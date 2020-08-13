Rough Road
Dear Editor,
I grew up in Long Beach and frequently use Studebaker Road, which is becoming increasingly hazardous to drive on. The worst section begins around Anaheim Road and ends at Westminster/Second Street.
From my limited research, the road appears to be the responsibility of the city as well as CalTrans. After many unsuccessful inquiries to City Hall, I finally got a response from Councilwoman Price's office. They are aware of the problem and informed me that the city recently received funds from CalTrans for repairs which will cover a portion of the funding needed for repairs.
It's time the city focus on funding essential services and urgently needed repairs. We do not need bike lanes or traffic calming circles when we have potholes and dangerous road conditions that must be prioritized.
Tracy Myers
Fountain Valley
Essential Workers
Dear Editor,
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the entire world in many ways. Since the pandemic began, many individuals have been laid off or have been furloughed, due to businesses shutting down or simply because they are not considered “essential workers” or “frontline workers.” Throughout the pandemic, we have heard conversations in the news about the importance of keeping essential workers and frontline workers safe due to higher risks of COVID-19 exposure.
However, as Master of Social Work (MSW) students from California State University, Long Beach, we have seen that social workers are disproportionally represented as frontline and essential workers. For example, Emergency Response Children Social Workers (CSWs) from LA County’s Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), have continued to ensure child safety and well-being daily. CSWs are responding to immediate unannounced home visits without knowing if someone in the home has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or has been exposed.
Although, in the last months LA County’s Child Protection Hotline has seen a more than 50% decrease in calls, this does not mean that child abuse has decreased. The fact that schools have been out for four months has to do with the decrease in mandated calls, that primarily came from school personnel. This is a concern because now that families are stuck at home, they may be experiencing higher levels of stress, which can lead to child abuse and neglect. CSWs are essential for our communities, because abused children are a vulnerable population who need CSWs who advocate to keep them in a safe home environment.
During a public announcement on Friday, July 24, Gov. Gavin Newsom said, “for us to be able to be successful in terms of stopping the spread of COVID-19, which we will do, it depends on our ability to keep our essential workers safe.” Newson also focused on the importance of supplying essential workers with personal protective equipment (PPE).
There is no doubt, that Children Social Workers are essential workers called to meet the needs of children and families. Therefore, for CSWs to continue doing their job and keep children safe, they need to be healthy and safe too.
If you suspect child abuse, call: 1-800-540-4000.
CSULB MSW Students
Maxine Benitez, Lauren Chagoya, Eileen Ching, Velma Raza-Acuna, and Jessica Varela
Trash Pandemic
Dear Editor,
As a returned resident of Long Beach, (first as a resident student at Wilson High and Long Beach City College and now as a homeowner), I am appalled by the lack of coverage your newspaper has given to the utter filthiness and unsightliness of the accumulated and constant trash build up along the 405 Freeway.
COVID-19 is not our only active pandemic; in Long Beach we have another. Traveling the 405 Freeway between Pacific and Lakewood Boulevards, the north and south ramps and hillsides are strewn with trash and other debris making the portals into and out of Long Beach look like a third world country.
Where are the front page photographs of this unacceptable turn of events in our city? The growing homeless encampments along the freeway and virtual campgrounds of tents at the Lakewood Boulevard and other on and off ramps has led vagrants to freely and irresponsibly trash our city and nobody stops them. This out of control trashing of our city is the other pandemic.
At what point will the trash become a dump? Will it take a plague or conflagration to clean this up? I am asking you to use your power as our local newspaper to shame our local and state leaders into correcting the causes that create these inhumane conditions and to demand comprehensive and ongoing trash removal throughout our city. I respectfully request that you use graphic front page photographs of these locations to prompt immediate remedial actions.
Gidon Vardi
Long Beach
Dangerous Walk
Dear Editor,
I want all Long Beach small businesses to survive the pandemic. What the restaurants have done on Second Street creating parklets certainly gives them a fighting chance.
