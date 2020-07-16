Have something to say about your neighborhood? Email editor@gazettes.com.
Learning Young
Dear Editor,
Out of the mouth of babes.
My wife and I decided to take a short trip last week to visit my parents, who live in Rancho Palos Verdes, for a Fourth of July picnic.
On our way, we were stopped at the traffic light on Ocean and Long Beach boulevards. All of a sudden our 7-year-old-daughter Lori gleefully shouted, "Daddy, look, the Safety Squad." My wife and I looked to our left to find an announcement on the Convention Center marque from the Safety Squad stating that fireworks are illegal in Long Beach.
I asked my wife where Lori had learned about the Safety Squad and she told me that she and Lori had found the PSAs on the Long Beach Unified School District website. Needless to say, we had a very informative ride to my parents' house with Lori telling us everything she has seen about the Safety Squad.
Later, my wife and I were discussing the creative messaging that had captured our daughter's interest and wondered who was responsible for its creation. They are certainly capturing the attention of school-age children and send an important message to our community.
Do you know the story on how these creative PAAs were created?
Mike, Linda Rawlings
Belmont Heights
Editor's Note: A group called the Third District Fireworks Advisory Committee has partnered with the Cal State Long Beach animation department to create the public service announcements and awareness campaign.
Deaf Ears
Dear Editor,
In reading Mr. Grieve’s editorial today, July 9, I feel little sympathy for him and the newspapers he represents.
The chickens have finally come to roost for all of your support of leftest politics and policies. And now you have the gall to beg us to bail you out with the threat of ever increasing subscription costs.
I am willing to bet that the vast majority of your staff, both reporters and editors, are avid Democrat party supporters and the results are plain to see. Ever increasing taxes, regulations, loss of employers (fleeing to other states), loss of employment freedom by closing off the opportunity of independent contracting, and ever increasing economic strife.
Your pleas are falling on increasingly deaf ears.
Gary Christensen
Long Beach
Journalism Gone
Dear Editor,
I have these thoughts about Mr. Grieve’s editorial.
Journalism is gone forever. Lost to the one-sided political leanings of professors of most formerly great schools of journalism. They brought about newspapers’ demise much like the Grunion brought about their soon-to-occur death by producing not a journalistic product, but heavily slanted propaganda to fit their own social agenda.
So goodbye Henry (sic) and Simon and the like. The capitalistic market that you so covertly undermine has spoken. COVID did not do you in. Look inward for the culprits.
No legislation can save you, it might only delay the end.
It’s ironic that now the California legislature is your enemy. You are facing what California business has been up against since Pete Wilson left office. It’s a force as unrelenting as gravity.
Liberalism, Progressivism, Socialism — call it what you want, but it’s taking you down with the rest of us.
Now that you are in its sights, it’s not so pleasant, is it?
Mike Higgins
Long Beach
Favors Gift Shop
Dear Editor,
Referencing the July 9 Gazette article regarding the placement of a technical center in the space formerly occupied by the Gift Shop (at the Senior Center), there are a few more things to consider.
The gentleman quoted in the article who said that ...computers are needed “for almost everything” was not completely accurate. He mentioned “medical issues.” There is still another way to handle such issues, by the phone. Medicare has a very good help line and you are able to talk to a live person.
Nevertheless, in this year of the pandemic, seniors need a quick way to contact the outside world. But how many have computer access at home? Let me add that the internet can be very expensive, and there is a risk that your personal information may be hacked. Many seniors at the Center are low income. Hopefully, these issues will be addressed.
Another source mentioned in the article, was of the opinion that the gift shop “was not well visited.” There, I disagree. The gift shop had a devoted following, visiting every day, including me. It was also very accessible to the front entrance.
It would have been more in tune with customer needs, to retain the colorful, attractive gift shop at the front entrance, and to locate the computer lab upstairs in an expanded space.
Oh, and let us not forget that staring at a computer screen is very tough on the eyes, and sitting for long periods of time plays havoc with the back! I suggest scheduling plenty of breaks for the seniors.
I admire Donna Atwood for the championship of the gift shop.
Barbara Bransford
Long Beach
Another Eagle Flies
Dear Editor,
I enjoyed reading Christina Miller's article about the Eagle Scout who built a storage unit for the Seal Beach Animal Care Center. I would like to highlight another local Eagle Scout who completed a wonderful service project to benefit the students at the school where I teach.
Jack Sangmeister is a Naples resident and Eagle Scout who built and supplied two large, mobile planters for the students at Bryant Elementary School. I was lucky enough to have one of them positioned directly in front of my classroom, where I teach a kindergarten/first grade class for students with mild special needs. Over the years, I have tried to make gardening part of our class, but we are in a bungalow with concrete all around. We do have a small flower box and in spring we plant bean seeds in cups. I couldn’t think of a way to do more.
