Parklet Questions
Dear Editor,
I was pleased to read about new leadership of the Belmont Shore Business Association looking to inject new energy into tired Second Street.
You write, however, of a “top priority” to convert some or all of the temporary parklets into permanent ones. If that happens, what will be done to replace the missing parking spaces?
I haven’t counted, so don’t know the actual number, but I would think the Shore would be permanently losing 100 or more spaces. With permanent parklets after the eventual winding down of the pandemic, that would mean more people would be eating in restaurants and there would be fewer parking spaces than were here before the pandemic.
This doesn’t make sense in parking-impacted Belmont Shore. Does this concept include remote parking with a shuttle or a parking garage that was not mentioned in the article? Please let’s have some creative thinking about the parking issue before this idea becomes reality.
Barbara Paul
Long Beach
Puvungna History
Dear Editor,
The Gazette has published two articles on the Puvungna lawsuit; neither noted that the dispute is over a site that was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974 to "represent" the Puvungna Village "as a means of perpetuating the memory of these native peoples and their religion, and as an aid to the program of public education." Authorized by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the list is part of a national program to identify, evaluate, and protect America's historic and archeological resources worthy of preservation.
The California State Office of Historic Preservation recently evaluated CSULB’s stewardship of Puvungna and found it to be lacking. For over 250 years non-natives have occupied California, leaving a constantly expanding footprint at the expense of tribal peoples and places sacred and essential to them.
The protection of Puvungna, a 10,000+ year old “gathering place,” and “place of emergence” for the Tongva and Acjachemen, is not only a tribal responsibility. It is critical that we all recognize and connect with history and nature, at a time when both are fast becoming fiction.
The Grunion further states that “Native Americans and their allies have successfully turned back efforts of California State University officials.” This battle is over land and responsibility. One side seeks to protect Puvungna as a sacred being, a giver of life, a place worthy of preservation. The other wants “to make use of the land — the largest undeveloped parcel on campus.” Whose side are you on?
Anna Christensen
Long Beach
Don't Defund Police
Dear Editor,
Listen to the 85%.
During the 1960s, a slogan made popular by the protesters was, “Don’t trust anyone over 30.” Catchy, but stupid. Then they turned 30. They got three-piece suits, marriage, kids, mortgage, “the whole catastrophe."
Today a new term has come out of the protest movement. “Defund (re-invent or re-imagine) the police.” Again, catchy but ill-conceived. Reminds me of a comment by one of the scientists who helped develop the atomic bomb: “It seemed like a good idea at the time.”
Despite the fact that polls show that 85% of Americans are against defunding the police, the Long Beach City Council has approved a budget that cuts the Police Department by $10 million. This means a loss of 51 officers. Could be worse, though.
L.A. will lose 500 officers in the next 2 years. Yikes. Three possible scenarios: 1) high crime areas will have less policing 2) using Minnesota as an example, neighborhoods may form their own “security units,” 3) increased difficulty finding qualified officers.
City Council, please listen to the 85%.
David "Coach" Newell
Long Beach