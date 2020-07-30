Whose Deaf Ears?
Dear Editor,
When it comes to "deaf ears" — and blind eyes, as well — Gary Christensen's letter in the July 16 Grunion Gazette is a prime example!
Christensen's first error is assuming that the "vast majority" of Grunion staff are "Democrat party supporters" — which may or may not be the case, but is irrelevant regardless, as professional journalists set aside their personal politics for the greater good. I ought to know, having published an award-winning weekly newspaper in Eastern Connecticut for 10 years. Our staff never misused that paper for our own politics; nor does the Grunion.
Christensen's second — and far worse — error, is to blame Democrats for "ever increasing taxes, regulations, loss of employers ... and ever increasing economic strife." It has not been Democrats whose actions and inactions have made the present pandemic infinitely worse than it had to be, so that America's COVID-19 case curve is by far the worst in the world.
It has not been the Democrats who blocked the conviction of the impeached absolute worst president in American history for his blatant "high crimes and misdemeanors,” including selling out our country to Putin's Russia. It has not been the Democrats whose cowardly sycophantic leaders tolerate, and even encourage, our moron-in-chief to continue and even expand his endless violations of the Constitution, his oath of office, and common sense.
While there have indeed been mistakes on all sides, including poor decisions about "re-opening America" before the coronavirus was sufficiently controlled, no fair-minded person would take the inaccurate, simplistic, and unbalanced stance that Christensen takes by using those mistakes to unfairly tarnish one party which he dislikes. When it comes to "deaf ears" — and blind eyes — Christensen mainly demonstrates his own!
Dr. Eugene Elander
Belmont Shore
Help The Park
Dear Editor,
Third District Council Office, Bluff Park constituents request your help.
After spending more than a decade advocating for public safety at our neighborhood park, Bixby Park, I am deeply saddened to see images and hear reports of its current condition — public drug dealing, day and overnight encampments in areas that are typically used by the public and none of the occupants are wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, human feces left behind, and no code enforcement of park hours by LBPD whatsoever.
Why isn't public safety at our local park a priority? My hope is that the Third District can be more proactive in public safety at Bixby Park on behalf of its constituents in Bluff Park and Bluff Heights neighborhoods. Much of the illegal activity happening at the park is trickling into our neighborhoods.
The chops shops (stolen bikes from residences in our neighborhoods!) at the park is just one example. Several years ago former Third District Councilman Gary DeLong worked with city management to provide Park Ranger support when the park was struggling with drug dealing activities that made families feel unsafe and uncomfortable. Former Second District Councilwoman Suja Lowenthal was not in support of bringing back the Park Rangers, but Delong saw the urgent need to have them.
A group of concerned citizens recently hopped on a conference call with Second and Third District Council members, LBPD Commander, the new Director of LB Parks, Recreation and Marine and city staff members to discuss creating a budget for professionally-trained park rangers, who can enforce park municipal codes (such as no overnight camping) and illegal activities.
During summer months, Bixby Park is one of the most populated public parks in the city because of its close proximity to the scenic bluff and ocean. We need to see more support from our council office to address these public safety and public health concerns. At the very least, our City Council should ensure our public parks are safe for everyone, children and seniors included.
Claudia Schou
Bluff Park
JetBlue Loss
Dear Editor,
What a great job by our mayor and City Council — how we lost JetBlue.
Was there a straw vote among the members before they nixed the international terminal? Did anybody change their vote?
The place is run by circus clowns.
Jerry Aldini
Belmont Shore
Drive Them Away
Dear Editor,
Peter Canavan
Long Beach
Investigate Leadership
Dear Editor,
I agree that there needs to be an independent investigation of the city of Long Beach leadership team who put the lives and property needlessly at risk May 31.
Chief Luna has twice underserved the community he was hired to protect, first on May 31, when he grossly under-estimated the protesting and looting that followed. Secondly, Chief Luna has had months to prepare for the annual Fourth of July holiday and again he was ill-prepared to handle the illegal fireworks situation. What transpired was no surprise.
Chief Luna has lost his credibility in our community and we should demand his resignation now and an independent search committee should be appointed to conduct a search for the candidate that can implement law enforcement protocols that will ensure the quality of life we all deserve.
It is time for us to stand up through a petition process to force our City Council to do the right thing. The citizens of Santa Monica demanded an independent investigation of their leadership team and we should do the same.
