Editor's Note: The following letter appeared last week with the wrong author listed.
Eviction Protection Fallout
Dear Editor,
Recently we have been involved in an eviction process.
Our tenant has not paid 1 cent in nine months. He has continued income and has sub-let the apartment to another, who refuses to release any identification.
We retained a lawyer, which has led to the tenant requesting a jury trial to prolong his free occupancy.
By experience, we won’t collect a dime. This loss is called bad debt expense. If this doesn’t lead to foreclosure, it will burden other tenants to make up for this huge loss.
This moratorium comes down to us, the taxpayer, paying for government programs designed to help abusers who refuse to be honest, hardworking citizens.
Unless we change these extreme COVID-19 excuses, our American nation shall weaken as a whole, on the brink of disfunction, with major problems or worse.
Frank Wm. Szechy
Long Beach
Bad Tenant
Dear Editor,
I too have tenants taking advantage of the eviction moratorium.
My tenants, having lost income from health problems in April of 2019, I repeat 2019, have found away of not moving by using the pandemic. They used it to pay whatever they feel like paying and doing anything in the house they want to do since April 2020.
I was able to finally start an eviction because the moratorium only applies to rent and these tenants have violated their rental agreement in other ways. With help from legal aid, they were advised to wait to respond to the case the full 60 days and then ask for trial by jury.
So since November they have paid no rent and will continue paying no rent until we can go to court. I have owned this property for over 30 years, I will not let the property go to foreclosure, I will sell it first.
As of now, these tenants are in debt for back rent over $10,000. It’s a safe bet that legal aid will be happy to help these people to file bankruptcy.
Lynne Lockwald
Long Beach
Why Cheer?
Dear Editor,
Mayor (Robert) Garcia’s speech reminded me of cheerleaders when I played sports, especially football.
You are on the field getting your butts whipped, hurting, getting beaten by a much stronger team and the game isn’t even half over.
Mayor Garcia is the cheerleader, standing on the sideline with his back to the team telling all the players to fight harder.
Long Beach is in dire straits. Take a look out your door on Second Street; it’s deserted at all times of the day.
Not much in there about the homeless situation.
Have you driven along the 710 Freeway lately? The Los Angeles River Restoration plan does not address the filth, trash and the human waste deposited daily along its banks.
Cheerleading and saying we will come back stronger than ever is a bit of a stretch.
Mike Hite
Long Beach
Smooth Vaccination
Dear Editor,
My wife and I received our COVID vaccinations today (Saturday) at the Long Beach Health Department on Grand.
The whole process was extremely well organized. Police were out in numbers handling the traffic on Sterns, Redondo and Willow. There were many of us in line in our vehicles.
Our appointment was at 12:21. We opted to leave an hour early. We waited patiently in line. It took about an hour and a half to receive our shot.
The volunteers and staff at the Health Department were very efficient and pleasant. They knew their jobs.
Special thanks to all of the volunteers and staff. Also a hearty shoutout to Mayor Robert Garcia and staff for their organizational skills.
Bernard Harrington
Long Beach
Climate Science
Dear Editor,
I read the letter to the editor from Terrance McQuaid regarding climate change where he attempted to argue that the planet’s climate “has always changed and always will.”
That’s true; however, it’s not simply that the climate is changing, it’s the rate of change that is so concerning and exceedingly rare in Earth history. “Natural” climate change, which results in the melting of polar ice or the growth and migration of polar ice to warmer climates, typically occurs over thousands to tens of thousands of years; enough time for plants and animals to adapt.
What humans have been doing over the past 150 years, at an ever-increasing rate, is releasing into the atmosphere, carbon compounds that took the Earth hundreds of millions of years to capture, although the powerful oil and gas industry would like you to believe that doing so has no deleterious effect on the atmosphere or our lungs.
There have been six mass extinction events in the Earth’s 4.7 billion year history; the last ended the dinosaurs reign 66 million years ago. The Holocene Extinction is the sixth, and is the one we are currently living in.
In the same way I trust medical scientists to know what they’re talking about with regard to COVID, I also trust our climate scientists, geologists, and other earth and atmospheric scientists engaged in anthropologic climate change research.
Daniel Dudak
Former Deputy Supervisor
California Geologic Management Division