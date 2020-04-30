Have something to say about your neighborhood? Email editor@gazettes.com.
Arbiter Of Truth
Dear Editor,
Should the Grunion be a platform for lunacy?
Holocaust deniers exist despite a mountain of evidence in the form of video, photographs, forensics, death camp records, survivor testimonials and eyewitness accounts by liberators. There are Flat Earthers, disbelievers that man walked on the moon, and of more recent vintage — that children weren’t murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Although the current environment may make you question otherwise — facts, truths and science do still exist. But these deniers and conspiracy theorists seem to be on the rise. The internet has given them a voice and an audience. They won’t accept facts that do not fit into their political ideology, paranoia, or justification for hatred.
In a recent letter to the Grunion a writer cites anecdotal evidence to suggest that the dead bodies loaded into trucks in New York City might not be really happening or at least not from COVID-19. She casts doubt that “people are dying all over the place” and that “hospitals are overrun.” How has she reached this conclusion? Because two hospitals she called in Long Beach about her sprained finger said they weren’t busy.
She concludes her letter by saying she feels “there’s a lot more going on that has absolutely nothing to do with this virus.”
It is irresponsible for the Grunion to give a voice to these paranoid delusions that have no basis in fact. Let's not get confused by those who would say they have freedom of speech or press to have their conspiracy theories printed in the paper. The First Amendment to the Constitution prevents Congress from passing any laws abridging freedom of speech and freedom of the press. These First Amendment rights are also applied to states through the 14th Amendment. So the government is restricted from abridging freedom of speech and press (with some exceptions) — but newspapers can, should and do decide what is fit to print in their newspapers.
There are plenty of areas where the facts are legitimately still in question. But there are others that aren’t. The Grunion should be able to discern the difference.
Terry Cleaveland
Long Beach
Waaambulance
Dear Editor,
Is the letter writer who complained that he would have to "drive far" for a (coronavirus) test really serious?
Is driving 2-3 miles really that difficult, especially now, with so little traffic? How about we all chip in to take him to a site in a WAAAAAMBULANCE?
Jeffery P. Segall, R.N
Long Beach
Homeless Issue
Dear Editor,
There should be no doubt in anyone’s mind that Mayor Garcia’s recently formed Recovery Committee will be just as successful in their efforts as the committee that was formed to solve the homeless situation in Long Beach.
Nearly 2,000 dirty, sick, mentally ill, needing care people sleep, urinate, defecate in our streets, alleys and parks every day of the week.
Nothing is working here.
Let’s form a committee to study the committees.
Mike Hite
Naples
Where's The Money
Dear Editor,
It was only a few weeks ago that the city was telling us that they were experiencing a $12 million surplus, which they quickly pledged to new projects. Now we hear they are going to have a $14-22 million shortfall.
I tell all of my clients that they need a 6-month emergency fund in case they lose their jobs, have a major expense, etc. How about the city doing the same?
Could they have taken some of the surplus they boasted about and put some of it aside? Did they take some of the high sales taxes and put just a small percent aside for a problem such as what we are experiencing now?
No, because they can always go to the well (our pockets) to get more money.
I don’t want to hear about a cut in fire or police; those are the prime responsibilities of the city. Let them balance the budget prudently and by looking at all of their pet projects that are not essential. Or maybe they can go to our Governor and get him to take some of the $125 million earmarked for relief for illegals who are out of work and use it for our taxpayers and their services.
Barry J. Klazura
Long Beach
Older Americans
Dear Editor,
One issue this pandemic has brought to the surface is how we view our older adults in the community. The State has labeled us as disposable and not worthy of medical care.
It is time to reframe how we look at aging. One of the tenets of the Gray Panthers is that we are not old. We are contributing members of the community up until we die.
Older adults hold most of the wealth in our country, produce most of the new businesses, serve as lawmakers, and provide enormous hours of childcare, caregiving, and volunteer support to our community. Only 15% end life as frail elderly.
As we begin May, Older Americans Month, let’s begin to examine how we view the Elders in our community.
Karen Reside, Secretary
Long Beach Gray Panthers
Sad Paper
Dear Editor,
I read Simon Grieve's crybaby editorial about newspaper failure as if it were someone else's fault or some mystery.
The Grunion is now a staff of two and sharing desks with what’s left of the LB Press-Telegram at Second Street. (Editor’s Note: The Grunion is not sharing office space with anyone.)
Harry, how many times over many years was it brought to your attention that dismissing 50% of your audience was not a good idea? You have to choose between journalism and political pandering.
The front page of the Grunion right after the election in 2016 told every conservative minded advertiser and reader in town all they needed to know. In case you forgot, you displayed college-age girls crying because a woman named Hillary Clinton didn't win the election. A pathetic display of using young minds to further your own disappointment.
