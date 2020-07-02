Have something to say about your neighborhood? Email editor@gazettes.com.
Music Man
Dear Editor,
Regarding “Larry Curtis — the “music man” of Long Beach.
I only wish to set the record straight regarding Larry Curtis being THE music man of Long Beach. Yes, he may have conducted the Municipal Band these past 27 years, but he did so on the foundation built by his predecessor — Marvin Branson.
If it wasn’t for Mr. Branson, the growth in popularity and budget, that Larry started with, would not have existed. His hard work in protecting the funding for the band through many years of budget cuts, making the request for donations unnecessary, brought the band to its peak during his reign.
It was Marvin, not Larry, that initially established the relationship between the Municipal Band and the many professional musicians of the LA music scene.
Marvin also headed (and arranged for) bands at CSULB — the extremely popular marching and basketball bands.
Larry only took over after Mr. Branson was unceremoniously and falsely removed from the position following the closing concert of the 1992 season.
Under Larry’s leadership:
• The number of weeks of concerts have been reduced from 8 to 4; 5 days to 3 per week.
• The number of parks entertained reduced — eliminating many areas of the city.
• Music programing has become repetitive with minimal new or rearranged pieces
Please give credit where credit is due: Marvin Branson is the true “Music Man” of Long Beach. It was he who built the Municipal Band into what it is today. Not, as your article states, Larry Curtis.
VJ Newcomer
Long Beach
Rule of Three
Dear Editor,
I have a problem with Suzie Price, our City Council woman.
Over the last several months I have sent three emails to her office with questions. Not one has been responded to.
Under the “rules of 3,” once is an accident, twice is a coincidence, three is a problem. We have a problem.
Joel Soffer
Belmont Shore
Editor’s Note: This is Councilwoman Price’s response.
Consistently since 2016, my office has responded to and assisted Mr. Soffer, specifically, with numerous emailed questions and concerns, including his most recent emails, despite the significant increase in requests my office sees for assistance from residents throughout the Third District regarding COVID-19, health and safety, needs for financial assistance, as well as the recent protests and unrest.
Councilwoman Suzie Price
Positive Letter
Dear Editor,
Thank you Millie Ruiz for you uplifting and positive letter!
It is refreshing to read how you have taken responsibility for your life with such a rough beginning; you are an example for others and remind all of us what a person can achieve in our country today!
We often hear so much mewing from others that success stories like yours are forgotten. Keep up the good work and all the best to you!
Barry J. Klazura
Long Beach
Wetlands Destruction
Dear Editor,
Subject: The Los Cerritos Wetlands “Destruction” Project PEIR for 18-foot berms at 2nd and PCH.
It is erasing, not restoring the Los Cerritos Wetlands. What will shock you about the Los Cerritos Wetlands Restoration Project PEIR — Webster defines restoration as “a bringing back to a former position or condition.”
The Los Cerritos Wetlands Restoration Project PEIR won’t restore our remaining brackish Los Cerritos wetlands, but replace them with salt marshes surrounded by earthen berms serving as flood control measures. Thirteen berms, some 18 feet high with paved roads servicing oil wells, will line both sides of Second Street and run along PCH, Studebaker Avenue and Shopkeeper Road. Instead of wetlands, we will see walls of dirt.
As the sea rises, oil operations will stay high and dry. Synergy’s old wells may be gone in 20 years, but Signal Hill Petroleum and Hellman Properties LLC can keep drilling indefinitely. Dredging, scraping, storing, and piling up earth will go on for decades. Existing habitat and wildlife, as well as Native American cultural sites will not survive.
The Los Cerritos Wetlands currently provides valuable habitat for wildlife including mammals, reptiles, insects, fish, and 89 bird species, including coastal water birds like the Great Blue Heron. Protected species include Belding's Savannah sparrow, California least tern, Loggerhead shrike, Western snowy plover, Cooper's hawk, and Osprey.
We were promised “restoration of natural conditions of land for wildlife conservation,” “enhancing the area’s natural and scenic character.” So how come it’s walls, not wetlands?
Virginia Bickford
Los Alamitos
No Science
Dear Editor,
To fix the problems in California someone needs to loosen Governor Newsom's mask to allow air to his brain. Otherwise he thinks he's King and will try and keep grown adults from going to bars when it's okay to have protests, riots and lootings.
Why else would he assume that as free Americans we can't make up our own minds as to whether or not to leave our homes and go outside when he has already taken a vacation to Montana. Wonder if he took the bus?
What laws is he following? No wonder they want to get rid of law enforcement. It's time to stop listening to someone who has no clue what is going on and who isn't listening to informed persons with science and math on their side.
He's simply a mouthpiece for his relative by marriage, Nancy Pelosi, and doing what the DNC thinks is best to get rid of Trump and take power of the Congress and White House. That's all this has become.
Vance Frederick
Long Beach