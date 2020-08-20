Don't Cut Libraries
Dear Editor,
The Long Beach Public Library Foundation urges the City Council to fulfill Mayor Garcia’s recommendation by rejecting any reduction in library hours and voting to maintain the library’s current budget without any additional cuts.
While we understand the city faces a number of challenges, further reducing access to library services only exacerbates the digital, educational, and economic divides that plague Long Beach.
The city’s Early Childhood Education Strategic Plan, the Technology and Innovation
Commission’s Digital Inclusion Report, and the Racial Equity and Reconciliation Initiative Report all name libraries as one of the city’s best resources.
Time and again, public opinion supports increased Library access and yet the proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget calls for a significant decrease in library hours and, every year, the city reduces the Library’s operating budget, making it unfeasible for it to serve a city the size of Long Beach.
Although the libraries are temporarily closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, an array of digital resources are still available for patrons, including the thousands of families attempting to homeschool while LBUSD moves to online instruction and those who have fallen victim to Long Beach’s record unemployment rate. The incredible library staff have also made the vast collection of books and materials accessible through the LBPL To-Go pick-up service and continue to develop innovative virtual programming including a free STEAM camp.
We know that once it is safe for the libraries to reopen, they will receive more visitors than ever seeking resources to get their lives — and livelihoods — back on track. Libraries will be part of Long Beach’s economic recovery.
The Long Beach Public Library Foundation pledges to do our part. We will continue to raise funds to enhance the library’s resources such as the Family Learning Center program which provides free one-on-one tutoring and job search assistance. But we cannot supplant the city’s obligation to its residents.
We call on all concerned residents to contact their City Council member as soon as possible to tell them that all 12 public libraries should be open at least five days per week and the library budget should face no additional cuts.
Sharon L. Weissman, president, Kate Azar, executive director
Long Beach Public Library Foundation
Will Need Libraries
Dear Editor,
The Friends of the Library strongly endorse Mayor Garcia's budget position to fund the Long Beach Public Library system to keep all libraries open five days a week.
The 2021 budget, currently under consideration by the City Council, reduces the library budget to draconian levels. The funding would allow only three libraries — BJK Main, Mark Twain, and Michelle Obama — to open seven days a week. The other nine neighborhood libraries would only be open three days a week.
We realize that the required response to the coronavirus pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to the city’s budget, for 2021 and future years. However, when the libraries are able to re-open, they are going to be more necessary than ever, and shorter hours are not in the best interest of Long Beach residents, especially the students and children.
Keeping library funding at the 2020 budget levels will also ensure the continuation of the library’s participation in the Racial Equity and Reconciliation Initiative and the Digital Inclusion Initiative, both of which are important programs for the city.
We are very proud of the librarians who are designated Registered Disaster Service Workers, and have been re-deployed from their normal assignments to assist other city departments. They have all continued to work in the best interest of Long Beach, and should be recognized for their service.
We encourage all residents and library-users to contact your councilperson and encourage them to work with the Mayor to keep all Long Beach Public Libraries open five days a week.
Barbara Sosa, president
Friends of the Library
More On Oil
Dear Editor,
I read with interest your article on the California Resources Corporation bankruptcy. May I add that another much larger component to the decrease in oil prices is the joining of Saudi Arabia and Russia to increase production, thus flooding the oil market to drop prices.
Their objective is to drive the shale oil producers out of business here in the U.S. and reestablish their control of the international market. This along with the pressure from Russia, China and Iran to decrease or eliminate the U.S. dollar as the reserve currency of oil transactions and ultimately all international trade.
It is my hope that this might spark additional research into this very important subject. Especially since this will have a significant effect on Long Beach’s budget dependency on oil revenue.
Gary Christensen
Long Beach
Less Enforcement
Dear Editor,
Now that our woke politicians have brilliantly decided to defund the police, it’s open season on our residential streets, with most vehicles going at least 40, more like 50 miles an hour, cutting through residential neighborhoods.
No need to worry about a ticket, there’s no enforcement anymore (not that there was much before). I realize how important we all are, and we all deserve to get there first, so stomp it, baby!
Oh, and don’t worry about your neighbors’ safety or quality of life. That ship has sailed.
By the way, if your car gets broken into, I’m afraid you’re on your own there too. Good luck!
Tom Gallo
Belmont Heights
Polling Question
Dear Editor,
Recently I saw something where basketball star LeBron James announced an agreement with the Los Angeles Dodgers to make Dodger Stadium the biggest polling place ever.
My understanding is that the laws regarding polling places forbid anything inside or outside the structure that influences voters. All is to be neutral.
The publicity by James that this is a combination of effort by two sport groups is not neutral. James has been outspoken, as have other sports figures using their sports platform to empress their views.
Urging people to get out and vote their position is important and good.
