed facing West in Bixby Park. The facing West part was really poor planning — performers hate being blinded by the setting sun.
In July 1984, Jamie James and The Kingbees (of Madame Wong's nightclub fame) played a free concert in front of a home (therefore facing east) on Bayshore Drive. A repeat of that was quickly thwarted by Jan Hall, the Third District Councilwoman, who made that sort of thing illegal.
About a decade ago, the Fab Four (a Beatles tribute band) played a free concert on a portable stage (facing north) on the Granada Street Launch Ramp area, a perfect spot for that sort of thing.
Being that the Granada Street Launch Ramp area hosts a number of annual events, a bandstand facing north ought to be constructed there. That’s my two cents.
Andy Pesich
Bluff Park
Bicycle Danger
Dear Editor,
I am writing with a cyclist safety concern regarding recent changes to the bike lane on the northbound Andrew Davies Bridge/Appian Way ramp. This section, part of my daily commute, has negatively impacted driver/cyclist interaction.
Previously, the exit lane for the ramp was open, with a standard non-protected bike lane. However, flexible delineators were recently installed on the left edge of the right lane leading to the ramp, shrinking the driving lane to only 8 or 9 feet wide and completely eliminating space for cyclists heading down the ramp to Appian Way. It is now impossible for cars and cyclists to coexist in this lane safely. Cyclists are at risk of being hit by cars racing up from behind, and drivers can barely navigate such a narrow space — especially because the delineators are not visible until one has come over top of the bridge.
This new development on the Appian ramp has become a source of ongoing anxiety for me as a cyclist. I am concerned that, if any kind of delineators or safety bollards remain in this location, drivers and cyclists will begin having collisions. In this location, a buffered bike lane actually endangers cyclists more than an open lane, because it increases likelihood that drivers will swerve to miss bollard posts on the left and hit a cyclist on the right.
According to data from the city's Safe Streets Action Plan, cyclists are "especially vulnerable when involved in collisions," accounting for 12% of fatal and serious traffic injuries citywide. This Action Plan names the community's number-one priority as "better street design to improve traffic safety." This recent change is not good street design, nor does it improve safety. A green-marked bike lane might increase driver awareness, but any kind of safety bollards in this location are a hazard to both cyclists and drivers.
I've respectfully requested the city's bicycle-safety division to take time to monitor cyclist/driver interaction trends and collect data in this location before proceeding with any lane redesign. If it's not safer, it shouldn't be redesigned at all.
When I follow all bike-safety recommendations and still feel I'm risking my life every time I ride the Davies Bridge, something needs to change.
Rachel Stanley
Long Beach
Vietnam Veteran
Dear Editor,
Read a nice article you wrote in February about some of the problems our pier has been having to get ready for the 2028 LA Olympics.
But my problem is when I walk down to the pier and I see all those nice benches at the foot of the pier and they commemorate great battles in U.S. military history, I don't see anything engraved on the benches about Vietnam.
I'm a Vietnam veteran and a native Long Beach guy. I don't know who to ask about this. I wrote an email to the city at one point, but never got an answer. Hoping that youf might be able to put a bug in the ear of somebody who could include Vietnam in the military history of our boys in Long Beach going to war.
Thank you for any help you can provide.
Richard Feller
Long Beach
Highway Noise
Dear Editor,
Several days ago, a friend and I had dinner at Urban Table at 2ND&PCH. It was my first time to that venue, and I was looking forward to seeing what had been done to the old Seaport Marina Hotel site.
During our 45-minute dinner on the patio, we were blasted by seven very loud, fast motorcycles and one very loud, fast sports car.
I am aware that we have noise ordinances as well as speed limits. However, I have never seen a police officer enforce them.
Since the city officials continually comment on the budget deficit, I would think that having officers ticket vehicles exceeding the noise and speed regulations there would help with the budget, and make dining outside more pleasant.
Patricia Jackson
Long Beach
Fueling Fire
Dear Editor,
In reference to the April 2 column called “Excellence Requires Equity” by (LBUSD Superintendent) Jill Baker, it would be great if Jill practices some equity in her article.
The recent "race-based violence" she refers to in Atlanta, as terrible as the killing was, was not based on race but sex. The shooter was targeting sex workers of which the eight were brutally killed, six happen to be of Asia descent and two were of another race. And Asians in that part of Atlanta tend to work the massage parlors. (Editor’s Note: There is no basis for this claim.)
Perhaps it is an honest omission on the part of Jill, yet why add more fuel to the race fire? Thank you.
Carolyn Valliere
Long Beach