Past Pandemics
Dear Editor,
Prior to Corona, SARS, Spanish flu (about 3,000 deaths in Los Angeles alone) there was multiple simultaneous Pandemics to native Californians stretching from the 1770s well into the 1800s.
Tuberculosis, Measles and strains of flu eliminated a majority of these peoples, their families and tribes and in effect their entire world.
I am taking some time to reflect on that today.
Christopher Reid
Naples
Some Perspective
Dear Editor,
As we sit at home self-isolating and wallowing in self pity, it might be instructive to pick up and read a copy of the current non-fiction best seller "The Splendid and the Vile," which describes the devastation visited upon the civilian population of Britain by German bombers in 1940.
Particularly striking is Chapter 59, recounting the bombing of the city of Coventry.
You might agree that it places our current situation in better perspective.
Bob Shannon
Long Beach
This Too Shall Pass
Dear Editor,
Chicago columnist Paul Harvey once said, "In times like this it helps to recall there have always been times like this."
He is right. This one looks a little different: Democrats buying guns, Republicans giving away money, buy $50 of takeout and we throw in a roll of TP. It’s now the young people who we fear will spread the virus, not the old ones.
It’s also a time to look for purpose and finding those things that make us feel blessed. Call the neighbor who might need a caring voice. If you are young and healthy, find someone who can't get food or pick up medicine. Or just walk by Ace hardware and say thank you to Doug and his staff for being there.
Let’s not worry about the Blue Herons, rising ocean levels, and endangered salamanders for a while and deal with people. Build on your faith. The Bible says adversity builds endurance. This is not the "end of times." Close, but not yet. I read the Book.
A flu virus has changed the world and we will be surprised with the aftershock. We will survive. Shops will come back to Second Street (if the owners have more sense than greed). There are things we can do to help.
Order takeout, have a relationship with shop personnel, know their names. And if you run out of TP, ask a Vietnam vet, he knows alternatives. In the meantime, do what they say to do, especially if you’re under 40. I want 15 more years or at least next football season — go Niners.
David "Coach" Newell
Belmont Shore
Open Restrooms
Dear Editor,
I find it unfair and out of line to close the restrooms in CVS or Rite Aid drug stores, let alone other retail business allowed to stay open under the interpretation of essential need.
If restaurants have to close their doors or provide take out as to not infect the public due to risk, then why not drug stores? After all, the drug stores all do free delivery. So, for the drug store to close the restrooms to the public under a safety excuse just is just not believable to me.
Even supermarkets, hardware, automotive repair and a long list of essential business have the restrooms open. Let’s say I go to a hospital or urgent care because I broke a bone or need a stitch. They have restrooms open. Do you see the correlation? Or is it exploitation?
I believe these businesses are just interested in the bottom line and really have no interest in the customers other then how much they will spend. I think those companies should be called out and they should do their part in making sure they have restrooms available for customer use.
David Mann
Long Beach