My students and I were so excited when the planters arrived, and then Jack brought us all the fabulous plants: tomatoes, zucchini, rosemary, and more. I introduced my students to all the plants and they tasted bits of lettuce, spinach, basil, oregano, and parsley. They took ownership of our box by checking on the plants each morning and watering them diligently throughout the day (a favorite reward for finishing their work).
Because of the great design of the planters, all of my students were able to access our garden and fully participate. The students painted, drew, and wrote enthusiastically about their new garden. I sent their work to Jack, along with a photo of the kids around the planter.
Then school closed down. I went back to Bryant every week to water our planter, along with the other planter that the fourth and fifth grade classes had adopted. I took pictures each week of both the planters. I posted our pictures on my Google Classroom for all the kids to see, and the fourth and fifth grade teachers did the same. The kids loved seeing pictures of the growing tomatoes and the baby zucchini. They posted comments every time I put up new photos. The fourth and fifth grade teachers said the same thing. Even though the students could not work in the gardens, they were still enjoying the plants’ progress long-distance.
I know this must have been a tough time for Jack and the other Eagle Scouts: the scouting ceremonies, high school graduations, and other events designed to celebrate their hard work and dedication were all canceled or altered to extremes. I want to thank Jack again, and assure him that the planters he built will get years of use by hundreds of kids. And, hopefully, my students and I will soon be back, digging in the dirt!
Chris Strahlendorf
Belmont Shore
Landlords' Side
Dear Editor,
The eviction moratorium is being extended and our council members want some input. Here is what I am telling them:
How about a moratorium on the pay of all council members until the eviction moratorium is over? Furthermore, for any rents that aren't eventually paid, they should be paid from what would have been the council members salary.
Oh! That doesn't feel so good does it. Well, landlords don't think it feels so good either.
Fred Sparrevohn
Long Beach
Art Education
Dear Editor,
During this uncertain and destabilizing time, I have watched with growing alarm as school districts across LA County propose drastic cuts to arts education programs. While there is no doubt that the economic devastation caused by COVID-19 is forcing leaders to make difficult decisions, I take this opportunity to remind our school board members that California education code legally requires every student to have access to arts education.
Additionally, multiple studies show that arts education increases student engagement, their sense of connection, average daily attendance rates, and thus graduation rates. This cannot be overlooked as distance learning fuels an “engagement crisis” and drop-out rates spike across the state. Evidence shows that students with arts ed are:
5x less likely to drop out of school,
4x more likely to be recognized for academic achievement, and
3x more likely to earn a bachelor's degree.
This is an issue of basic equity. We know low-income students and students of color face the greatest barriers to the high quality arts instruction they deserve. And, because the creative sector generates one in 10 jobs in the SoCal region, cutting funding for these essential programs will negatively impact an entire generation of students preparing to enter California’s workforce.
If we fail to recognize the importance of arts education, we fail our children. We must invest in the arts programs that will ensure students have the tools they need to thrive. Do not cut arts education funding when our children need it most.
Dave Gerhart
Long Beach
Keep Police Strong
Dear Editor,
There is a saying, “Don’t burn down the house because it has spiders.”
These are crazy times characterized by knee-jerk reactions with political correctness suppressing freedom of speech. While there is always a need for reform and social justice, defunding the police is ludicrous. No matter what your view of what police reform looks like, defunding will not reform but remove justice.
Defunding will not produce a better trained force with officers who come from the best of our society. It’s the toughest job in America; now we’re making it tougher. The dastardly acts of a few policemen should not reflect on the whole.
A recent poll shows that 85% of Americans do not want to defund the police. That gives me little comfort. The remaining 15% have a loud bark and our civic leaders tend to be more concerned with feeding the bear than protecting the campers.
Our state leaders have reduced crime by not calling crime a crime. We are more concerned about getting people out of jail than putting them in. We are going to see more homeless, more crime, more jobless, and more mental illness. Covid-19 has paralyzed the court system.
All of these factors mean we need a larger, better trained police presence. What kind of a person is going to join the police force if we keep demonizing the profession? Rep. Alan Lowenthal is having a Public Forum this week. One of the talking points is “police brutality.” How about “Mob brutality?” I watched the LBPD showing great discipline under difficult circumstances during the riots. I hope that is mentioned.
Recently, an organizer for a protest march entered his city police precinct and asked for protection for the marchers.The captain asked the leader the theme for the march, and the leader replied, “police brutality.” Oh, the irony.
Mayor Garcia and City Hall, we don’t need politicians, we need statesmen. Statesmen use their skills for the betterment of the community, not for re-election. Keep the police. Coach ’em up.
David "Coach" Newell
Belmont Shore