But your article also noted concerns of other businesses about parking. These businesses should further be concerned that customers will stay away to avoid exposure to diners.
I no longer am patronizing businesses on Second Street (which I generally do twice a week) because in order to walk down the sidewalk, one must squeeze between (within a couple of feet of) numerous unmasked, animatedly talking diners on both sides of the sidewalk, as clearly illustrated by your photograph.
This is just too dangerous to risk.
Wendy Munster
Long Beach
Need Youth Workers
Dear Editor,
Long Beach has ongoing challenges with our youth development, mainly in the inner city, as we recently witnessed.
Growing up in Long Beach, my friends and I had scheduled after-school playground activities at both schools and parks. Public pools were open year around with cheap swim lessons at high school pools, Silverado pool on the Westside, the lagoon, Bayshore as well as volleyball and basketball citywide.
Recreation workers had participants and youth aide programs, connecting youth to a greater society of mentors, parents, teachers, families, volunteers and friends.
Although the job at times felt like babysitting, parents were very appreciative and supportive. Some would offer us jobs upon graduation.
Since the severe cutting of these programs 40 years ago, I have seen little comparable citywide replacement for youth socialization on this scale.
I would recommend re-budgeting low-cost front line recreation workers — often hired in their crucial teen years — as the best societal "bang for our buck" for our future.
These recreation workers often become teachers and leaders. If we had more of them on staff three months ago, no doubt they would have been positive influencers during and after the unrest.
Christopher Reid
Long Beach
On The Water
Dear Editor,
I want to thank Jo Murray especially for the last two On The Water articles; the first on our Navy Yacht Club facility progress delighted a number of our members to see the latest information on our updates.
Then there was the Aug. 6 edition on the “Flying Foil.” My wife Patty and I were boating in Alamitos Bay and observed one of these foil sailboats and were amazed at the speed those black sailed catamarans could go, then come-about so quickly (turn on a dime-and give a nickel back). Wow!
First I noticed their speed in the light wind compared to many other sailboats escaping the drudgery of being cooped up at home-now (C-19) on the water enjoying themselves. The flat tops of the sails appearing close hauled were really speeding under control. Truly talented crew were at the helm and sails on this beautiful afternoon.
With incredible speed and maneuverability, it will take a well-trained crew for this (these?) flying wings. It is so good to see so many enjoying our Alamitos Bay. Glad always to see our Lifeguard boat(s) out helping others alongside the terrific BOATUS team assisting other boaters.
Hap Wood, rear commodore
Navy Yacht Club
Cut From Top
Dear Editor,
Reading about the Long Beach budget shortfall in the Aug. 6 Grunion Gazette, I was actually surprised and pleased that the needed reduction is only $30 million, a bit over one percent of the total budget. Given the present pandemic with its drastic and profoundly-negative economic consequences, Long Beach is indeed lucky.
Nevertheless, why is it that the burden of such cuts nearly always falls on municipal services and on those city employees least able to afford them? Here is a much-fairer solution to the alleged budget shortfall: starting at the top, each of the highest-paid municipal employees should accept a 10% salary cut, going on down the line until the total cuts eliminate the budget shortfall.
That solution is much fairer than eliminating positions and not replacing needed staff. \ None of those affected should complain, as with this proposal they would still receive 90% of their pre-pandemic salaries, and would thus be doing much better than the vast majority of working-class Americans.
There is something fundamentally wrong about the highest-paid in America deciding how much of an economic burden the lower-paid should bear — yet that is often what happens in budget cutting. Long Beach can and should set a better example than that. It might even be that, when top city officials have to help make up that deficit, they try a bit harder to find ways to avoid it: "No Pain — No Gain!"
Dr. Eugene F. Elander
Belmont Shore
Control Airport
Dear Editor,
In response to a recent letter to the editor on the Long Beach Airport; I’ve lived here in Los Altos since the early ’50s. It’s been a great place to bring up your family.
