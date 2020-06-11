Have something to say about your neighborhood? Email editor@gazettes.com.
Path To Equity
Dear Editor,
Legislation and community action can lead to revolutionary change during social unrest. As a Black American, it’s been disturbing to watch the recent peaceful protest be infiltrated by rogues who looted and vandalized small businesses.
Despite the chaos, there is light at the end of the tunnel. History has proven this statement to be true. While slavery, the Jim Crow era, and current subtle racism permeates our society and remains in America’s DNA, incremental change has in fact occurred.
To further escalate the transformation needed to ensure equity for Black Americans, there are things individuals committed to social justice can do right now.
Attend and publicly comment at your local commission and city council meetings, particularly, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Oversight Commission.
Be a citizen co-sponsor of bills such as the Eric Garner Excessive Use of Force Prevention Act (H.R. 4408) sponsored by Representative Hakeem Jeffries.
Sign on to the Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans Act (H.R. 40) by Representative Sheila Jackson Lee. Compensation is owed! No one wanted to be enslaved; no one wanted to work without compensation; no one wanted their families torn from them and in some cases, never to be reconnected; no one wanted their language and culture stripped from them; no one wanted to be denied housing or jobs due to their race; no one wanted to be spit on and beat up for integrating all white schools; no one wanted to die for the right to vote; no Black American wanted to die from the public health crisis, COVID-19, due to the stress caused by 401 years of racial oppression. Let’s make it right.
Hold the Los Angeles County District Attorney accountable by calling for an Independent Prosecutorial Accountability Oversight Commission.
Vote on Nov. 3, for progressive local and national candidates. You will be able to vote by mail and vote early — no excuses.
These actions, if done by many of you, can help change the course of history once again. This is for ALL Black Americans killed in officer-involved shootings and incidents. Equity and change are coming.
Jamila Jabulani
Long Beach
On Your Own
Dear Editor,
Sunday, May 31, I experienced something that I am amazed no one is talking about.
Either they have their head in the sand or they do not want the rest of us to know. Which is it?
This should be a headline in all local newspapers and TV news.
We had no police service for at least four hours and possibly longer.
I experienced that personally when I tried to make a call at 6 p.m. to report dangerous activity on the beach. (I was outside and had no idea riots were going on.) I found a busy signal. That busy signal persisted to at least 10 p.m.
Another question. When I finally got through at 10 p.m., were they able to send someone? No they were not, but at least they were answering the phone.
That means if someone took a sledgehammer to your door and patiently started to hammer away to gain entry and rob you or worse, there was no help to be called for by you or anyone observing it.
I wonder what would be a solution to a problem like that in the future. It will happen again for sure.
For one, we know more police is not an option as the population supposedly wants less police.
So what do we do? Everyone for himself? Law of a jungle?
You better start training in martial arts. If you are old and feeble like me, too bad.
Any ideas?
Aleksander Salajczyk
Belmont Shore
Thanks, Officers
Dear Editor,
Here in the Shore and Naples, we were blessed to be on curfew and our area blocked off just like it was during the Rodney King riots.
The police in our area are great and while dining with friends on Saturday night at George’s Greek Café, four officers walked down the sidewalk and the entire restaurant burst into applause. It was a great moment and an uplifting moment for our men in blue.
Thank you for keeping us safe.
Dorothy Kistler
Belmont Shore
Underserved
Dear Editor,
Sunday, May 31, closed with the LBPD Chief of Police, Mayor Garcia and the Long Beach city manager caught in the headlights like a deer after misjudging the Sunday afternoon protest and citywide looting spree. Their public response was simply, "We were expecting a peaceful, lawful protest. We never expected looters."
Our city had been under a mandatory "Stay at Home" coronavirus order, people have been out of work and struggling financially trying to make ends meet. Faced with a protest, you don't even plan for possible looting? Long Beach was certainly not the first city to see protesting. There were warning signs out there which LBPD, Mayor Garcia and the city manager ignored.
Mayor Garcia, LBPD, LBFD and the City Council hammered on the citizens of Long Beach to pass Proposition A to ensure each of the agencies had the manpower and training to deal with such a crisis. We gave them what they requested and they failed to protect us during a time of crisis.
The citizens of Long Beach have not been served well by or elected and appointed officials during this crisis. The LBPD chief should immediately step down. Failing tht he should be removed from duty pending an investigation. The LBPD chief answers to the city manager and therefore the city manager should be suspended pending an investigation. Mayor Garcia is at the end of his term and will be gone soon.
