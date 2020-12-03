Support Local News
Dear Editor,
Every morning I receive an unsolicited newsletter from the NY Times. It absorbs some of my time each morning.
This morning, Giving Tuesday, the editor of that letter advocated supporting local journalism as a charity choice. His logic is that local, independent journalism is critically important to society.
Unfortunately, the business models used by local news in the past are failing. So, he advocates charitable contributions to local news. Mind you that this advice is coming from a writer at the NY Times.
According to the same writer, the NY Times has more readers and more journalists than ever in its history. So, just what is it that is killing the locals? The NY Times (and a few other media majors) are crushing the locals. Jeff Bezos bought a news organization!
These national outlets absorb readers’ time and funds and now are asking you to divert your charitable giving to enable publication of local "truth" (which stories the majors then pick-up). This should be troubling to you as a seeker of truth. The "truth" presented to you always contains bias but now the bias is national instead of local.
Charity is not the answer either. After all, where does most charitable giving come from? We have spent the last year as a nation arguing about what the "truth" is and which version to believe. National events provoke local unrest in otherwise peaceful locations.
Pay attention people. Support truthful local journalism and their advertisers with your business.
Jim Meyer
Long Beach
Stop Scare Tactics
Dear Editor,
I want to take the time to share my thoughts about the COVID-19 restrictions and how they have been implemented, much to the dismay of not only the businesses impacted but also the messaging to the community creating an air of fear and economic ruin for many of my fellow Long Beach citizens.
At the top of the list is the lack of a clear understanding of what is constantly being called the science and how the science information is collected and interpreted by our own Health Department.
For example, the tremendous increase in numbers of residents being tested with positive cases recorded and then being labeled "cases" when the majority of these identified cases are either asymptomatic or not requiring medical attention or emergency hospitalization helps create the fear that our city is being overwhelmed.
Additionally, "essential" businesses such as cannabis outlets, supermarkets, liquor stores, drugstores, big box convenience locations such as Home Depot, Lowes, Walmart, etc. are not correctly seen as areas contributing to the spread of the virus, but our restaurants with outside dining now become the epicenter of transmission of the virus with no scientific data to support this designation other than speculation.
Our city is at the tipping point.
Councilwoman Suzie Price, I would strongly recommend the council direct the city manager and mayor to appointment a small citizens task force comprised of civic leaders and the medical community to study the facts and figures, and lend a new level of credibility to decisions that are now being made.
Frank Colonna
Belmont Shore
Defy County
Dear Editor,
Most people are not aware that, because they have their own health departments, the cities of Long Beach and Pasadena do not have to abide by the County’s mandate to close the restaurants (except for take out).
It’s about time that Mayor Garcia and the City Council stand up for the city’s restaurant owners and employees and defy the County order. Call and/or email your council person!
Again, I'm stunned.
John Norris
Belmont Heights
Safe, Not Safe
Dear Editor,
I find it interesting that decisions and rules about controlling the Covid epidemic are made by the “safe people” — people who are not losing their jobs, 401Ks or businesses.
They are sitting in Row 70 of the end zone yelling, “Shut it down, stay home.” We forget about the “not so safe people.” They lost their jobs, their apartments, their school year, and part of their future.
I recognize the damage Covid has done and it’s existing threat, but why is Seal Beach open while Belmont Shore is doing takeout? Why are the Pasadena restaurants open but Long Beach is not? Do we always have to follow big brother, LA?
This brings me to an article in the Nov. 19 Mailbox. A local “safe” resident chastises local business leader Kurt Schneiter for promoting parklets. He claims they block the sidewalks with tables and heat lamps (really) and they take away parking.
My “safe” friend does not realize that no parklets means no profits, no businesses.
Removing parklets will solve the parking problem because no patrons will come. He wants businesses to re-evaluate their business models … they did, it’s called “parklets.” People like outdoor dining, and it’s safer.
Mr. Schneiter is encouraging us to think big and survive, or listen to the “safe people” and watch more businesses and jobs disappear. From chaos comes opportunity.
David "Coach" Newell
Belmont Shore
Trucks Run Wild
Dear Editor,
Did some law pass that I’m not aware of, that allows pickup truck drivers to go as fast as they please?
I know that since our wise, ‘woke’ Long Beach politicians have defunded the police, our neighborhoods are now the wild west, where anything goes. (I don’t blame the police one bit: I would never work for a company that was not supportive, or tried to undercut my work, particularly something as dangerous as police work.)
Despite the fact that pickup trucks create the most carbon pollution, and present the most hazard on the road by endless speeding and tailgating, apparently, nothing can be done to help safeguard the rest of us, and our consequent deterioration of quality of life. I guess this explains the huge popularity of them — drive one, and you’re basically above the law.
Tom Gallo
Long Beach
Editor's Note: Long Beach's Police Department was not "defunded." Budgets were cut in all departments in the Fiscal 2021 budget.
Whose Tree?
Dear Editor,
Last week, there was a full page ad in the Grunion; I’m unsure about the title, but it was for a Christmas Tree lighting.
Did and will Mayor Garcia pay for the Christmas Tree and cover the expense of placement, decoration, electricity,
removal, etc. or is the tree being paid for by the citizens of Long Beach?
Then rightly it should be the “Lighting of the Long Beach Annual Christmas Tree.”
A little clarification would be helpful to this taxpayer.
Mike Hite
Savonna Walk
Senior Meals
Dear Editor,
The seniors here at City View (formerly Brethren Manor) who requested the Thanksgiving "care packages" were unable to receive them because a building staff member tested positive for Covid and they are all staying home for a few weeks. Hence, no one to deliver the packages.
Fortunately, some of us are relatively mobile and were able to travel to the Long Beach Senior Center on Fourth Street, where we received a meal with all the trimmings "to go" on the day before Thanksgiving. Thank you Senior Center for saving our bacon (er, I mean turkey.)
(At the beginning of the pandemic, we received one meal, six days weekly, from World Central Kitchen, for a couple of months. That was a huge help to many of us because grocery shopping was impacted and difficult.)
Corey Bennett
Long Beach