We knew the airport was here, but it was still livable. If the airport is allowed more flights and open hours 24/7, it would turn our area and parts of Bixby Knolls into a ghetto.
Go look at the flight paths under the areas around LAX. Closed-up buildings, streets dirty and unkept. You wouldn’t want to live there. The area turned into a little Tijuana.
For people who want an open airport, I suggest you move closer to LAX or take a shuttle. They run 24/7 and pick you up right at your door. If there’s a tie-up on the freeway, they know the side roads to get you there on time.
LAX is not that far away. Try it.
Keep Los Altos and Bixby Knolls a beautiful place to live and raise your family. I’m not going anyplace else — I love 90815.
Paul Miranda
Los Altos
Enforce Mask Rule
Dear Editor,
It needed to be said. Yes, sympathy to Mayor Garcia. How many people must die?
Please enforce the mask mandate and give out fines. Nose and mouth must be covered — they swab the nose to test for the virus. Many people have become lazy or just rebellious (political).
Jan Starkey
Long Beach
Don't Cut Libraries
Dear Editor,
The Long Beach Public Library Foundation urges the City Council to fulfill Mayor Garcia’s recommendation by rejecting any reduction in library hours and voting to maintain the library’s current budget without any additional cuts.
While we understand the city faces a number of challenges, further reducing access to library services only exacerbates the digital, educational, and economic divides that plague Long Beach.
The city’s Early Childhood Education Strategic Plan, the Technology and Innovation
Commission’s Digital Inclusion Report, and the Racial Equity and Reconciliation Initiative Report all name libraries as one of the city’s best resources.
Time and again, public opinion supports increased Library access and yet the proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget calls for a significant decrease in library hours and, every year, the city reduces the Library’s operating budget, making it unfeasible for it to serve a city the size of Long Beach.
Although the libraries are temporarily closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, an array of digital resources are still available for patrons, including the thousands of families attempting to homeschool while LBUSD moves to online instruction and those who have fallen victim to Long Beach’s record unemployment rate. The incredible library staff have also made the vast collection of books and materials accessible through the LBPL To-Go pick-up service and continue to develop innovative virtual programming including a free STEAM camp.
We know that once it is safe for the libraries to reopen, they will receive more visitors than ever seeking resources to get their lives — and livelihoods — back on track. Libraries will be part of Long Beach’s economic recovery.
The Long Beach Public Library Foundation pledges to do our part. We will continue to raise funds to enhance the library’s resources such as the Family Learning Center program which provides free one-on-one tutoring and job search assistance. But we cannot supplant the city’s obligation to its residents.
We call on all concerned residents to contact their City Council member as soon as possible to tell them that all 12 public libraries should be open at least five days per week and the library budget should face no additional cuts.
Sharon L. Weissman, president, Kate Azar, executive director
Long Beach Public Library Foundation
Children In Poverty
Dear Editor,
Should children experience homelessness? 1.6 million American children were experiencing homelessness in the year 2010.
In the year 2015, 1 in 5 children live near or under the poverty line within the United States of America. Between the mid 1970s and 2010s, the proportion of children who are living in poverty increased, especially during economic recessions.
Children living in poverty are the most vulnerable as they are dependents of their parents or caregivers and need their care. Race, ethnicity, immigration status, educational level, employment status and geography contribute to poverty levels. Children who grow up in poverty experience psychosocial and environmental inequities that contribute to obtaining healthy development.
Individuals who experience poverty are often at risk for having cognitive delays, lower academic achievement followed up by lower health outcomes. Children experiencing poverty are affected by low quality educational opportunities and have limited access to developmentally appropriate services.
Poverty can affect an individual’s growth and development as children have gaps in language development and school readiness. Children experiencing poverty also are affected by chronic conditions like obesity, higher infant mortality rates and experience low birth weight. Household security is a constant struggle for individuals struggling with low income.
Anti-poverty intervention studies have shown that early start of any type of intervention has a positive effect on an individual's well-being and human capital potential.
Stephanie Gomez
Long Beach