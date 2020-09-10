Honor Larry Curtis
Dear Editor,
Leaving behind, if we can, the strains of COVID on all of us, I am reminded of all the things we have missed this summer.
For my family, one of the biggest has been the Concerts in the Park with the Long Beach Municipal Band. We lost its fabulous conductor, Larry Curtis, earlier this year, and I doubt we’ll ever see his like again.
Who hasn’t been to one of his concerts over the 27 years he led the band? Who hasn’t sat in the warm summer evenings on the grass listening to his music with family, friends, kids, dogs? Larry was the band, and Larry was the music.
I just think it would be a great gesture for our city to name the little wedge of park at the end of Marine Stadium ,where he assembled us all on Thursday nights, Larry Curtis Park.
It just seems fitting.
Heather Allan
Long Beach
Failed Program
Dear Editor,
I find it amusing that again, a failed program can be tried with the promise of different results.
Finland tried a guaranteed income program from 2017-2018 and found that it did nothing except cost money. It did not create any new jobs or decrease the number of individuals on welfare (WSJ, Paul Hannon, 02/08/2019).
I have read that in Stockton the results have shown that the monies are being spent on “food,” although what type of food is not reported.
How about some hard and fast rules if a silly program like this is somehow funded:
1. No tax dollars
2. Only adults who are U.S. citizens may apply
3. No cash is involved, only debit cards which can only be spend on fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy and fish.
a. Large fines for food stores which do not adhere to this guideline
b. The individual who attempts to abuse the program is kicked off the program and billed for the monies they have received
4. When the non-tax dollars run out, they cannot be replaced by tax dollars or the council members who voted in the program will be held fiscally responsible for the monies
Another study group will get together and come up with their usual brilliant plan which, as it will be designed by a committee of everyone who will have their hand out to benefit, will turn out to be unworkable, unmanageable and yes, full of corruption.
Barry J. Klazura
Long Beach
Franklin's Wisdom
Dear Editor,
This month our Constitution turns 233; and during these days when opposing views are feared, marginalized, demonized, and even suppressed, it would do good to examine Benjamin Franklin’s concluding remarks at the Constitutional Convention on Sept. 17, 1787. We have Franklin’s words today because circumstances favored posterity.
Franklin was 81 and in poor health at the time and knowing he would not be able to stand and deliver the speech, he had his written text read for him.
Franklin started; “I confess that there are several parts of this constitution which I do not at present approve, but I am not sure I shall never approve them: for having lived long, I have experienced many instances of being obliged by better information or fuller consideration, to change opinions even on important subjects, which I once thought right, but found to be otherwise.”
Putting these words in perspective; Franklin was not just a famous American but was respected throughout the world for his great intellect. So, when perhaps the smartest man in the world confesses to a group of the finest minds in America that he has changed his opinions on even important subjects by the power of their persuasion; the true spirit of humility and generous acceptance of the majority’s judgment is better understood.
Franklin believed that open, honest discussion of any problem conducted in the light of logic, experience and respectful persuasion would produce, if not perfection, at least improvement. He is credited with the quote; “Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.”
I encourage the interested reader to find and enjoy the full text. And I offer to anyone the proposition to not think in terms of the narrow definition “opposing,” but instead the broader “different” and suggest that “different points of view” present the opportunity to learn.
Bob Lambros
Downtown