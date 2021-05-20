Talk It Out
Dear Editor,
I cannot praise you enough for your editorial on May 13, entitled: "No fooling with Mental Health" (of course I'm also so appreciative of all the good and hard work you do and have been doing for our community for years).
As a psychotherapeutic psychiatrist in private practice, seeing adults, teens and children, I can tell you there are numerous presentations of issues affecting mental health! Depression is rarely sitting in the corner rocking and crying. Many are quite functional but feeling lousy, pessimistic.
Many children who are depressed or anxious get over or under active, listless, unable to focus. (Of course so do children and teens dealing with a crisis at home, parental/grandparental illness, abuse, or substance abuse).
Most don't call a mental health professional (like me) right away. First people try to hide it, try to "tough it out.” Then they talk to guy friends, girl friends (used to be hairdressers and bar tenders too). Later, alcohol and substance use often get used.
People are ashamed. People are afraid they'll be labelled or criticized. Finally if people or friends or family have had a bad past experience, they're often afraid they'd be locked up (rarely happens, if at all anymore) or drugged (newer meds used in moderate doses sometimes; may be helpful; may not even be needed.)
So talk it out and don't hide.
Dr. Jeff Seitelman. MD, PhD
Long Beach
Soviet Style
Dear Editor,
In the 1980s and 1990s, we spent an inordinate amount of time trying to convince the city of Long Beach that our intersection, Second and Temple, needed north-south stop signs because too many traffic accidents were occurring there. City folks repeatedly told us that the regulations for stop signs stated the need for one to be at least 200 feet away from the last traffic sign or signal (meaning Broadway and Temple Avenue).
After multiple crashes, we happened to finally hear the sound of a serious accident; ambulances were deployed. The city then put up a stop sign.
We have had problems with noise coming from the local party house (an unhosted STR). The last time my wife telephoned the city, she got an official who said "unofficially" not to say it is an STR when calling the police. Well, okay.
Before the Broadway "diet,” we had a 2-foot wide red no-parking zone to help with placement of our trash cans on Wednesdays as well as a buffer to help in safely turning right out of our driveway. That's gone. After my repeated complaints, a city official arrived at our doorstep. We meandered to our driveway on Broadway. He told me that what we had was compliant with the regulations; nothing could be done.
Long Beach has quite a few monikers and mottos: International City, Queen's City, A Friendly City, Bike Friendly, and others. I have a friend who lives in Bell, a refugee from the time of the Soviet Union. He says that Long Beach very much reminds him of life in the Soviet Union, especially with the local politburo voting 9-0 on issues the people don't want.
So, I have a new moniker: The Last Soviet Satellite.
Andy Pesich
Bluff Park
Baseball Community
Dear Editor,
Policemen, financial planners, business owners, lawyers, dispatchers, brain surgeons and bikers. These are the dads who have coached our children in baseball.
To our 4-year-old baseball T-Baller whose uniforms were too big and we couldn’t find cleats small enough, these people were coaches.
The first day of the first practice of the first season, our family as always showed up to meet our coaches. The tattoos, the chains, the leather all made us keep on eye on our ball players just a little more closely. But these gentleman dads were the kindest, most gentle and most patient men with the kids.
You can imagine our initiation into the baseball years was perfect. Over the years, we began to know the core of our community as families. We had parties, lots of parties. We moved in on the same street. Dads did our taxes. Some were our doctors and boys made lifelong friends.
As our players grew, some left baseball to pursue other interests. As they cycled out, new players and families were embraced, nurtured and accepted.
If asked, I’ll tell you my “it’s a felony to touch an umpire” story and I listen to everyone else’s stories. Each story makes up the close-knit fabric of our baseball lives with our kids and grandkids.
As we come to the final days of our final season, we look and take pride in our community. We are dedicated to each other, there for each other and truly care for each other.
This will never end, just a new beginning. We’re proud to say we’ve raised fine boys, respectful, well taught young men, many will re-emerge as salesmen, contractors, and perhaps bikers to be back on the ballfields with a new generation of T-Ball 4-year-olds whose uniforms are too big and wear baby feet cleats.
Kim Erkman
Long Beach