Short Term Impacts
Dear Editor,
Laura Lindgren is correct in her assessment of non-primary home, unhosted Short Term vacation Rentals (STRs). These mini-hotel operations damage the character of residential neighborhoods and reduce the city's available permanent housing.
The City Council addressed this somewhat in the Jan. 21 meeting by limiting the number of non-primary home STRs to 1,000 citywide, down from a previously proposed 1,770, and allowing only one non-primary home STR per owner.
Primary home un-hosted STRs damage the character of neighborhoods in the same way that the non-primary unhosted rentals do. For the 90 days a year that they are permitted to rent, the owner of the house is gone and the house is turned over to up to 10 vacationing strangers.
Owners often go to another house or apartment, taking that unit out of the permanent housing stock. For the remaining 275 days, the owners are allowed hosted short-term renting, in which case the owners supposedly stay in the house with the vacationers. It is unclear how the 90-day limit on un-hosted rentals will be monitored, especially when hosted rental is allowed for the remainder of the year.
All STRs damage the character of their neighborhood. To alleviate this damage, neighbors must be allowed a mechanism to petition their neighborhood out of having these pseudo hotel operations in their neighborhood.
Gerald Anderson
Naples