Migrant Problems
Dear Editor,
I wish to thank Ken Weiss for bringing to our attention the migrant children who will be kept in the Long Beach Convention Center for several months. This is a very bad political move on the part of our mayor because he has invited the Federal government into our community where there is already too much violent crime.
These “children” are fueling the human trafficking trade by coming here unaccompanied by their parents. There is a reason they are here unaccompanied by their parents, and one only has to guess where the money came from to deliver them to the USA.
Human trafficking is one of the most insidious crimes ever committed in Long Beach.
Mayor Garcia should be made aware of the multiple stresses that he will be putting on our city services. Services which have already been stretched by our police, fire and city services. He should be made aware of the needs of our already existing community’s children who truly deserve our attention because they are U.S. citizens.
May Pace
Long Beach
Senator's Service
Dear Editor,
Diane Paull's recent letter in the Grunion Gazette of April 15 does a disservice to State Senator Lena Gonzalez, claiming the good senator "forgot who she was representing in Sacramento." There is a real difference between differing with a particular constituent versus not properly representing constituents in general, Ms. Paull.
From my own experience dealing with unresponsive state agencies, I have found Lena Gonzales to be both caring and competent at handling my concerns. That is more than I can say for our present Governor, whose ignoring of email communications is deplorable.
Eugene Elander, PhD
Belmont Shore
Dine Out LB
Dear Editor,
This year it seemed like the timing for Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant & Cocktail Week could not have been better scripted with the restaurants just reopening for indoor dining.
I loved that it took place over two weeks instead of just seven days and that there were so many great restaurants and bars participating.
It’s also nice to know that our hometown paper is behind this event and continues to be an advocate for our restaurant and small business community.
Gitanjali Poonia
Long Beach
Help Ours First
Dear Editor,
Our community has not yet successfully addressed the increasing homeless issue in Long Beach and now our mayor and City Council has accepted 1,000 at-risk immigrants being housed at the Long Beach Convention Center.
It seems to me that our mayor and City Council have a responsibility to address and solve our community’s ever-growing homeless problem before expending city resources and dollars on the federal government’s problem. Instead, they chose to grab for the brass ring, feel-good moment in taking in these at-risk immigrants, and in doing so have crossed the line in judgment and decision-making.
Long Beach residents should be irate with our city leadership and be demanding that the 1,000 at-risk immigrants be packed up and sent back to their previous holding facilities or better yet to their parents and country of origin.
A resident in a recent letter to the editor hit the nail on the head in his final comment, and I share it here: “This is not 1930 and Long Beach is not Ellis Island.”
Mr. Mayor, Council members, do the right thing and send these 1,000 at-risk immigrants to whence they came. We must solve our own domestic problems before we take on the world’s immigration problem.
Clive Roberts
Belmont Shore
Unsafe Vaccine
Dear Editor,
This is a rebuttal to Stephen Arias' opinion in the April 29 edition of the Grunion Gazette that Vaccine Passports are a good idea.
First of all, Mr. Arias assumes that the COVID vaccine is safe, effective and is the only way to combat the disease, so we all must get it or be ostracized from society, as were the Jews in Nazi Germany.
This is wrong since there are thousands of reports of it causing illness and death. It is wrong because some people who are fully vaccinated still get the disease. It is wrong because there are many doctors around the world successfully curing people of the disease with existing medicines.
It is wrong because in a free society we do not use fear, un-supported assertions and onerous laws to force others into physical compliance with our beliefs and whims.
On Page 15A of the same issue is an obituary for one Stephen Arias. Although the dates deny it is the same person, could a specter from the beyond be warning of the folly of our certitude?
Ralph Bigelow
Belmont Shore
Bike Stolen Again
Dear Editor,
On Saturday, I had my fourth bike stolen outside the Rite Aid in Belmont Shore. The manager saw the culprit and provided a detailed description and said this easily identified thief cut the lock off in broad daylight and took off.
An officer filled out an incomplete report and gave me the impression he could have cared less. This kind of theft has been going on for more years than I can remember and many of the culprits have been stealing and breaking down stolen bikes for years in the same places along both river bike trails.
I have been seeing their tents surrounded by obviously stolen bikes in the same locations for years and they are still there! When, if ever, will the LBPD take this kind of thievery seriously and apprehend these miscreants?
A simple sting operation would go a long way, don't you think?
William Shields
Belmont Shore
O'Donnell And Unions
Dear Editor,
I know Patrick O'Donnell (D-Long Beach) as many of us do.
I didn't vote for him last time around as I had for years. Why? He, like most Democrats in the state of California are beholden to the Public Employee Unions.
Regardless of the harm they do, it doesn't matter to these Democrats, as long as they get the millions of dollars in payoffs from the unions. As one of the main shills for the Teachers Union, Patrick is doing his best to take the very successful Public Charter Schools away as an option for students and parents, you know, pro-choice.
Why? Again, because they are out performing the union controlled public schools and doing it at half the price. Doesn't look good, come on Patrick.
Terrance McQuaid
Los Altos
Need Police
Dear Editor,
Have we ever really stopped and thought of what life would be for all of us law-abiding citizens without the police here? There would be utter chaos in the streets with no one to call to stop it.
We cannot live without the police until we decide to completely live in peace and harmony with one another.
We would not only be setting ourselves up for disaster, but also that of our children.
Let's not make all police officers responsible for the bad choices of a few bad ones.
Let's remember, police officers don't want to be faced with taking a life, but they are trying to protect us from the crooks while trying to preserve public safety and protecting themselves. They want to go home safely to their families while trying to provide the same for us. Both go hand in hand.
Here in Long Beach, in my view, our citizens are very fortunate to have the best and most capable police department in the country.
As an African American myself, I make it a point either wave to or introduce myself to police officer(s) every day, even if I don't know them, to show my appreciation for them being here. Because without them it would lead to unstoppable chaos in the streets on an unimaginable scale.
Mark Alonzo
Downtown