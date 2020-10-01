Library Thanks
Dear Editor,
Thank you, Mayor Garcia and City Council Members, for passing the city budget that includes funding for all our libraries for five days a week.
The Friends of the Library are especially grateful to our city management for recognizing the importance of the library system to our residents. When the immediate crisis is past and the city services can re-open in some kind of normal way, the libraries will be most important to students, parents and senior citizens who will relish the chance to browse stalls, read periodicals, and renew relationships with friendly librarians who know them well.
Libraries are not just institutions for reading and learning; they are also the kind of social gathering places that we are all sorely missing these days. Thank you again, Mayor and City Council, for your support of our Long Beach libraries.
Barbara Sosa, President
Friends of the Long Beach Library
Fireworks Recommendations
Dear Editor,
The 3rd District Fireworks Advisory Committee, with participation from representatives from five of eight council districts, have completed our 2021 recommendations to reduce the use of illegal fireworks in Long Beach.
We have submitted the recommendations to (Third District) Councilwoman Suzie Price and are awaiting a date and time to present them to the City Council for approval.
Individuals wishing to review the 2021 recommendations may do so by logging into Nextdoor.com and inputting the following link —nextdoor.com/news_feed/?post=162000469. If you support the integrated citywide approach our committee has developed to reduce the use of illegal fireworks in Long Beach, please let your Councilmember know your thoughts.
Ken Weiss, Chair
3rd District Fireworks Advisory Committee
Protect From Riots
Dear Editor,
Dear Mayor Garcia,
In light of the anarchy across our nation and the daily call to riot, burn down, and threat to bodily harm on social media and network/cable news by news anchors, celebrities and Democratic politicians, I want to know how Mayor Garcia and Chief Luna plan to prepare and handle the expected violent and treasonous reaction to not just our upcoming presidential election but the filling of the Supreme Court seat?
At this sad and tragic point in our nation's history, we can no longer depend on a peaceful transfer of power, as we have witnessed these last four years. Regardless of who is chosen by the people, there will be violence on our streets and I want to know how the Mayor's office is preparing.
Does Mayor Garcia plan on having the National Guard present as a deterrent? Will Mayor Garcia hold a press conference well before Nov. 3 stating that he and Chief Luna will not tolerate unrest and/or outsiders coming to Long Beach to incite violence in our city?
I look forward to a prompt response.
Maria Feldman
Long Beach