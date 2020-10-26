Who Endorses
Dear Editor,
Regarding your story last week about the Long Beach Chamber’s endorsements for the Nov. 3 election:
The Chamber is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit. We are allowed to engage in political campaigns on behalf of our members, which means we can endorse. But in order to support financially and to comply with Federal Election Commission (FEC) regulations, the Chamber must utilize a PAC to raise money and offer financial contributions to political candidates.
Also, the Chamber, not the Chamber PAC, took positions on the ballot measures. Positions are taken not through the PAC but through the Government Affairs Council (GAC) — a committee within the Chamber and ultimate approval through the Chamber's full board of directors.
Jeremy Harris, President and CEO
Long Beach Chamber of Commerce
Time To Reopen
Dear Editor,
I do not consider myself a person guided by emotion, but I can’t quite put a word to the varied emotions I felt reading your column “Council Wants Control fo Some COVID Rules.” But I strongly agree with your sentiment that it is “hard to believe they’ve waited this long.”
We all know that COVID cases have increased but the majority of persons experience mild symptoms. According to The Grunion Oct. 22: "There have been 10,241 cases identified in Long Beach since the pandemic began. But about 9,112 people — or 89% of those who have tested positive — have since recovered.” The survival rate is far more important than positive cases and must be considered.
Everyone is asking for more testing, but I’d rather see antibody testing so we can reopen and get back to our lives. In my layman’s opinion, while we wait for a vaccine, this number is far more important to me and yet nobody is talking about it. Why?
While the City Council is wanting a say in the response to the “lockdown” that won’t end, perhaps they can explain to me how it is that I can go to any airport with a mask on my face and fly across the United States but I can’t swim solo in one of two lanes of a 4-lane chlorinated pool; or weight train, masked and gloved, at my gym that remains closed!
I sure hope all Council members and Mayor Garcia can agree and join forces to do what is really right for their constituents!
Maria Feldman
Long Beach