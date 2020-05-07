Have something to say about your neighborhood? Email editor@gazettes.com.
Mother's Day Thoughts
Dear Editor,
For the first time in my 77 years, I do not have a living Mother to love, respect … acknowledge. No one to call, write or send flowers. The dear aunts are gone too.
I have lost someone who connected me with my past, my family, my roots. I have lost their kiss, their hug, their smile. I have lost someone who hurt when I hurt, helped ease my aches, filled life's voids. I have lost someone with whom I could share without censure. I feel adrift, lost, alone.
Their physical presence, though miles separated us most of my life, is sorely missed. I knew I could call them when I needed a friendly voice, someone th share my misery and boost my morale. They would listen to my tale of woe. They made me more complete, more at peace, happier and grateful to have them in my circle of life.
Contact with them made me feel loved and treasured. They made me laugh; smiles lingering long after conversations ended.
A mother's impact on their children does not cease when those children grow and change. Children leave home, but they carry the imprint, the bond. Some of us are more fortunate than others as to what bond we carry through life. I was most blessed with a loving mother; a loving mother-in-law; many aunts, some of whom were adopted late in life. They enriched me, made me a better person, including being a better mother.
Now I carry on the traditions of these wonderful women. I must let the young women in my life know that I care, love and treasure them. I can help them be strong and walk proudly.
I rely on my daughters, sisters, nieces and friends who make me more peaceful, happier, loved and grateful that they are in my circle of life. I am not adrift, lost or alone. I am blessed.
Glenda Gabel
Long Beach
Note: A longer version of this letter was written in 2015.
Trashed City
Dear Editor,
Long Beach has united together to conquer this virus. Wearing masks, gloves, sanitizing everything we touch, respecting social distance, families spending so much time together.
Moms are home-schooling. GO MOMS! Getting to know our neighbors, animals are being adopted, helping those in need, we are all looking forward to this unfortunate virus coming to an end. We are healing ourselves.
What about our city, what about our environment? I was very sad when I exited Seventh Street coming into Long Beach. The garbage on either side of the road was never-ending. “Welcome to Long Beach.”
My eyes were now seeing so much garbage everywhere, a city in need of our help. How can we conquer a virus with so much garbage polluting our every step?
Taking an hour of our day to walk our neighborhoods and clean up is much needed. Everyone has been so creative; drive by birthday parties, spotting bears in windows, virtual play dates, workouts and yes even virtual Happy Hour.
To all my friends and to everyone in Long Beach I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else. A huge thank you to all the healthcare workers. You rock!
MaryJane Ruggles
Long Beach
Students Need Grades
Dear Editor,
In a recent article, pass/fail grades were suggested for this semester in Long Beach Unified. I would like to caution students and parents to think carefully about this option.
If the whole of the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia were adopting this mode, it might be worth thinking about. They are not. Your students will be competing with students receiving grades.
My sister teaches near The Hague and from day one students and families (low income, non-native speakers, immigrants) found a way to continue studying with the teacher online. The same with a niece who teaches outside London. My granddaughter is hard at work in South Carolina earning grades for her work.
Yes, deadlines might need to be adjusted. Maybe for some students it will be paper and pencil — pick up a packet, return it to the school, receive the next one. Think outside the box and please don't shortchange the students.
I am a retired teacher who has a daughter who teaches and had a mother, grandmother and great grandmother who all taught in California.
Lida Cook
Long Beach
Open Beaches
Dear Editor,
What is wrong with this picture?
A vast sandy, sunny beach where people can spread out and enjoy a few hours of a healthy environment suddenly made off-limits by an over-zealous government bureaucracy, or a rat-infested, urine and feces covered skid row where the sick and mentally ill are allowed to roam free, spreading their germs and filth anywhere they want without any policing.
This is a bad optic for our progressive politicians and I’m hoping come next election the people will wise up and vote these idiots out of office. Pandemic or no pandemic, this is just wrong and not conducive to a civilized culture.
We deserve better since we pay all the exorbitant taxes. Open up the beaches for the good health of everyone!
Daniel Plichta
Lakewood
Political Approach
Dear Editor,
It seems to me Mr. Van der Upwich, in the April 30 issue of the Grunion, is barking up the wrong tree.
In the 2018 election, his party, the Republican Party, managed to win just seven Congressional seats out of 55. How does this man arrive at the 50% missed audience?
He also seems to be in need of some hearing aids, which could possibly improve his understanding of his president’s daily speeches in front of the TV cameras. This may lead him to the realization that he supports a party that lowers the taxes for the rich and increases the national deficit into astronomical figures. George W. Bush and Donald J. Trump bankrupted this nation twice in 20 years, while they inherited a prosperous, on the mend, nation from Democrats William J. Clinton and Barack H. Obama.
Franz O. Gerrich
Carroll Park South
Cross To Bear
Dear Editor,
The cross the editor of a local weekly must obviously bear is that every crackpot in the city thinks his judgment, no matter how ill-informed, is superior to yours.
You do professional work with the Grunion Gazette despite the occasional crackpot's letter you apparently must put with.
Don't let some Robber steal your confidence. I read "A Pinch of Salt" first and I have on occasion modified my own opinion because of yours. Bravo, sir!
Douglas Domingo-Forasté
Long Beach
Wayne Stickle
Long Beach