Citizens of Long Beach were underserved during this crisis.
Robert Young
Belmont Shore
Opposes Bike Lanes
Dear Editor,
We all know our mayor is determined to make Long Beach a "bicycle city" and it has been one of his priorities. And before I go on, yes my family rides bikes.
As with others, I feel removing the diagonal parking in front of small neighborhood businesses for under-utilized bicycle lanes has been detrimental to the city, and the loss of city income of business tax dollars and permits. I do not have an exact number, but it would appear re-engineering street parking for bike lanes has reduced street parking by 50%. Hence neighborhood businesses have gone out of business because customers have no place to park their cars.
In addition, our home backs up to Bellflower Boulevard, where two lanes in each direction were reduced to one in each direction, to install bike lanes that are rarely used, if at all. I have never seen anyone keeping a tally on users of bike lanes. But my guess would be less than 5% of the city population utilize bike lanes.
If I am wrong, I would like the city to provide the numbers and substantiate them. It would also be nice to know how much tax money was spent on bike lanes, street painting, the pylons and the specially-sized street sweeper for the bike lanes.
Bottom line, all the above was before Covid-19, closing even more businesses. The City Council needs to decide it's time to save tax dollars in lieu of spending it on ridiculous useless pet projects. Start thinking about helping the tax payers/residents of the city. Without us there would be no city or city council. We need a council that cares for the people of the city and how our tax dollars are spent, not for politics and not for pet projects. As a resident of the city, remember that when you vote.
Allan Lewiston
Alamitos Heights
High-Priced Leaders
Dear Editor,
Lou Anne Bynum, the interim superintendent-president of the Long Beach City College, is poised to receive a $48,000 pay raise by the Board of Trustees, the people elected to protect Long Beach taxpayers and homeowners from misuse of their taxes.
Ms. Bynum, who earns more than $10,000 per month, would receive another $4,000 a month raise! Her pay would rise from $120,000 to $288,000 a year, as well as extending her interim contract to March 14, 2021.
This is during a time Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California was facing a $53.4 billion shortfall. Last week, Long Beach Unified School District approved a 4-year contact for superintendent Jill Baker, who was awarded a $58,000 a year raise over Chris Steinhauser. California’s unemployment rate is now over 15%, which is 2,344.700 unemployed.
These trustees are giving your tax money away and who will pay for this? You will. LBCC and LBUSD are already talking about layoffs and eliminating jobs to balance the budget.
Will you allow school trustees to misuse your tax money and lay off school teachers and staff to balance their budgets?
Michael Smith
Lakewood
Translators For Politics
Dear Editor,
Thank you for your story on the ASL (American Sign Language) translator and the Covid-19 reports. It helped to illuminate the need for this type of communication in our current emergency situation.
Most hearing people have no idea how isolating a hearing impairment is. Generally, just knowing there is someone "speaking" their language is a comfort.
However, I see the Governor, Supervisor Hahn, and Mayors Garcia and Garcetti just using the ASL sign language interpreters for their own political capital. They put their faces out there big as life with the sign language interpreter off to the side and in the background or in a little box.
Most hearing impaired cannot see the signs well enough to understand them. That is my native language, I was an interpreter for many years, and I know what I'm talking about.
I have contacted a number of people about this issue to no avail. It is truly sad, at a time like this, that the politicos will use the handicaps of others for their own political gain.
Diana Lejins
Advocate For Disability Rights
Translator Fan
Dear Editor,
Thank you so much for the interesting and informative article about the "The City's" interpreter Paola Morales.
I have been staying safe at home, as requested, so have been watching the Mayor's briefings. Paola has been such an integral part of these briefings.
Learning more about her story has made my admiration of her skill even greater. As I am writing this you are still hard at work interpreting for the Mayor, the Police chief and the Fire chief in the aftermath of the senseless destruction that happened over the weekend.
Thank you Paola for your service to the community of Long Beach.
Barbara C. Barnett
Long Beach
Tired Of Fireworks
Dear Editor,
I am just tired of the all-night, every-night fireworks here in Long Beach.
Cops need to enforce more. It is so simple to chase them! My dog is so nervous. Only here in Long Beach.
Edwin Valle
Long Beach
Protect Medicine
Dear Editor,
I feel it's important to make all our prescription medicine in the United States.
We can't have other countries like China and Russia holding our health hostage. We don't need to import prescription medicine from foreign countries.
If we stand up to make our medicines in America, we can have control of the critical medicines. We all need to let our government know about this and ask for their support.
Bill Ruzgis
Naples