But Dodger Stadium will be turned into nothing but a big Democrat rally.
Therefor I believe that this is not a lawful polling place. Am I incorrect in my reasoning?
What can be done?
Gene Johnson
Long Beach
Uses Post Office
Dear Editor,
According to Google, the USPS was established on July 26, 1775. Benjamin Franklin was the first Postmaster General. In my opinion, it is one of our most esteemed American institutions.
I use USPS to pay utility bills, as I do not care for the internet, and to send birthday greetings, Christmas cards, and other miscellaneous communications. Also, I mail checks to my bank and I receive forwarded mail when required.
I have voted by mail for years. For the upcoming Presidential election, I plan to fill out my ballot the day I receive it through the mail, to make to sure I have signed it and to seal it securely. Then I plan to take the bus down to the Main Post Office and mail it, hopefully by handing it to a Post Office worker.
Bless our country. I am so grateful to be an American citizen.
Barbara Bransford
Long Beach
Wear Mask
Dear Editor,
While I understand that many people do not remember HIV and how it affected our behaviors. Eventually people realized that if they had unprotected sex that they were literally being involved with someone and their entire sexual history.
It was a simple solution to protect yourself — use a condom. Newly committed couples would then have part of their commitment be that they would go and get tested. While not romantic, effective, and now we have integrated these practices into our society to a degree that I think we have forgotten the message. And while we have medication for people, we have no vaccine for this disease. So our behavior for safe sex should continue.
Flash forward. We now have a worldwide pandemic. Now instead of being intimate with someone it is the very breath, sneeze, cough or germs left behind by someone who has this disease. And as with HIV they might not even know they have it.
So it isn't by some nefarious intention. Some people got the memo, some have not. And as with sex and a condom, there is another simple solution — a mask. And as with HIV, whoever you interact with, you are interacting with all of their contacts with any human being.
We are well known in our country for stepping up whenever there is a tragedy of any kind. We talk about the kindness of strangers. We talk about how we come together and support each other. We are proud of our efforts to support our fellow human beings and even for plants and animals.
So in hopes of actually having a Merry Christmas, I'm asking now for my gift from Santa. Please inspire everyone to wear a mask so Christmas morning or whatever holiday you celebrate wear a mask now and continue to wear them so we can see our children's eyes that morning being filled with wonderment.
Dianne Paull
Long Beach
Old Dogs
Dear Editor,
They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks. You don't have to. Old dogs have already paid their dues, done their time, gained their wisdom.
Many of us have had the privilege of living with an older dog. We have witnessed their vision grow dim, their hearing fade. We have seen the graying of the muzzle as their walks get slower. When you have an older dog, you find yourself surrounded by a sweet old soul who wants nothing more than to lie at your feet and watch you make dinner.
They like slow walks down the street, appreciating it for what it is, never rushing a good moment. Sometimes walks with older dogs can be more like dawdles, a few feet forward than stopping, then a few more feet.
Sometimes we want to hurry. We have things to do. But do we really? The things we have to do, they can wait.
We pour our hearts and souls into loving these animals, knowing with certainty that for all the joy they bring us, we are guaranteed to have to say goodbye and, somehow, to face life without them. Our pets will never be with us long enough, but if we recognize the fragility of life, perhaps we can do a better job of relishing every moment and sometimes — the things we have to do, they can wait!
There are many senior dogs in shelters throughout this nation, including ours right here in Seal Beach, that are just waiting for someone to give them the one thing they no longer have — a loving home. If you are in a position to bring a senior pet into your home, please consider visiting your local shelter. That is one thing you can do that can't wait.
Maureen Pearson
Seal Beach
Children In Poverty
Dear Editor,
Should children experience homelessness? 1.6 million American children were experiencing homelessness in the year 2010.
In the year 2015, 1 in 5 children live near or under the poverty line within the United States of America. Between the mid 1970s and 2010s, the proportion of children who are living in poverty increased, especially during economic recessions.
Children living in poverty are the most vulnerable as they are dependents of their parents or caregivers and need their care. Race, ethnicity, immigration status, educational level, employment status and geography contribute to poverty levels. Children who grow up in poverty experience psychosocial and environmental inequities that contribute to obtaining healthy development.
Individuals who experience poverty are often at risk for having cognitive delays, lower academic achievement followed up by lower health outcomes. Children experiencing poverty are affected by low quality educational opportunities and have limited access to developmentally appropriate services.
Poverty can affect an individual’s growth and development as children have gaps in language development and school readiness. Children experiencing poverty also are affected by chronic conditions like obesity, higher infant mortality rates and experience low birth weight. Household security is a constant struggle for individuals struggling with low income.
Anti-poverty intervention studies have shown that early start of any type of intervention has a positive effect on an individual's well-being and human capital potential.
Stephanie Gomez
Long Beach