The citizens of Long Beach voted for Prop. A thinking they were providing the resources required to have a safe city. We are now the highest sales tax city in the country and what have our tax dollars bought us? The City Council will be back at us come the next election with more tax initiatives for LBPD and PBFD. I hope we are smarter when it comes time to go to the ballot box.
The only question that remains is how we initiate the petition process? I am willing to help. What is the first step?
Jeff Robertson
Belmont Park
Money Divisive
Dear Editor,
In your column last week, “Show me the Money,” (“A Pinch Of Salt”) with your concern about all the money printing going everywhere you ask, "how long is that going to work?”
Well, my short answer is very soon since the entities responsible for this is probably the biggest debt-leveraged fiasco in history have known that they must divide to rule.
So now we have a most pernicious left using their miseducated minions, who see our history and culture as an enemy, to go on the attack with their concerns. And this is shown on the mass media daily/nightly.
So when the soon-to-come inevitable financial freeze occurs, (think Ice-nine), well, let's hope diversity is a strength, with inclusiveness.
Tom Brown
Belmont Park
Next Shutdown
Dear Editor,
So it looks like we might have another “stay at home” order. What does it matter if it’s not enforced?
Back in March, people were still going to big stores (deemed “essential”) for the sole purpose of buying non-essential items. Meanwhile, the small businesses were forced to close. When people weren’t distancing outdoors, instead of citing people, they closed the beach.
But that wasn’t enforced either. Over Memorial Day weekend there were crowded parties on folks’ patios around here (a cause for the surge of cases). Did anyone get cited for that?
And now, masks are the big thing. The only difference I’ve noticed outdoors is that people who were already wearing masks in unsafe situations are now wearing them when there’s no one else in sight!
If they do issue a “stay at home” order, what is the enforcement plan for our understaffed police? Are they going to pull people in cars over to ask them what their “essential” need to travel is? It seems like rules only have an effect on the folks already following the rules.
Jerry Cole
Long Beach
Need That Car?
Dear Editor,
It's turning into a long, strange summer, isn't it?
Like a lot of you (I suspect), I'm feeling just a bit restless. Sure, I like working from home, and I love my family. But still, this new normal takes some getting used to.
There is one silver lining, though. I'm spending a lot less time on the freeways, and a lot less money on gas.
I've started thinking about other families that may have two or three vehicles in their driveways, and I have a hunch that at least one of them isn't getting much use.
Then there's the lovely game of parking ballet: who needs to back out into the street to let somebody else leave the house? It gets old, right?
So I'm asking a favor: think hard about how many vehicles you really need. And then think about how much good you could do by donating that surplus vehicle to LSH, where it could help us help someone in your community who's having problems with their vision or hearing.
We take care of everything: towing (if necessary), paperwork, the whole nine yards. And the entire process is done at a safe social distance.
If you'd like to learn more, go to https://www.lshf.org/, and regain control of your driveway.
Randy Stein, CEO
Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation
My Happy Place
Dear Editor,
When Belmont Pool closed for the COVID-19 shutdown, I had to expand my walking regime to make up for the loss of that physical outlet.
For two to three hours a day, I have hiked through the streets in Bluff Park, Belmont and Alamitos Heights, and Belmont Shore, enjoying our neighbors’ gardens and our lovely weather. When the beaches reopened for active use, I added the surf to my varied routes.
With all the loss we have experienced during this period, I have found the happiest place in Long Beach — Rosie’s Dog Beach. I now make sure a saunter through that stretch of beach is a nearly daily treat. I smile and laugh behind my mask and sunglasses. One cannot help it. Nowhere have I seen so much fun as I discovered at Rosie’s.
If I approach from the parking lot, I am immediately greeted by dogs with grins on their faces emerging from cars, all pointing their noses in the direction of all that fun. They prance and pull on their leashes. They know where they are going. If I approach from the surf line, I get a telescopically shortened view of a mass of joy as owners throw and dogs fetch and chase in and out of the water.
In the middle of it all, dogs race by, sometimes stopping to say hello to me or drop a ball at my feet to toss for them. Every breed and every shape and size and age. Watch the same group for a while, and you can decipher clues to their unique personalities. Sure, I have seen a few scuffles over possession of a ball, but rare for my visits. It is especially fun to watch the first-timers approach the surf. And I have met wonderful and proud dog owners.
It is the happiest place in Long Beach.
I began thinking about all the cats and dogs I have owned in my 69 years and wondered what a cat beach would look like. Ha! I finally sat down and recorded my take on it all.
Thank you to the city for giving dogs this wonderful opportunity!
Diana Riska-Taylor
Bluff Park