Going forward, you break your own rules about slander in "letters." You allow conservative minded business owners and advertisers to be attacked for their political beliefs and furiously edit or delete any reference to liberal politicians that isn't glowing. I noticed the last time you reviewed your "letters" policy, you omitted any reference to slandering because you allow it when politically expedient to please your good friends downtown.
There is a print paper in town that does its job. They fearlessly scrutinize City Hall and politicians while you report on dog parades and painfully continue those dumb columns about your precious feelings. That paper is catching up in size and will become the Long Beach paper soon as ads and support continue to grow.
Robert Van der Upwich
Long Beach
Get Smogged
Dear Editor,
After driving well over a million safe miles during my lifetime, this Southern California resident has a new State motto to propose for California — I'm Dying To Get Smogged!
Indeed, some of us SoCal residents will sicken or even die from COVID-19 while we try to find a smog test station so we can renew our annual auto registrations, in violation of the present mandatory quarantine. Having first asked for help from my Governor, State Senator, and Representative in order to resolve this urgent issue, I am now turning to the public, who should indeed be enraged.
Every expert with whom I have spoken agrees with this retired hazard mitigation consultant, that our vastly reduced driving and industry due to the COVID-19 crisis have also vastly reduced all vehicle emissions, making those mandatory smog tests for many vehicles totally pointless — and even meaningless. But nobody seems willing to really take the initiative to resolve this serious health risk.
Instead, I am told that nobody can impact the CA DMV. That defeatist attitude risks the health and lives of many motorists, and is totally unacceptable. We need not take such a defeatist view.
While I have been told that police, sheriffs, and CHIPS officers here may choose not to enforce laws against expired registration stickers — which is the best we can expect, as things stand — there is no guarantee that any police department will honor that policy, since they will not always know why that registration sticker is expired, causing even more dangerous risks from police-motorist confrontations.
Having just received my annual registration renewal, I note there is no reference to any change at all in smog test policy; as matters stand, without that silly 2020 smog certificate, there will be no new registration sticker. If enough motorists object, though, this totally pointless California smog test policy can be changed.
We must tell DMV now to send a new reg sticker when paid for; further smog tests can resume in 2021, if needed. If all of us get behind sensible smog test suspension for 2020, we can make that suspension happen – which is far better than needing that new State motto about “dying to get smogged” after all!
Dr. Eugene Elander
Long Beach
Burn That Oil
Dear Editor,
The Wall Street Journal reports that, as of Saturday, April 25th, there are 19 oil tankers sitting outside the Port of Long Beach, each one filled with approximately 2 million barrels of oil. So, it’s 38 million barrels of oil, waiting to be purchased and burned.
This must explain why we’ve been experiencing these weird and unnerving blue skies, day after day. This is so wrong!
C’mon, Angelinos, do the right thing! Get back into those big macho pickup trucks and 6,000-pound SUVs, and get driving! Where? I don’t know, anywhere. Just get moving!
We need some semblance of “normal” back in our lives…! thank you.
Tom Gallo
Long Beach
Found Votes
Dear Editor,
Can you believe it? In a town run by the unions, where the City Council is controlled by the unions and where the Mayor is a union man, there was a ridiculous tax levied on the people.
This tax would do little for the community, as most of it would be diverted into the union pensions.
When the votes were tallied, the tax was behind. Uh-oh. The tally continued until almost every avenue was exhausted and it was still behind. Double uh-oh.
Finally, some votes were “found” that had somehow not been counted and the union tax won. Not only is this believable, it is sadly predictable.
Michael Dixon
Long Beach
Let Us Outside
Dear Editor,
Why do we get stuck on arbitrary dates like the 1st and the 15 of the month? Do a half million Long Beach residents need to be entirely cooped up until May 15th?
People are far more likely to pick up a virus indoors than outdoors. Do you feel safer on a wide-open beach or going to the grocery store? And the immune system benefits from sun and fresh air, not to mention the mental benefits of being outdoors.
Yet our parks and beaches remain closed until the 15th because our mayor picked this date? What is smart about watching hordes of people head to the few open beaches and then back to our closed towns?
Since the mayor and Gov. Newsom seem as one, I have a suggestion. Governor, recommend opening all beaches and parks immediately, with the same social distancing guidelines to which we are now accustomed. This will give us a chance to spread out instead of heading to the same spots. It's the safest thing to start with and you can then track the effect it has on the spread of the virus. This will give you valuable data with regards to opening other areas.
Unless you plan to keep us all locked down forever.
Troy Garrett
Long Beach